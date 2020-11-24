Irish consumer sentiment hits highest level since March as COVID-19 cases fall

The KBC Bank consumer sentiment index jumped to 65.5 from 52.6 in October. That compares with a pandemic low of 42.6 in April during a complete lockdown of the economy and a 2020 high of 85.5 in January before Ireland's first case of COVID-19.

The survey's authors said some positive job news, October's large stimulus budget and a declining trend in reported Covid-19 cases were likely behind the surge. While the reading still pointed towards very nervous Irish consumers, year-end spending may not be as weak as feared, they added.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)