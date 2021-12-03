KBC Groupe : report on the 2021 EBA Transparency Exercise

Press Release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*
Brussels, 3 December 2021 - after trading hours
KBC report on the 2021 EBA Transparency
Exercise
KBC notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the publication of the EU-wide Transparency Exercise.
The information of this 2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 30 September 2020, 31 December 2020, 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:
Key Metrics
Leverage ratio
Capital
Risk exposure amounts
P&L
Total Assets: fair value and impairment distribution
Liabilities
Market Risk
Credit Risk
General governments exposures
Performing and Non-Performing Exposures
Forborne Exposures
Loans and advances to non-financial corporations
Covid-19
The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).
The detailed results of this exercise for KBC were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise, see the EBA's website www.eba.europa.eu.
The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.
For more information, please contact:
Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations, KBC Group
Tel. +32 2 429 35 73, E-mail:IR4U@kbc.be
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group Tel. +32 2 429 85 45, E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be
* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.
