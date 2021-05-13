Log in
KBR : Helps Deliver Sustainable, Five Star Green Star Train Station

05/13/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
The North West Program Alliance (NWPA), comprising of Victorian Government authority Level Crossing Removal Project (LXRP), Metro Trains Melbourne, construction partner John Holland, and design partner KBR recently delivered the first train station in Australia to be awarded a 5 Star Green Star As Built Rating (using a custom railways tool) by the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA). Being awarded the rating for Reservoir Station in Melbourne's northern suburbs reflects NWPA's commitment and ability to collaborate and innovate to create a sustainable future for the Victorian community.

GBCA's Green Star rating is an internationally recognized award that assesses the sustainability outcomes of infrastructure projects, from the initial design stage through to construction and the final outcome. The GCBA's award celebrates the Alliance's major achievement of reducing Reservoir Station's carbon footprint and providing transport solutions with the best possible sustainability outcomes.

NWPA's key sustainability achievements at Reservoir Station include a 41 per cent reduction of electricity demand during peak hours; a 92 per cent calculated reduction in operational water use; low use of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and formaldehyde products, improving air quality inside the station; as well as 100 per cent use of responsibly sourced steel, lowering carbon dioxide emissions during production.

NWPA has been making great strides since 2017, reducing congestion and increasing safety across metropolitan Melbourne. Reservoir Station joins the eight level crossings and four stations the NWPA has already completed, with works currently underway to remove another five level crossings across Glenroy and Preston.

'We're so proud to have contributed to this Australian first sustainability achievement and look forward to continuing to collaborate with our customers and partners to deliver many more innovative and sustainable solutions for transportation infrastructure projects across Australia,' said Wayne Nolan, KBR Vice President, Infrastructure Services Australia.

The 5 Star Green Star As Built rating reflects KBR's mission to create sustainable and innovative solutions and collaborate with alliance partners, customers and governments to uphold our sustainability values. At KBR, Zero Harm to all people and the planet is at the forefront of everything we do - we see sustainability not only as a necessity but as an opportunity to be leaders and influence the creation of more sustainable infrastructure in the future.

