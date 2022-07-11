Log in
    KBR   US48242W1062

KBR, INC.

(KBR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
48.39 USD   -0.17%
06:40aKBR Wins $20 Million Research Contract from Air Force Research Laboratory
MT
06:01aKBR to Conduct Medical Research of Biomedical Impacts on Airmen
PR
06/24KBR, INC.(NYSE : KBR) added to Russell 1000 Index
CI
KBR, Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

07/11/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at https://investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1.866.813.9403, passcode: 662918.

About KBR, Inc.

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-inc-to-hold-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301584029.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.


