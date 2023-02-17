KBC to Book EUR149 Million Charge From Czech Subsidiary Legal Dispute

By Cecilia Butini

KBC Group NV said Friday that it will book a pretax charge of 149 million euros ($159 million) from damages to be paid by its Czech subsidiary in a long-standing legal dispute.

The Belgian financial-services company said the charge will affect its fourth-quarter financial statements and that its CET1 fully-loaded ratio at the end of 2022--based on Danish Compromise--would decrease to 15.3% to 15.4%.

The subsidiary, Ceskoslovenska Obchodn Bank AS, or CSOB, was imposed to pay damages to ICEC-Holding AS as a result of legal proceedings initiated by the company in 2007 against a business acquired by CSOB in 2000.

"CSOB assures its clients, business partners and other interested parties that the payment of the

above-mentioned amount in the arbitration will not have any effect on the stability and functioning

of the CSOB group," KBC said.

