KBR : Leading the conversation for Ukraine recovery
June 13, 2024 at 07:15 pm EDT
Leading the conversation for Ukraine recovery
Thu, 06/13/2024 - 12:00
KBR joined world political leaders and industry representatives to help shape on-going and future support for Ukraine this week.
The two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC), held in Berlin, focused on a wide range of themes, from defence, economic recovery, energy infrastructure and sustainable energy generation, the skills market, regionalisation and more.
KBR has been intimately involved in understanding and shaping support to Ukraine - being one of a small number of businesses to join the UK's first trade mission to the country in December last year, and another in early 2024.
Partnering with global think tank the German Marshall Fund, KBR hosted a round table discussion with leading industry partners, academics and government representatives, focused on what and how industry can advance and elevate its support.
'The conference was a great opportunity to better understand the immediate and enduring challenges for Ukraine, and the role that industry can and must play is helping overcome these', said Paul O'Shaughnessy, Vice President, KBR Government Solutions International. 'A united effort across industry, and with timely government support, will be the cornerstone of making the necessary a reality.'
KBR has a proud history of delivering in challenging environments and is engaged with industry partners based in Ukraine to shape opportunities and deliver solutions to ensure future growth and stability.
Disclaimer
KBR Inc. published this content on
13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 June 2024 23:14:07 UTC.
KBR, Inc. is engaged in delivering science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. The Company's Government Solutions segment provides full life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. The Companyâs Sustainable Technology Solutions segment is anchored by its portfolio of over 80 proprietary, sustainability-focused process technologies that accelerate and enable energy transition across the industrial base in four primary verticals: ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining and circular process/circular economy solutions. The segment also provides highly synergistic services, including advisory and consulting. The Company provides services to a diverse customer base, including domestic and foreign governments and commercial and industrial companies.