  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KBR, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBR   US48242W1062

KBR, INC.

(KBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

KBR : Joint Venture Team Sows the Seed for a Bright Future in Baku

12/30/2021 | 12:37pm EST
Colleagues based in Baku, Azerbaijan traded the office for the great outdoors earlier this month to help plant 1,000 trees in support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology's Environmental and Sustainability Program.

Fifty members of the SOCAR-KBR joint venture team volunteered at the event, including SOCAR-KBR's General Manager Rashad Shabanov, senior leaders, members of SOCAR-KBR's young professional network IMPACT, support staff and more..

In total, the teams planted 730 olive trees and 270 pine trees in the Mushvig District of Baku for future generations to enjoy. Board member Ilham Nasirov was on hand to support and congratulate the team for their hard efforts.

"It was a fantastic day with the team, in support of a fantastic cause," said Kevin McSorley, KBR Project Director and SOCAR-KBR's Deputy General Manager. "The benefits of this event were amplified due to the current restrictions we've lived with for so long. Being able to come together outside a work environment, have fun, and give something back to the local community was hugely rewarding."

KBR and SOCAR-KBR work to be a positive social force in the communities where we live and work, and our people are extremely active, both in terms of charitable giving and outreach efforts. We take great pride in supporting industries, governments and citizens around the world to achieve the greatest advancements economically, socially and environmentally. Read more about KBR's commitment to our people, our communities and our plant in our latest Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report available here.

Disclaimer

KBR Inc. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 17:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 406 M - -
Net income 2021 18,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 458x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 6 638 M 6 638 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart KBR, INC.
Duration : Period :
KBR, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 47,32 $
Average target price 50,39 $
Spread / Average Target 6,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart J. B. Bradie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Sopp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Les L. Lyles Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas Nick Kelly President-Technology
Jack B. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KBR, INC.52.99%6 648
ACCENTURE PLC59.04%262 451
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.29.06%183 001
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.93%118 943
INFOSYS LIMITED50.15%107 217
SNOWFLAKE INC.22.32%104 197