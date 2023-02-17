Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. KBC Groupe NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE NV

(KBC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:36:37 2023-02-17 am EST
71.82 EUR   +0.34%
12:46pKBC to Book EUR149 Million Charge From Czech Subsidiary Legal Dispute
DJ
11:46aKbc Groupe : confirms that ČSOB (Czech Republic) was delivered an arbitral award in the arbitration proceedings against ICEC- Holding
PU
11:46aKbc Group : KBC confirms that ČSOB (Czech Republic) was delivered an arbitral award in the arbitration proceedings against ICEC- Holding
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KBC to Book EUR149 Million Charge From Czech Subsidiary Legal Dispute

02/17/2023 | 12:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cecilia Butini


KBC Group NV said Friday that it will book a pretax charge of 149 million euros ($159 million) from damages to be paid by its Czech subsidiary in a long-standing legal dispute.

The Belgian financial-services company said the charge will affect its fourth-quarter financial statements and that its CET1 fully-loaded ratio at the end of 2022--based on Danish Compromise--would decrease to 15.3% to 15.4%.

The subsidiary, Ceskoslovenska Obchodn Bank AS, or CSOB, was imposed to pay damages to ICEC-Holding AS as a result of legal proceedings initiated by the company in 2007 against a business acquired by CSOB in 2000.

"CSOB assures its clients, business partners and other interested parties that the payment of the

above-mentioned amount in the arbitration will not have any effect on the stability and functioning

of the CSOB group," KBC said.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1245ET

All news about KBC GROUPE NV
12:46pKBC to Book EUR149 Million Charge From Czech Subsidiary Legal Dispute
DJ
11:46aKbc Groupe : confirms that ČSOB (Czech Republic) was delivered an arbitral award in t..
PU
11:46aKbc Group : KBC confirms that ČSOB (Czech Republic) was delivered an arbitral award i..
GL
11:45aKbc Group : KBC confirms that ČSOB (Czech Republic) was delivered an arbitral award i..
GL
02/09KBC 4Q Profit Rose Despite Impairment Charge
DJ
02/09Transcript : KBC Group NV, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/09Kbc Groupe : Presentation for the analysts
PU
02/09Belgian Insurer KBC Group's FY22 Attributable Profit Grows
MT
02/09Kbc Group : Fourth-quarter result of 818 million euros
GL
02/09Kbc Group : Fourth-quarter result of 818 million euros
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KBC GROUPE NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 439 M 9 008 M 9 008 M
Net income 2022 2 677 M 2 857 M 2 857 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 29 861 M 31 876 M 31 876 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KBC GROUPE NV
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 71,58 €
Average target price 72,66 €
Spread / Average Target 1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luc Popelier Chief Financial Officer & Director
Koenraad Debackere Chairman
Vladimira Papirnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Alicia Reyes Revuelta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBC GROUPE NV19.14%31 876
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791