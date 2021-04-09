Log in
KBR, INC.

KBR : Stuart Bradie Presents Prestigious 2020 HSSE Award

04/09/2021 | 10:02am EDT
KBR President and CEO Stuart Bradie announced the winners of the 2020 KBR CEO Award for Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Excellence. The award is given annually to individuals or groups who demonstrate exceptional HSSE leadership or extraordinary performance improvement by living our commitment to Zero Harm.

Congratulations to our winners on their outstanding efforts.

Danielle Allen-Blome, HSE Manager at APS-3 in Goose Creek, SC, successfully championed a monumental change in the attitude and behavior of the Army Prepositioned Stock-3 (APS-3) workforce. She was instrumental in the implementation of the TSTI-2 program and augmented the strategy to dramatically increase the number of graduates in one year. She also introduced an OSHA-10 training program to help develop the leadership team. Thanks to her vision, APS-3 ended 2020 with a noteworthy Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of .74.

The second winner of this year's award is the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V - Task Order 0394. In a year when the world was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the LOGCAP V - Poland team continued to exemplify our Zero Harm culture no matter the challenge. The team provides support to 12 sites in Poland and has achieved an astonishing 1,152 consecutive days (2.5 million labor hours) with zero recordable injuries, dating back to November 5, 2017.

'Both Danielle and the LOGCAP V-Poland team are well deserving of this award,' said Nick Anagnostou, Vice President, HSSE. 'Danielle's efforts to reduce incident rates while giving back to her colleagues through training programs are true examples of HSSE leadership. Meanwhile, the LOGCAP V - Poland team's streak of nearly 4 years without a recordable injury is a remarkable feat.' He added, 'This year's winners are true champions of Zero Harm and it is an honor to recognize them.'

'I am honored to present this year's CEO Award for HSSE Excellence to our outstanding pair of winners and offer my congratulations to our nominees,' said Bradie. 'One of the key tenets of our Zero Harm culture is looking after the health and safety of others, the environment and our planet, and their dedication to furthering that commitment, despite the challenges of 2020, is a testament to our progress.'

Congratulations also to our nominees for this year's award:

  • Philip Adams, KBR Metrology Services and Camelback Surgical Mask Production Facility
  • Al Asad City Services, LOGCAP IV-Task Order 0007
  • Annex 3 - Telephone Group, Diego Garcia Base Operation Support Services (BOSS)
  • Margaret Arndt and Cedrick Reid, KBR Fleet Forces Atlantic Exercise Coordination Center (FFAECC) Hazardous Events Team, Virginia Beach, VA
  • Base Operation Support Services-Djibouti (DJBOSS), Djibouti
  • Base Operation Support Services, NSA Bahrain
  • Marc Benoist, Amphibious Combat and Sealift Systems Program Office (ACSSPO)
  • Jonathan Clear, KBR Counter-Unmanned Air Systems (CUAS)
  • Daniel Crowley, C4 Mission Systems
  • Raymond DeHaast, LOGCAP-Task Order 0007, Erbil, Kurdistan, Iraq
  • EUCOM Project, LOGCAP IV-Task Order 0010 and transition to LOGCAP V-Task Order 0394
  • Fitzpatrick Givans, Marine Corp Propositioning (MCPP) Program, Jacksonville, FL
  • Phillip Goldsbrough, Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan
  • Greer Metrology Group, KBR Metrology Services, Greer, SC
  • KBR Airfield Operations and Management Team, Camp Taji, Iraq
  • KBR Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Group, Health and Human Performance Center (HHPC), NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC), Houston, TX
  • KBR Job Order Contracting (JOC) Team, Djibouti
  • GKBR Medical Team, LOGCA-Task Order 0007, Erbil, Kurdistan, Iraq
  • KBR PCV Project Management Team, ExxonMobil Permian Crude Venture
  • KBR Project Management Team, Methanex G3 Methanol Project, Geismar, LA
  • LOGCAP IV-Task Order 0009
  • Joyce Michalik, TACOM Total Package Fielding
  • Steven Pangallo, Army Prepositioned Stock-4 (APS-4) Program, Korea and Japan
  • ROCII Ground Operations Team, Wallops Flight Facility, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Wallops Island, VA
  • Noor Sajid Shah, Base Operations Support Services, NSA-Bahrain

KBR Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
