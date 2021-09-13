KBR : A Guide to Enhancing Sustainable Operational Efficiency

KBR's Digital Sustainability Suite leverages KBR's industry expertise, business knowledge, and the latest digital technologies to enable you to achieve CAPEX efficiency and operational excellence. Reducing unplanned downtime, increasing asset utilization, and adopting energy-efficient operations represent larger opportunities for reducing operational expenditure (OPEX) in process facilities.

In this whitepaper, discover how KBR's Digital Sustainability Suite enables you to:

Leverage state-of-the-art digital solutions, which cover the entire asset lifecycle, from design to operations and maintenance, up to asset retirement

Employ AI and ML analytics to reduce risk while improving plant uptime, safety, and reliability

Maximize asset's return on investment (ROI), by transforming the maintenance operations from reactive to proactive

Improve the energy efficiency of plants and achieve lower levels of energy usage and CO2 emissions

Download the white paper by filling-in the form below.