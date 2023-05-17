Advanced search
KBR Dividend Declaration

05/17/2023 | 05:25pm EDT
HOUSTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2023.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 32,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-dividend-declaration-301827858.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.


