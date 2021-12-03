KBC Groupe : report on the 2021 EBA Transparency Exercise

Press Release

KBC report on the 2021 EBA Transparency

Exercise

KBC notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the publication of the EU-wide Transparency Exercise.

The information of this 2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 30 September 2020, 31 December 2020, 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

Key Metrics

Leverage ratio

Capital

Risk exposure amounts

P&L

Total Assets: fair value and impairment distribution

Liabilities

Market Risk

Credit Risk

General governments exposures

Performing and Non-Performing Exposures

Non-Performing Exposures Forborne Exposures

Loans and advances to non-financial corporations

non-financial corporations Covid-19

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).

The detailed results of this exercise for KBC were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise, see the EBA's website www.eba.europa.eu.

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.

