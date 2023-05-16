Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  KBC Groupe NV
  News
  Summary
    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE NV

(KBC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:26 2023-05-15 am EDT
61.62 EUR   +0.23%
02:00aKbc Groupe : General Investor Presentation 1Q2023
PU
01:18aBelgium's KBC Group Posts Higher Q1 Profit, Total Income
MT
01:01aKbc Group : First-quarter result of 882 million euros
GL
KBC Groupe : General Investor Presentation 1Q2023

05/16/2023 | 02:00am EDT
1 of 68

KBC Group

Company presentation

1Q 2023

More information: www.kbc.com

KBC Group - Investor Relations Office: IR4U@kbc.be

Accounting framework | Implementation of IFRS 17

2 of 68

IFRS 17 (Insurance contracts) is effective from 1 January 2023 (with retrospective application for 2022) and replaces IFRS 4:

  • The income statement is updated to include the new items introduced by IFRS 17 (also the quarterly figures of 2022 have been restated accordingly)
  • This does not change the underlying economics and steering of the business
    • No change to KBC Group CET1 ratio
    • No change to capital distribution policy
    • No change to KBC Insurance Solvency II ratio
  • It primarily constitutes a new accounting framework
    • New structure of KBC specific bank-insurance integrated income statement and some changes to the balance sheet
    • Some changes to specific Group and Insurance KPIs, including Cost-incomeratio and Combined ratio
    • Belgium unit-linked contracts are not accounted for under IFRS 17, but remain accounted for under IFRS 9, as they do not contain an insurance component

Refer to KBC.com for more details on concepts applied within KBC's transition to IFRS 17 as well as

restatements of the 2022 quarterly and annual results

(publication of 18APR23)

Highlights

Profit & Loss

Capital & Liquidity

Looking forward

Business units

Company profile

KBC Strategy

Sustainability

Asset quality

MREL & Funding

Highlights

Excellent net result of 882m EUR over 1Q23

3 of 68

Commercial bank-insurance franchises

in core markets performed excellently

Customer loans and customer deposits

increased y-o-y in most of our core

countries (on a comparable basis)

KBC Bank will subject its existing

climate targets to SBTi

Lower net interest income q-o-q

Higher net fee and commission income

q-o-q

Q-o-qstable net result from financial

instruments at fair value and q-o-q

increase of net other income

Higher sales of non-lifeinsurance y-o-y

Net result

in m EUR

452

887

752

727

882

and lower sales of life insurance (both

q-o-q and y-o-y)

Costs in 1Q include bulk of full-year

bank & insurance taxes; costs excl.

bank & insurance taxes down q-o-q

Net impairment release

Solid solvency and liquidity

Highlights

Profit & Loss

Capital & Liquidity

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Return on Equity 15%*

Cost-income ratio 50%**

YTD

Combined ratio 83%

Credit cost ratio -0.04%

ratios

CET1 ratio 16.1% (B3, DC, fully loaded)

Leverage ratio 5.5% (fully loaded)

NSFR 139% & LCR 152%

  • When bank & insurance taxes are evenly spread throughout the year and excluding one-offs
  • When excluding certain non-operating items; See glossary for the exact definition

Looking forward

Business units

Company profile

KBC Strategy

Sustainability

Asset quality

MREL & Funding

Strategic focus | What differentiates us from peers

Unique integrated bank-

Successful digital-first

insurance+ model

approach through KATE

4 of 68

Firmly embedded sustainability strategy

  • We offer an integrated response to our clients' banking and insurance needs. Our organisation is similarly integrated, operating as a single business and a digital-first, lead- driven and AI-ledbank-insurer.
  • Our integrated model offers our clients the benefit of a comprehensive, one-stop,relevant and personalised financial service that allows them to choose from a wider, complementary and optimised range of products and services, which go beyond pure bank-insurance.
  • For ourselves, it offers benefits in terms of income and risk diversification, additional sales potential through intensive co- operation between the bank and insurance distribution channels, significant cost-savings and synergies, and heightened interaction opportunities with and a more complete understanding of our clients.

Insurance activities

  • Our digital interaction with clients forms the basis of our business model in our strategy, not only in terms of sales and advice, but also in E2E digital process and product development.
  • Artificial intelligence and data analysis will play an important part in digital sales and advice. Kate, our personal digital assistant, is featured prominently in this regard.
  • The independent international consulting firm Sia Partners named KBC Mobile one of the top performing mobile banking app worldwide (N°1 in 2021 and N°3 in 2022): a clear recognition of a decade of innovation, development and listening closely to our clients.
  • As a company that aims to support the transition to a more sustainable and climate-proof society, we have made sustainability integral to our overall business strategy and integrated it into our day-to-day business operations and the products and services we provide.
  • Our sustainability strategy consists of three cornerstones: encouraging responsible behaviour on the part of all our employees, increasing our positive impact on society and limiting any adverse impact we might have. Note that the first ever Climate Report has been published, (Limited Assurance by external auditor)

14%125

of the 882m EUR Group Net result* originates from

Insurance activities

755

Banking activities

  • Difference between the net result of KBC Group and the sum of the banking and insurance contributions is accounted for by the holding-company/group items

3.2 million

KATE

autonomy

users

in contact

57% BE

with Kate

54% CZ

see climate targets on Slide 57

Highlights

Profit & Loss

Capital & Liquidity

Looking forward

Business units

Company profile

KBC Strategy

Sustainability

Asset quality

MREL & Funding

At KBC it is our ambition to

be the reference

for bank-insurance

in all our core markets

Strategic focus | The reference

5 of 68

Profitability

With a Return on Equity of 15% in 1Q23 KBC is one of the most profitable EU financial institutions

Solvency

With a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 16.1% at end 1Q23 KBC is amongst the best capitalised EU banks

Sustainability

Sustainalytics ranks KBC 11th out of 387 diversified global banks

Digitalisation

Sia Partners ranks KBC Mobile as Belgian N°1 banking app and N°3 worldwide

"KBC Mobile is a perfect and efficient banking app for everyday needs and one of the most innovative with some interesting extras. The app surprises customers with the wide range of functionalities and the virtual assistance by Kate."

Highlights

Profit & Loss

Capital & Liquidity

Looking forward

Business units

Company profile

KBC Strategy

Sustainability

Asset quality

MREL & Funding

Disclaimer

KBC Group NV published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 05:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 237 M 11 129 M 11 129 M
Net income 2023 3 047 M 3 313 M 3 313 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,39x
Yield 2023 8,55%
Capitalization 25 706 M 27 947 M 27 947 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
