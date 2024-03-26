HOUSTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the New York Stock Exchange with presentations given by members of KBR's executive leadership team.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A live audio webcast and presentation will be posted on the day of the event. All interested individuals may register for the live webcast at investors.kbr.com and a replay will be made available at the conclusion of the event.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-announces-2024-investor-day-302099896.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.