    KBR   US48242W1062

KBR, INC.

(KBR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:19 2022-09-27 am EDT
44.29 USD   +0.69%
KBR : Partnership Selected to Deliver Transformational Melbourne Airport Rail Project

09/27/2022 | 09:51am EDT
KBR is pleased to announce that we have been selected as part of the preferred consortium to deliver a major package of works on the Melbourne Airport Rail project which will be delivered by the Sunshine Systems Alliance. The Alliance is comprised of partners Rail Projects Victoria (RPV), Metro Trains Melbourne (MTM), V/Line, Alstom, John Holland, CPB Contractors, KBR and AECOM.

Melbourne Airport Rail is a transformational public transport project that will connect Victoria's regional and metropolitan train network to Melbourne Airport for the first time.

The Sunshine Systems Alliance will deliver works at and around Sunshine and Albion stations, including the construction of a flyover between Sunshine and Albion Junction, major improvements including a new, accessible second pedestrian concourse and new forecourt area at Sunshine Station, a new forecourt area and car park improvements at Albion Station and corridor-wide rail signalling and systems to support the overall Melbourne Airport Rail project.

To deliver this, the Alliance will bring the combined experience and success of the Level Crossing Removal Projects, Mernda Rail Extension, Metro Tunnel Project and Sydney Metro onto this long-awaited project.

In collaboration with the design partner, AECOM, KBR will apply our extensive engineering expertise and future-thinking design solutions to provide improved amenities in the area and build the flyover to form the first leg of the Melbourne Airport Rail line.

As we continue to strive for excellence and innovation, KBR will integrate our award-winning sustainable approach to the delivery of infrastructure solutions that ensure climate resilience into the future and drive widespread social, economic and cultural benefits.

This award builds on our rapidly growing portfolio of complex rail projects across the nation. We're excited to combine our capability with our Alliance partners' diverse expertise to deliver this much anticipated and truly city-shaping project for the people of Melbourne and its visitors.

Disclaimer

KBR Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 13:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
