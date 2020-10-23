Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  KBC Groupe SA    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE SA

(KBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/23 03:05:37 am
45.155 EUR   +1.13%
02:22aIrish consumer sentiment falls sharply in October on COVID-19 fears
RE
10/22KBC GROUPE : 3Q2020 invitation conference call
PU
10/14ASML held back by stalled sales of big earning tools
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Irish consumer sentiment falls sharply in October on COVID-19 fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:22am EDT

DUBLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment dropped sharply in October to its lowest level in five months on increased concerns about the potential impact of COVID-19 restrictions on household finances and jobs, a survey found on Friday.

The KBC Bank consumer sentiment index tumbled to 52.6 in October from 60.7 in September. That compares with a pandemic low of 42.6 in April during a complete lockdown of the economy and a 2020 high of 85.5 in January before the first case.

Respondents were surveyed either side of the Oct. 13 budget, which delivered Ireland's largest ever stimulus package and before the government followed a series of increasing COVID-19 restrictions with a stay-home order this week. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KBC GROUPE SA
02:22aIrish consumer sentiment falls sharply in October on COVID-19 fears
RE
10/22KBC GROUPE : 3Q2020 invitation conference call
PU
10/14ASML held back by stalled sales of big earning tools
RE
10/07KBC GROUPE : Coronavirus boosts green loans and bike loans
PU
09/28Significant number of pandemic-hit Irish borrowers to struggle with repayment..
RE
09/25KBC GROUPE : Businesses adjust mobility policy in response to Covid-19
PU
09/25KBC GROUPE : Hans Dewachter (NBB) succeeds Jan Van Hove as KBC group's Chief Eco..
PU
09/24KBC Bank Ireland fined 18 million euros for mortgage overcharging
RE
09/17KBC GROUP : Koenraad Debackere takes up his term of office as Chairman of the Bo..
AQ
09/17KBC GROUP : Koenraad Debackere takes up his term of office as Chairman of the Bo..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 107 M 8 385 M 8 385 M
Net income 2020 1 239 M 1 462 M 1 462 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 3,56%
Capitalization 18 591 M 21 993 M 21 935 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KBC GROUPE SA
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 57,65 €
Last Close Price 44,65 €
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Baron Philippe Vlerick Chairman
Hendrik Scheerlinck Chief Financial Officer & Executive director
Franky C. Depickere Non-Executive Director
Frank Donck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBC GROUPE SA-33.42%21 993
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.72%302 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%256 144
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.39%208 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.97%184 857
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.61%151 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group