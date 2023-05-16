Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KBR, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBR   US48242W1062

KBR, INC.

(KBR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-16 pm EDT
58.50 USD   -1.17%
KBR Awarded Prestigious Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence in Small Business Utilization, Advocacy

05/16/2023
HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is proud to announce the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) awarded KBR's Science and Space division the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence in research and development.

This prestigious award recognizes large prime contractors that have excelled in their utilization of small businesses as suppliers and subcontractors. The award highlights excellence in how a company manages its small business program, small business utilization, and execution of small business reporting requirements. The SBA Dwight D. Eisenhower Award can only be won once every three years.

KBR's Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Barbara Wade, and Small Business Liaison Officer for Science and Space, Gracie Orr, accepted the award on behalf of KBR at the ceremony during National Small Business Week in Washington, D.C. on April 30.

"This award is earned through the hard work, dedication, and diligence of our small business teams," said Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions U.S. "KBR regularly solicits SBA services to help identify, engage, and use small business subcontractors to optimize performance. We are proud of this honor and look forward to continuing our partnership with small businesses in the years to come."

KBR promotes a robust culture that is committed to the success of our small business program, the small business community, and historically underutilized businesses. KBR frequently seeks out qualified small business teammates for government and commercial contracts who have the technical skill sets, niche expertise, and ability to perform high-technology work.

In 2022, KBR was twice awarded NASA's Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year and won additional awards on behalf of our small business support throughout the past few years. These meaningful honors recognize KBR as the best large business prime contractor and mentor-protégé agreements in support of NASA and other federal agencies' missions.

KBR's recognitions from the past three years include:

  • 2022 NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award
  • 2022 NASA Ames Research Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award
  • 2021 Champion of Veteran Enterprise-National Veteran Small Business Coalition Award
  • 2020 NASA Johnson Space Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award
  • 2019 & 2020 NASA Agency Level Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award
  • 2019 & 2020 NASA Johnson Space Center Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 32,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

