  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. KBC Groupe NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE NV

(KBC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:23:39 2023-04-25 am EDT
64.14 EUR   -2.37%
03:08aKbc Groupe : welcomes EPI's announcement on acquisitions, additional shareholders and the launch of its new instant payment solution
PU
12:17aCancom to Acquire KBC Beteiligungs in EUR165 Million Deal
MT
04/24Cancom wants to take over Austrian KBC
DP
KBC Groupe : welcomes EPI's announcement on acquisitions, additional shareholders and the launch of its new instant payment solution

04/25/2023 | 03:08am EDT
Building a unique, European-grown instant payment solution - The European Payments Initiative (EPI) welcomes four additional shareholders and announces two acquisitions. EPI has today confirmed its planned acquisition of payment solution iDEAL and payment solutions provider Payconiq International (PQI). EPI Company, iDEAL and PQI will join forces to realise EPI's vision and set up a new, innovative unified payment solution for Europe.

EPI Company intends to acquire Currence iDEAL, the leading Dutch payment scheme, and Luxembourg-based payment solutions provider PQI. PQI currently serves iDEAL, Bancontact Payconiq Company in Belgium and Payconiq in Luxemburg. Agreement with the shareholders of these companies has been reached, and the acquisition is planned to go ahead, subject to approval by the competent national and European authorities.

By combining their expertise over the past two years, the EPI shareholders-BFCM, BNP PARIBAS, BPCE, CREDIT AGRICOLE, DEUTSCHE BANK, DSGV, ING, KBC, LA BANQUE POSTALE, NEXI, SOCIETE GENERALE and WORLDLINE-have proven their determination and ambition to build the solution that will ensure Europe's payment sovereignty. They welcome four new shareholders: Belfius and DZ Bank, who joined at the end of 2022, and ABN Amro and Rabobank, two more major Dutch banks who are now coming on board alongside existing Dutch shareholder ING.

Erik Luts, KBC Group CIO and member of the Executive Committee, and member of the board of EPI is pleased that EPI will move on to develop its initial idea of a unique European Payment Solution. Two years of hard work will result in a convenient payment method that can be used throughout Europe. "KBC has been around the table from the start of this idea, and has been negociating and working on a possible european payment method since. We always believed in and were convinced of the possibility and the necessity of a european payment method. I'm confident that KBC's expertise and experience in developing and offering convenient and userfriendly payment methods will be of use".

The full press release of EPI can be found here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KBC Group NV published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 07:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 602 M 11 690 M 11 690 M
Net income 2023 3 046 M 3 359 M 3 359 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,95x
Yield 2023 7,82%
Capitalization 27 408 M 30 218 M 30 218 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KBC GROUPE NV
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 65,70 €
Average target price 74,08 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luc Popelier Chief Financial Officer & Director
Koenraad Debackere Chairman
Vladimira Papirnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Alicia Reyes Revuelta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC GROUPE NV9.35%30 218
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.14%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
