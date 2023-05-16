KBC Groupe : General Investor Presentation 1Q2023

When bank & insurance taxes are evenly spread throughout the year and excluding one-offs
Strategic focus | What differentiates us from peers
Unique integrated bank-
Successful digital-first
insurance+ model
approach through KATE
Firmly embedded sustainability strategy
We offer an integrated response to our clients' banking and insurance needs. Our organisation is similarly integrated, operating as a single business and a digital-first, lead- driven and AI-ledbank-insurer.
Our integrated model offers our clients thebenefit of a comprehensive,one-stop,relevant and personalised financial service that allows them to choose from a wider, complementary and optimised range of products and services, which go beyond pure bank-insurance.
For ourselves, it offers benefits in terms of income and risk diversification, additional sales potential through intensive co- operation between the bank and insurance distribution channels, significant cost-savings and synergies, and heightened interaction opportunities with and a more complete understanding of our clients.
Insurance activities
Our digital interaction with clients forms the basis of our business model in our strategy, not only in terms of sales and advice, but also in E2E digital process and product development.
Artificial intelligenceand data analysis will play an important part in digital sales and advice. Kate, our personal digital assistant, is featured prominently in this regard.
The independent international consulting firm Sia Partners named KBC Mobile one of the top performing mobile banking app worldwide (N°1 in 2021 and N°3 in 2022): a clear recognition of a decade of innovation, development and listening closely to our clients.
As a company that aims to support the transition to a more sustainable and climate-proof society, we have made sustainability integral to our overall business strategy and integrated it into our day-to-day business operations and the products and services we provide.
Our sustainability strategy consists of three cornerstones:encouraging responsible behaviour on the part of all our employees, increasing our positive impact on society and limiting any adverse impact we might have. Note that the first ever Climate Report has been published, (Limited Assurance by external auditor)
see climate targets on Slide 57
At KBC it is our ambition to
be the reference
for bank-insurance
in all our core markets
Strategic focus | The reference
Profitability
With a Return on Equity of 15% in 1Q23 KBC is one of the most profitable EU financial institutions
Solvency
With a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 16.1% at end 1Q23 KBC is amongst the best capitalised EU banks
Sustainability
Sustainalytics ranks KBC 11thout of 387diversified global banks
Digitalisation
Sia Partners ranks KBC Mobile as Belgian N°1 banking app and N°3 worldwide
"KBC Mobile is a perfect and efficient banking app for everyday needs and one of the most innovative with some interesting extras. The app surprises customers with the wide range of functionalities and the virtual assistance by Kate."