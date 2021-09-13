Log in
    KBR   US48242W1062

KBR, INC.

(KBR)
KBR : A Guide to Enhancing Sustainable Operational Efficiency

09/13/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
KBR's Digital Sustainability Suite leverages KBR's industry expertise, business knowledge, and the latest digital technologies to enable you to achieve CAPEX efficiency and operational excellence. Reducing unplanned downtime, increasing asset utilization, and adopting energy-efficient operations represent larger opportunities for reducing operational expenditure (OPEX) in process facilities.

In this whitepaper, discover how KBR's Digital Sustainability Suite enables you to:

  • Leverage state-of-the-art digital solutions, which cover the entire asset lifecycle, from design to operations and maintenance, up to asset retirement
  • Employ AI and ML analytics to reduce risk while improving plant uptime, safety, and reliability
  • Maximize asset's return on investment (ROI), by transforming the maintenance operations from reactive to proactive
  • Improve the energy efficiency of plants and achieve lower levels of energy usage and CO2 emissions

Download the white paper by filling-in the form below.

Disclaimer

KBR Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 21:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KBR, INC.
05:32pKBR : A Guide to Enhancing Sustainable Operational Efficiency
PU
09/09DEEPFAKES AND NATIONAL SECURITY : How KBR is Calming the Worry of Deception
PU
09/08KBR : successfully demonstrates first combat-capable directed energy system for ..
PR
09/08KBR Successfully Demonstrates First Combat-Capable Directed Energy System for..
CI
09/06KBR : Supports Future Engineers at Formula Student Competition
PU
08/31KBR : Wins PKN Orlen Plastics Recycling Contract
MT
08/31KBR : Awarded Contract for Plastics Recycling Projects by PKN ORLEN
PR
08/31KBR, Inc. Receives Contract for Plastics Recycling Projects from PKN ORLEN
CI
08/23KBR : Signs Agreement With Johnson Matthey to License Urea Production Technology
MT
08/23KBR : and Johnson Matthey sign Alliance Agreement to License Innovative Producti..
PR
Analyst Recommendations on KBR, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 080 M - -
Net income 2021 12,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 535x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 5 526 M 5 526 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 77,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 39,25 $
Average target price 45,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart J. B. Bradie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Sopp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Les L. Lyles Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas Nick Kelly President-Technology
Jack B. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBR, INC.26.90%5 526
ACCENTURE PLC30.90%216 824
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.32.44%190 843
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.85%122 814
INFOSYS LIMITED34.70%96 805
SNOWFLAKE INC.13.20%95 849