KBC Groupe : A summary of the 2022 KBC Group Sustainability Report

About this report
Prepared in accordance with the GRI Universal Standards and
the GRI Topic Standards
In 2022, we completed the biannualmateriality assessment to identify material topics and is included in the annex of the report
- The material topics define the content of the report, and are discussed throughout the report
Includes relevant disclosure topics and associates metrics under the SASB Commercial Banks industry standard
Includes reporting on our ongoing climate change actions in line with ourcommitment to theCollective Commitment to Climate Actionand structured according to the four pillars of theTCFD Framework.The parts relevant to the TCFD report are indicated throughout the report with a blue bar in the left margin
Target progress report of KBC Group's lending portfolio, the calculations of KBC Group's direct footprint and our PRB self- assessment have beenassured by an external party.
GRI/SASB Content Index
Sustainability highlights
Strong performance in ESG in 2022
Recognised as an ESG leader by independent rating providers
KBC aims to be the reference
KBC is one of 19 companies worldwide to have been awarded the 2022 Terra Carta Seal.