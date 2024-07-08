KBR Launches KCOTKlean℠ to Decarbonize Petrochemicals

Share

Image

KBR is pleased to launch KCOTKleanSM, a suite of low and zero-carbon technologies aimed at decarbonizing the catalytic olefins process. This technology integrates KBR's Catalytic Olefins technology, K-COT®, with Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials' (KIMM) CPOx technology.

KCOTKleanSM achieves significant carbon reduction by leveraging circular feeds, cleaner fuels, electrification or carbon capture. This innovation builds upon KBR's proprietary catalytic olefins process, K-COT®, known for efficiently converting low-value olefinic, paraffinic or mixed streams into high-value propylene and ethylene. KIMM's CPOx technology to convert methane-rich fuel into hydrogen-rich fuel optimizes combustion in the catalytic regeneration environment and diversifies fuel options for the K-COT® catalyst regenerator.

"It is our ultimate goal to turn sustainable concepts into reality, supporting our customers as they transition into a more sustainable world," said Hari Ravindran, senior VP and global head of KBR Technology Solutions. "KCOTKlean represents a step-change in cracking technologies. By integrating KIMM's innovative technology with our own, we not only enhance the efficiency and performance of our processes, but also contribute to a more sustainable future."

KBR has licensed over 100 grassroots ethylene plants utilizing its cost-effective and energy efficient cracking technologies and flexible plant designs to produce ethylene, propylene, and other byproducts from a variety of feedstocks.