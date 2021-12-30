KBR : Joint Venture Team Sows the Seed for a Bright Future in Baku

Colleagues based in Baku, Azerbaijan traded the office for the great outdoors earlier this month to help plant 1,000 trees in support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology's Environmental and Sustainability Program.

Fifty members of the SOCAR-KBR joint venture team volunteered at the event, including SOCAR-KBR's General Manager Rashad Shabanov, senior leaders, members of SOCAR-KBR's young professional network IMPACT, support staff and more..

In total, the teams planted 730 olive trees and 270 pine trees in the Mushvig District of Baku for future generations to enjoy. Board member Ilham Nasirov was on hand to support and congratulate the team for their hard efforts.

"It was a fantastic day with the team, in support of a fantastic cause," said Kevin McSorley, KBR Project Director and SOCAR-KBR's Deputy General Manager. "The benefits of this event were amplified due to the current restrictions we've lived with for so long. Being able to come together outside a work environment, have fun, and give something back to the local community was hugely rewarding."

KBR and SOCAR-KBR work to be a positive social force in the communities where we live and work, and our people are extremely active, both in terms of charitable giving and outreach efforts. We take great pride in supporting industries, governments and citizens around the world to achieve the greatest advancements economically, socially and environmentally. Read more about KBR's commitment to our people, our communities and our plant in our latest Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report available here.