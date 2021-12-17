Log in
KBC Groupe : Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations

12/17/2021 | 12:09pm EST
Press release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 17 December 2021, 18h

Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations

The traditional annual capital increase reserved for the employees of KBC Group NV and some of its Belgian subsidiaries had, dd. 17 December 2021, the following effects on the share capital and the amount of shares/voting rights of KBC Group NV.

  • The share capital increased by 663 509.34 EUR to 1 459 535 533.42 EUR.
  • The total number of shares increased by 189 034 to 416 883 592 shares. The total number of voting rights also increased by 189 034 to 416 883 592.

The most recent information on the capital and the number of shares of KBC Group NV can be consulted on www.kbc.com.

Transparency legislation aims to create transparency in the shareholder structure of listed companies. To achieve this, investors in such companies are required - when certain thresholds are crossed - to inform the company concerned of their participation by means of notifications. For KBC Group NV, the statutory threshold for notifications is 3% of the total number of voting rights. Statutory thresholds of 5% and multiples thereof apply above this level. These notifications should be sent to our e-mail address: notifications@kbc.com

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

E-mail: IR4U@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be

  • This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.

KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Press Office

Viviane Huybrecht

Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01

General Manager, Corporate

Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15

Communication/

Fax + 32 2 429 81 60

Spokesperson

E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45

KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

Disclaimer

KBC Group NV published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 17:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
