KBC Groupe : finalises acquisition of OTP Banka Slovensko (Slovakia)

Daniel Kollár, CEO of ČSOB Bank Slovakia and Country Manager concluded: 'Today's transaction marks an important milestone for ČSOB. Merging OTP Banka Slovensko into ČSOB will substantially strengthen our banking and insurance franchise in the country and further enhance our cross-sellingpotential with ČSOB Poist'ovňa, a.s., ČSOB Leasing, a.s., and KBC Asset Management.
I also wish a warm welcome to all customers and employees of OTP Banka Slovensko, which will continue to be led by Mrs. Zita Zemková, CEO of OTP Banka Slovensko. Her long-standing experience, market knowledge and management skills ensure continuity for all stakeholders and will be highly valuable in successfully integrating ČSOB and OTP Banka Slovensko into a new, dynamic and future-proof entity. With this in mind, I encourage and invite our new colleagues from OTP Banka Slovensko to embrace our ČSOB community and to share their ideas, opinions and experience with us.'
Note for editors:
OTP Banka Slovensko
OTP Banka Slovensko, a.s. operates on the Slovak market as a universal bank. Since 4 April 2002, OTP Bank Plc., Hungary's largest bank, has been the majority shareholder of OTP Banka Slovensko, a.s.
At the end of 2019, OTP Banka Slovensko, a.s. had a market share of 1.75% in deposits and 1.85% in loans.
It currently operates a network of 58 branches throughout Slovakia and serves roughly 176 000 retail customers and 14 400 corporate/SME customers. The bank is based in Bratislava and the bulk of its business relates to banking products and services provided to individuals and legal entities within the Slovak market.
KBC's presence in Slovakia (www.kbc.com)
Belgium-based KBC Bank NV is the parent company and sole shareholder of Československá obchodná banka, a.s. (ČSOB). ČSOB is a leading Slovak bank boasting over 50 years of tradition. It is one of the most significant and strongest financial institutions on the Slovak market. As a universal bank, it provides services to a full range of customers including retail, self-employed, SME, corporate and institutional customers. It is part of the ČSOB Financial Group, which also includes ČSOB Stavebná sporiteľňa, a.s. (building society), ČSOB Leasing, a.s., ČSOB Real, s.r.o., ČSOB Advisory, s.r.o. and ČSOB Nadácia (foundation). ČSOB Poisťovňa, a.s. (insurance company) is a sister company of ČSOB.
The acquisition of OTP Banka Slovensko, a.s. will chiefly boost retail operations and market share in: o Mortgages (from 12.9% to 14.8%)
o Consumer loans (from 4.7% to 8.2%)
Based on the group's banking and insurance model, ČSOB Poisťovňa, a.s., ČSOB Leasing, a.s. and KBC Asset Management will also benefit from the acquisition through cross-selling products and services to OTP Banka Slovensko's retail customer base.
For more information, please contact:
Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
Tel.: + 32 2 429 35 73 - E-mail:IR4U@kbc.be
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group Tel.: + 32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be
* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.