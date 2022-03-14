Log in
KBR : and Industry Partners Achieve High Performing Team Ranking Amidst Expanding Portfolio

03/14/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
Mitchell Freeway, Perth

Future Manuwarra Red Dog Highway, Pilbara

Over the past two and a half years, KBR's Infrastructure Services business has continued to expand its transport portfolio and deliver best-in-class solutions across Western Australia. KBR and partners Cardno, Calibre and SMEC (KBR+CCS) were recently ranked as one of the highest performing teams on Main Roads Western Australia's (MRWA) Engineering and Technical Services (ETS) Panel. The group earned a Five Star Rating - the highest mark possible - and client feedback score of an average of 91%.

For the last 15 months, KBR+CCS has been a leading panellist among a pool of seven competitor organisations with projects scored in 11 categories including timeliness, value for money and technical solutions.

As part of the ETS Panel, the KBR+CCS team is providing design and consulting services to MRWA across eight regions in Western Australia spanning an 18,000-kilometre road network. Building on our 15-year partnership on this panel with MRWA first conceived in 2005, KBR has led the KBR+CSS team in winning over AUD $12 million of design work on the ETS Panel since 2019 in particular, helping to alleviate congestion in the state's growing capital and upgrade key roads and bridges in remote areas.

KBR+CCS has delivered well over 200 road and bridge design projects spanning hundreds of kilometres across the state. These projects have involved the upgrade of local and major arterial roads and the maintenance, rehabilitation and inspection of steel and concrete bridges, which provide safer and more reliable travel options for communities across Western Australia.

Following KBR+CCS's recent top performance rating, the team is well-placed to secure an influx of new work packages after recently winning a series of new metropolitan and regional projects to expand our transport portfolio. In addition to multiple intersection upgrades in Perth, KBR+CCS is performing road and bridge design services for the new 110 kilometre Manuwarra Red Dog Highway in the Pilbara Region; the Fremantle Traffic Bridge upgrade; the Mitchell Freeway future widening and Intelligent Transport System upgrades; the South Coastal Highway widening near Esperance; and the Bow River geotechnical investigations in the Kimberley Region.

The ETS Panel is just one avenue where KBR is delivering transport solutions for Western Australia. KBR also partners with CCS on the Project Management Panel to provide MRWA with our project management experts to develop and deliver road projects. KBR and CCS are also providing rail engineering design services as one of three organisations on Public Transport Authority's Network and Infrastructure Engineering Panel.

"To be one of the highest performing members of the ETS Panel is an outstanding achievement and a great credit to everyone delivering on these projects - both at KBR and our partner organisations," says Ray Mahony, Director, Consulting Services. "We look forward to continuing to strengthen our long-serving relationship with Western Australian transport authorities and work alongside our partners to deliver essential infrastructure upgrades across our nation's largest and most diverse state."

Disclaimer

KBR Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 17:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
