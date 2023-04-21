Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. KBC Groupe NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE NV

(KBC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:26:10 2023-04-21 am EDT
65.72 EUR   -0.33%
03:10aKbc Groupe : A summary of the 2022 KBC Group Sustainability Report
PU
04/18KBC Restates Guidance Amid Adoption of New Accounting Standards
MT
04/18KBC Updates Outlook on New Accounting Standards; Sees No Impact on Key Ratios
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KBC Groupe : A summary of the 2022 KBC Group Sustainability Report

04/21/2023 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

More information: www.kbc.com

1KBC Global Services - Group Corporate Sustainability- Email: csr.feedback@kbc.be KBC Global Services - Investor Relations Office - Email: IR4U@kbc.be

About this report

  • Prepared in accordance with the GRI Universal Standards and

the GRI Topic Standards

  • In 2022, we completed the biannual materiality assessment to identify material topics and is included in the annex of the report

- The material topics define the content of the report, and are discussed throughout the report

Includes relevant disclosure topics and associates metrics under the SASB Commercial Banks industry standard

  • Includes reporting on our ongoing climate change actions in line with our commitment to the Collective Commitment to Climate Action and structured according to the four pillars of the TCFD Framework. The parts relevant to the TCFD report are indicated throughout the report with a blue bar in the left margin
  • Target progress report of KBC Group's lending portfolio, the calculations of KBC Group's direct footprint and our PRB self- assessment have been assured by an external party.

GRI/SASB Content Index

2

3

Sustainability highlights

Strong performance in ESG in 2022

4

Recognised as an ESG leader by independent rating providers

KBC aims to be the reference

KBC is one of 19 companies worldwide to have been awarded the 2022 Terra Carta Seal.

5

Disclaimer

KBC Group NV published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KBC GROUPE NV
03:10aKbc Groupe : A summary of the 2022 KBC Group Sustainability Report
PU
04/18KBC Restates Guidance Amid Adoption of New Accounting Standards
MT
04/18KBC Updates Outlook on New Accounting Standards; Sees No Impact on Key Ratios
DJ
04/18Kbc Group : KBC discloses the impact of IFRS 17 on the income statement with restated comp..
GL
04/13EC to propose an SVB-like resolution approach
Alphavalue
04/13Kbc Groupe : IFRS 17 implementation at KBC Group
PU
04/03Kbc Groupe : Group's Sustainability Report for 2022 transparently details its sustainabili..
PU
04/03Notification for shareholders of KBC Group
GL
04/03Notification for shareholders of KBC Group
GL
04/03KBC GROUPE NV : Annual Report
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KBC GROUPE NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 727 M 10 669 M 10 669 M
Net income 2023 2 979 M 3 267 M 3 267 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,19x
Yield 2023 7,92%
Capitalization 27 508 M 30 172 M 30 172 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KBC GROUPE NV
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 65,94 €
Average target price 74,08 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luc Popelier Chief Financial Officer & Director
Koenraad Debackere Chairman
Vladimira Papirnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Alicia Reyes Revuelta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC GROUPE NV9.75%30 172
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.00%413 981
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.72%239 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%233 775
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 447
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%158 959
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer