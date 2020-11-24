Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  KBC Groupe SA    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE SA

(KBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Irish consumer sentiment hits highest level since March as COVID-19 cases fall

11/24/2020 | 04:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man orders fast food at a street kiosk in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment rose sharply this month to its highest level since March, in contrast to declines in the United States, Britain and the euro zone as a whole, a survey found on Tuesday.

The KBC Bank consumer sentiment index jumped to 65.5 from 52.6 in October. That compares with a pandemic low of 42.6 in April during a complete lockdown of the economy and a 2020 high of 85.5 in January before Ireland's first case of COVID-19.

The survey's authors said some positive job news, October's large stimulus budget and a declining trend in reported Covid-19 cases were likely behind the surge. While the reading still pointed towards very nervous Irish consumers, year-end spending may not be as weak as feared, they added.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2020
All news about KBC GROUPE SA
11/13KBC GROUPE : everyoneINVESTED, the wealth tech spin-off of KBC Asset Management,..
PU
11/12KBC GROUP : information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserv..
AQ
11/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Some good news from Boeing and Moderna
11/12KBC GROUPE : Strategy update (English)
PU
11/12KBC SHIFTS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AN : the Next Level' and publishes new non-fin..
PU
11/12KBC GROUP : KBC shifts digital transformation and customer experience up a gear ..
AQ
11/12KBC GROUPE : General Investor Presentation 3Q2020 (English)
PU
11/12KBC GROUP : Third-quarter result of 697 million euros
PU
11/12KBC GROUP : Third-quarter result of 697 million euros
AQ
11/12KBC GROUP : Third-quarter result of 697 million euros
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 231 M 8 570 M 8 570 M
Net income 2020 1 391 M 1 649 M 1 649 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 3,16%
Capitalization 24 275 M 28 676 M 28 770 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KBC GROUPE SA
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 60,80 €
Last Close Price 58,30 €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Koenraad Debackere Chairman
Hendrik Scheerlinck Chief Financial Officer & Executive director
Franky C. Depickere Non-Executive Director
Frank Donck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBC GROUPE SA-13.06%28 676
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.81%359 292
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.50%259 163
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.88%236 945
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.33%192 773
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.20.81%172 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ