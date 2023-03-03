KBC Groupe : Growing number of KBC customers benefitting from EPC discount on home loans

Press release

Brussels, 3 March 2023 - 10 a.m.

Growing number of KBC customers benefitting

from EPC discount on home loans

Follow-up to successful pilot for supporting energy-efficient

renovations.

Since the beginning of this year, anyone purchasing a home with a low energy rating in Flanders now has to thoroughly renovate their property within five years. To help them achieve this, KBC1 has been giving customers an EPC discount on their new home loan since mid-December 2022. Customers taking out a home loan receive a discounted interest rate for the remaining term of the loan if - within seven years of purchasing a property - they carry out renovations resulting in an 'A' or 'B' energy-efficiency rating (the 'EPC label'). Customers purchasing, building or renovating a property with a good energy rating will also receive this discount at the time they take out a home loan.

In the past two months, a quarter of customers taking out home loans at KBC received their EPC discount right away, and over 60% were given a contractual undertaking that KBC would grant this discount as soon as EPC rating 'A' or 'B' had been obtained.

KBC is also seeing more and more younger2 customers taking out home loans (up from 40% in 2017 to 60% at the end of 2022).

Installing energy-saving technologies (such as solar panels, home batteries and heat pumps) is crucial if a property is to obtain EPC label 'A' or 'B'. Here, too, KBC is keen to encourage customers to make their homes as energy-efficient as possible. Late last year, KBC launched a pilot project among 300 employees for the coordination, supervision and implementation of renovation projects in collaboration with specialist external professionals. In view of the extensive interest in this solution, and to further optimise the process, KBC will be rolling out a follow-up project on an even bigger scale in the near future.

The EPC label: key to a cheaper home loan

A market survey conducted by KBC in February 2023 among 1 000 respondents spread across various age groups in Belgium showed that there is still a considerable lack of knowledge about the EPC certificate. Just about everyone thinks it is important for their own home to be energy-efficient, but many homeowners have a distorted view.

three-quarters of people who own homes that are more than 50 years old describe their home as '(moderately) energy-efficient' However, one in two do not know their home's EPC rating, with this percentage rising to 85% among owners of older homes (more than 20 years old)

Customers of KBC Brussels and CBC also receive this discount. Customers younger than 35.

