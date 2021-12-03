Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. KBC Groupe NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE NV

(KBC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 12/03 11:35:25 am
74 EUR   -1.20%
12:22pKBC GROUPE : report on the 2021 EBA Transparency Exercise
PU
12:10pKBC GROUP : KBC report on the 2021 EBA Transparency Exercise
AQ
11/24VGP Prices $336 Million Private Share Placement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KBC Groupe : report on the 2021 EBA Transparency Exercise

12/03/2021 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 3 December 2021 - after trading hours

KBC report on the 2021 EBA Transparency

Exercise

KBC notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the publication of the EU-wide Transparency Exercise.

The information of this 2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 30 September 2020, 31 December 2020, 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

  • Key Metrics
  • Leverage ratio
  • Capital
  • Risk exposure amounts
  • P&L
  • Total Assets: fair value and impairment distribution
  • Liabilities
  • Market Risk
  • Credit Risk
  • General governments exposures
  • Performing and Non-Performing Exposures
  • Forborne Exposures
  • Loans and advances to non-financial corporations
  • Covid-19

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).

The detailed results of this exercise for KBC were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise, see the EBA's website www.eba.europa.eu.

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations, KBC Group

Tel. +32 2 429 35 73, E-mail:IR4U@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group Tel. +32 2 429 85 45, E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.

KBC Group NV

Press Office

KBC press releases are available at

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Tel. +32

2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens

www.kbc.comor can be obtained by

Viviane Huybrecht

Tel. +32

2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer

sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be

General Manager

Tel. +32

2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé

Corporate Communication /Spokesperson

Tel. +32

2 429 85 44 Sofie Spiessens

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Stay up-to-date on all innovative solutions

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

KBC Group NV published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KBC GROUPE NV
12:22pKBC GROUPE : report on the 2021 EBA Transparency Exercise
PU
12:10pKBC GROUP : KBC report on the 2021 EBA Transparency Exercise
AQ
11/24VGP Prices $336 Million Private Share Placement
MT
11/22Irish consumer sentiment slips in November
RE
11/15KBC GROUP : Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV
AQ
11/15KBC GROUPE : Invitation Conference call
PU
11/15Raiffeisen to Sell Bulgaria Business to KBC as It Focuses on Key Markets
DJ
11/15KBC GROUP : 15 November 2021 – information regarding the traditional annual capital ..
AQ
11/15KBC GROUP : KBC acquires Bulgarian operations of Raiffeisen Bank International
AQ
11/15KBC GROUPE NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KBC GROUPE NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 595 M 8 562 M 8 562 M
Net income 2021 2 525 M 2 846 M 2 846 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 6,83%
Capitalization 31 209 M 35 292 M 35 183 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KBC GROUPE NV
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 74,90 €
Average target price 79,94 €
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luc Popelier Chief Financial Officer & Director
Koenraad Debackere Chairman
Vladimira Papirnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Franky C. Depickere Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC GROUPE NV30.76%35 292
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.87%476 418
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%367 384
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%242 804
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.79%201 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.06%195 016