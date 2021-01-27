Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  KBC Groupe SA    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE SA

(KBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KBC Groupe : European Cloud User Coalition (ECUC) established (enkel in het Engels)

01/27/2021 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
(enkel in het Engels)

Press Release

Brussels, 27 January 2021 - 12 noon

European Cloud User Coalition (ECUC) established

European financial institutions initiate cooperation to ensure long-term compliant public cloud ecosystem

  • The European Cloud User Coalition is established to strengthen the public cloud ecosystem for the entire European financial industry.
  • Primary objective is to develop a joint position on common challenges and solutions with Cloud Services Providers.
  • As a first step the ECUC will publish a Paper where these challenges are identified.

Cloud computing is a key strategic technology for the digital transformation of the European financial sector. So far private clouds have been widely used, but public cloud solutions are becoming increasingly important due to their flexibility and scalability, as well as the high-quality security and resilience standards.

Therefore, leading European financial Institutions have taken the initiative to establish the European Cloud User Coalition (ECUC). Amongst others Allied Irish Banks, BAWAG Group, Belfius Bank, Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Börse AG, EFG Bank AG, Erste Group Bank, Euroclear, ING Groep N.V., KBC Bank NV, Swedbank AB and UniCredit S.p.A. have joined the ECUC to ensure and enable secure cloud applications for the European financial industry as a whole.

Besides winning new members ECUCs objective is to jointly agree on security standards and best practices for the use of cloud technology for European financial players. On that basis the high European regulatory and data protection standards will be better enforced with non-European cloud providers as well. As a result, financial institutions will in the long term be more independent in their technology selection, thus strengthening competition.

As a first step, ECUC will publish a paper with requirements for cloud services during 2021. The paper will consider all aspects of the basic European regulation and the data localization provision, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements.

KBC Group NV

Press Office

KBC press releases are available at

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Tel. +32

2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens

www.kbc.comor can be obtained by

Viviane Huybrecht

Tel. +32

2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer

sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be

General Manager

Tel. +32

2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé

Corporate Communication /Spokesperson

Tel. +32

2 429 85 44 Sofie Spiessens

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Stay up-to-date on all innovative solutions

Page 1 of 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KBC Group NV published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 11:15:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about KBC GROUPE SA
06:18aKBC GROUPE : European Cloud User Coalition (ECUC) established (uniquement en ang..
PU
06:16aKBC GROUPE : European Cloud User Coalition (ECUC) established (enkel in het Enge..
PU
01/25KBC, START IT @KBC AND START IT X :
PU
01/22KBC GROUPE : Sell-side analysts' pre-consensus
PU
01/22KBC GROUPE : Conference call invitation
PU
01/22KBC GROUPE : reacts to Correctional Court's ruling on charges of alleged involve..
PU
01/14KBC GROUPE : economists look forward to 2021
PU
01/14KBC GROUPE : Finastra - KBC Bank chooses Finastra for LIBOR transition
AQ
01/12KBC GROUPE : Instant Card Service gives KBC customers immediate access to a digi..
PU
01/05KBC GROUPE : reflects changing consumer behaviour
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 211 M 8 746 M 8 746 M
Net income 2020 1 382 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 24 508 M 29 807 M 29 725 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KBC GROUPE SA
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 65,03 €
Last Close Price 58,86 €
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Koenraad Debackere Chairman
Hendrik Scheerlinck Chief Financial Officer & Executive director
Franky C. Depickere Non-Executive Director
Frank Donck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBC GROUPE SA2.76%29 807
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.97%401 240
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.80%267 656
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%266 114
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%199 359
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%197 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ