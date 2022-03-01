Log in
    KBR   US48242W1062

KBR, INC.

(KBR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
KBR : Continues Charitable Mission Through Give-Back Opportunities

03/01/2022 | 01:40pm EST
At KBR, we believe in bettering the communities where we live and work through philanthropy and supporting causes that align with our charitable focus areas of health, safety and education. Our people are at the heart of those efforts, continuing to find unique and creative ways to bring people together to help make lasting change.

U.S. Employees Play Bingo for Team Rubicon

Last month KBR employees across the U.S. came together to play bingo for charity and support a cause close to many of our people on the virtual stage. The event took place in support of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that calls on veterans to use their skills and experiences to help people prepare and respond to natural disasters. Employees played three exciting games of bingo and gave away game and door prizes to all winners.

"KBR has a long history of supporting veterans and their families, and we are honored to give back to Team Rubicon that supports our former service members through and through," said Philip Ivy, Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications. "I would like to thank our employees for their generosity in helping raise more than $3,531.94 to support Team Rubicon efforts and help make our local communities a safer place to live."

KBR Singapore Leads Second Annual Food Donation Drive

KBR employees in Singapore rallied together to host an office donation drive. From January 25 to February 16, employees were encouraged to donate nonperishable food items, including rice, coffee, tea, canned meats and vegetables, cooking oils, soups and more.

In the second consecutive year of hosting the food drive, their efforts supported Food from the Heart, one of Singapore's foremost independent food charities dedicated to sustainably alleviating hunger through efficient distribution of food and making a significant impact in food waste reduction.

At the conclusion of the drive on February 16 and in celebration of KBR's 7th annual Zero Harm Day, Singapore employees took stock of the collected items and prepared them to be donated to Food from the Heart. The team collected nearly 250 cans of fruits, vegetables, and other food items, 40 bags of rice and 40 containers of cooking oil.

IMPACT DC Hosts Virtual Trivia Night

KBR young professionals in IMPACT DC recently hosted a virtual trivia night on Zoom for its members and their families and friends in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). The event, which coincided with World Cancer Day on February 4, raised more than $1,000 for LLS to help the organization further research and cures for blood cancer.

IMPACT DC partnered with LLS's young professionals group, the Future Leaders Committee (FLC). In true team of team form, all attendees were randomly split into teams of four or five and took turns answering trivia questions. Each team comprised of both KBR employees and LLS affiliates and all winning teams were awarded prizes.

"The LLS and their young professionals provided for a synergistic opportunity for our group to help make a difference in the lives of others," said Cheryl Quail, Sr. Manager, Business Development, and IMPACT DC Chair. "IMPACT DC strives to not only create an avenue for young professionals to grow in their careers, but to also provide opportunities to give back to their communities in exciting ways."

Through corporate and volunteerism, we are proud to give back to our local communities around the globe, and we applaud our employees' efforts to support meaningful causes and engage those in need.

Disclaimer

KBR Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 18:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
