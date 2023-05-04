Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  KBC Groupe NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE NV

(KBC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:13 2023-05-03 am EDT
63.64 EUR   -0.19%
02:03aKbc Groupe : clarifies tax rulings
PU
05/03Bank of Ireland backs outlook as performs in line with expectations
AN
05/03Bank of Ireland's Q1 Net Interest Income in Line With Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KBC Groupe : clarifies tax rulings

05/04/2023 | 02:03am EDT
Clarification - update

Brussels, 4 May 2023 (8 a.m.) (updated version of press release published on 5 May 2022)

KBC clarifies tax rulings

Over the years and on several occasions, KBC Bank, KBC Insurance and KBC Group have requested the tax authorities in a number of countries to provide clarity on the fiscal treatment of some product-related or accountancy-based issues. The decision of the tax authorities (a 'ruling') allows for legal certainty regarding a correct application of the fiscal rules and correct and transparent financial reporting by KBC. Many of these rulings have no or a limited impact on KBC's income statement. Indeed, a ruling also ensures a level playing field for all market participants.

With the aim of being fully transparent, KBC wishes to provide an overview of the tax rulings it has so far concluded with different tax authorities (in different countries).

As such and in line with KBC's own transparency policy, KBC does not object to ruling commissions providing public details on their decisions.

Overview per country

1. KBC tax rulings in Belgium

KBC Bank and KBC Insurance have obtained several tax rulings that provide clarity and certainty regarding the tax qualification of a number of investment products and life insurance products.

KBC Bank has obtained a ruling for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 financial years, confirming the innovative nature of a series of proprietary software developments and the method of determining the innovation-related revenue generated by them. This has enabled the bank to obtain legal certainty on how the innovation deduction can be calculated in accordance with Belgian law.

In addition, KBC Asset Management has obtained a number of rulings related to investment funds that it manages.

2. KBC tax rulings in other countries

No rulings were recently concluded by KBC in countries other than Belgium.

KBC Group NV

Press Office

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Tel.: + 32 2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens

Viviane Huybrecht

Tel.: + 32 2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer

General Manager of Corporate Communications/

Tel.: + 32 2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé

KBC Group Spokesperson

Tel.: + 32 2 429 85 44 Sofie Spiessens

Tel.: + 32 2 429 85 45

pressofficekbc@kbc.be

KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_groupStay updated about all our latest innovations

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

KBC Group NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 06:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
