KBR joined world political leaders and industry representatives to help shape on-going and future support for Ukraine this week.



The two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC), held in Berlin, focused on a wide range of themes, from defence, economic recovery, energy infrastructure and sustainable energy generation, the skills market, regionalisation and more.



KBR has been intimately involved in understanding and shaping support to Ukraine - being one of a small number of businesses to join the UK's first trade mission to the country in December last year, and another in early 2024.



Partnering with global think tank the German Marshall Fund, KBR hosted a round table discussion with leading industry partners, academics and government representatives, focused on what and how industry can advance and elevate its support.



'The conference was a great opportunity to better understand the immediate and enduring challenges for Ukraine, and the role that industry can and must play is helping overcome these', said Paul O'Shaughnessy, Vice President, KBR Government Solutions International. 'A united effort across industry, and with timely government support, will be the cornerstone of making the necessary a reality.'



KBR has a proud history of delivering in challenging environments and is engaged with industry partners based in Ukraine to shape opportunities and deliver solutions to ensure future growth and stability.