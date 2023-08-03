Since 2019, KBR has been working with Arafura Rare Earths Limited to lay the foundation for the future of sustainable resource extraction. The ~A$1.6b Nolans Project - one of the largest rare earths projects in the world - has an aim to meet about five per cent of the world's NdPr oxide demand, with production of more than 4,400 tonnes per year across a 38-year mine life.

As a key member of the Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) and client representative, KBR has managed the remarkable mobilisation of early and enabling construction works now under way on site at Nolans.

Enabling works involved the construction and installation of a 25 kilometre bore field pipeline, establishment of site access roads, earthworks for the construction camp and installation of the fly camp. An existing bore drilled by Arafura during its water exploration program is being fitted out to facilitate a temporary construction water supply. Early works have focused on establishing a permanent water supply for construction and development of the construction village, ahead of full construction.

To achieve these milestones and ensure the project's critical path is met, KBR has provided leading project management solutions. This has involved the facilitation of execution readiness workshops, the development and approval of multiple management plans, gaining regulatory approval as well as conducting external construction risk assessment workshops. This work laid a foundation for the successful and safe commencement of the project's approximately 30-month construction program.

"KBR's mobilisation achievements stand as a testament to the exceptional team assembled to successfully execute and deliver this extremely important project," said Rob Gerrard, KBR Director of Resources. "Through our long-term partnership with Arafura, we're excited to see concept turn into reality at Nolans, through the establishment of flexible project management solutions that aim to unlock efficiencies and protect the project's delivery schedule," he continued.

"We're really proud to be supporting the Nolans Project, which offers a significant opportunity to diversify limited supply chains and demonstrates commitment to responsible and sustainable resource extraction while propelling high-tech industries such as renewable energy and defense technologies towards new heights," said Carey Gent, KBR Senior Director Water, Energy and Resources.

KBR will continue to work closely with Arafura as the Nolans Project moves through financial close and into main construction.

KBR is proud to support the diversification of global supply chains vital to major and emerging economies by enabling the sustainable production of critical minerals and rare earths in Australia.

Aerial view of the Nolans operating fly-camp (centre), first phase construction camp (right), and permanent village earthworks (top & left).