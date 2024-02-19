HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2024.

KBR, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/KBR, Inc.)

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-dividend-declaration-302065227.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.