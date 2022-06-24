Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. KBC Groupe NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE NV

(KBC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  09:45 2022-06-24 am EDT
56.24 EUR   +1.48%
KBC Groupe : will also in 2022 support “De Warmste Week” as the exclusive main partner of the event. This year, the focus is on the fight against poverty.

06/24/2022 | 09:36am EDT
Press Release

Brussels, 24 June 2022 - 8 a.m.

KBC will also in 2022 support

"De Warmste Week" as the exclusive main partner of the event. This year, the focus is on the fight against poverty.

KBC is committed to supporting the De Warmste Week campaign also in 2022 as an exclusive main partner. Poverty is the central theme of De Warmste Week. Several initiatives will be organized to support selected projects around this theme.

The kick-off takes place today: non-profit organizations can as of now submit projects around the theme of fight against poverty to the DWW Fund of the King Baudouin Foundation. On September 27th the projects selected by an independent jury (led by Eva Vereecke, director of De Ambrassade) will be announced and everyone can register actions to support these projects through www.dewarmsteweek.be.

In 2022 KBC sets the flames of De Warmste Week in motion. Poverty through lack of opportunities is of all times and occurs at all ages. With De Warmste Week, KBC wants to help support those who are confronted with it in our society.

David Moucheron, CEO KBC Belgium summarizes KBC's commitment as follows: "Despite the progress in our society, there is still inequality in the opportunities people are given. As a company that is firmly rooted in society, KBC also wants to do its part to help eliminate this inequality of opportunity. Because people who are given opportunities can dream, grow and realize their goals . We are convinced of this. That is why we fully support De Warmste Week. Together we will boost initiatives to tackle poverty!"

Frederik Delaplace, CEO of VRT is enthusiastic about joining forces: "VRT is there for all Flemings, so also for those who have fewer opportunities. That's why the public broadcaster is pulling out all the stops this autumn with De Warmste Week to fire up against poverty. Eén, MNM, Studio Brussel, Ketnet and VRT NU will join forces to connect all of Flanders around the theme. This way we can support the projects of De Warmste Week together and raise a dam against poverty."

Page 1 of 2

KBC Group NV

Press Office

KBC press releases are available at

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens

www.kbc.comor can be obtained by

Viviane Huybrecht

Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer

sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be

General Manager

Tel. + 32 2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé

Corporate Communication /Spokesperson

Tel. + 32 2 429 85 44 Sofie Spiessens

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45

pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Stay up-to-date on all innovative solutions

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

KBC Group NV published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 13:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 228 M 8 652 M 8 652 M
Net income 2022 2 566 M 2 698 M 2 698 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,98x
Yield 2022 7,25%
Capitalization 23 102 M 24 293 M 24 293 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KBC GROUPE NV
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 55,42 €
Average target price 72,47 €
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luc Popelier Chief Financial Officer & Director
Koenraad Debackere Chairman
Vladimira Papirnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Alicia Reyes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC GROUPE NV-26.56%25 178
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.26%338 289
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.89%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%242 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.59%152 592