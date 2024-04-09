HOUSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded an engineering services contract by First State Hydrogen, Inc. to support the feasibility and development of its first clean hydrogen production facility in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.

KBR will provide engineering services to study the feasibility of developing a clean hydrogen production facility through electrolysis powered by renewable energy. The study is part of First State Hydrogen's vision to provide clean hydrogen for Delaware and the U.S. mid-Atlantic and help the region meet its sustainability goals.

"We are excited to be a part of this important project that will contribute toward a cleaner, more sustainable world," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This award highlights KBR's extensive and innovative clean hydrogen expertise, in providing solutions that matter, and our strategic commitment to the energy transition."

"This is an important step for First State Hydrogen as we start laying the groundwork for a clean hydrogen facility that will drive our mission to responsibly and safely advance the clean hydrogen economy and create a more sustainable future," said Dora Cheatham, VP Sales & Commercialization, First State Hydrogen. "We're excited to have the KBR team with us on this journey."

For decades KBR has been a leader in the hydrogen market, serving as both technology provider and advisor, and as a provider of differentiated project delivery solutions.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

