KBR : Stuart Bradie Presents Prestigious 2020 HSSE Award

KBR President and CEO Stuart Bradie announced the winners of the 2020 KBR CEO Award for Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Excellence. The award is given annually to individuals or groups who demonstrate exceptional HSSE leadership or extraordinary performance improvement by living our commitment to Zero Harm.

Congratulations to our winners on their outstanding efforts.

Danielle Allen-Blome, HSE Manager at APS-3 in Goose Creek, SC, successfully championed a monumental change in the attitude and behavior of the Army Prepositioned Stock-3 (APS-3) workforce. She was instrumental in the implementation of the TSTI-2 program and augmented the strategy to dramatically increase the number of graduates in one year. She also introduced an OSHA-10 training program to help develop the leadership team. Thanks to her vision, APS-3 ended 2020 with a noteworthy Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of .74.

The second winner of this year's award is the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V - Task Order 0394. In a year when the world was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the LOGCAP V - Poland team continued to exemplify our Zero Harm culture no matter the challenge. The team provides support to 12 sites in Poland and has achieved an astonishing 1,152 consecutive days (2.5 million labor hours) with zero recordable injuries, dating back to November 5, 2017.

'Both Danielle and the LOGCAP V-Poland team are well deserving of this award,' said Nick Anagnostou, Vice President, HSSE. 'Danielle's efforts to reduce incident rates while giving back to her colleagues through training programs are true examples of HSSE leadership. Meanwhile, the LOGCAP V - Poland team's streak of nearly 4 years without a recordable injury is a remarkable feat.' He added, 'This year's winners are true champions of Zero Harm and it is an honor to recognize them.'

'I am honored to present this year's CEO Award for HSSE Excellence to our outstanding pair of winners and offer my congratulations to our nominees,' said Bradie. 'One of the key tenets of our Zero Harm culture is looking after the health and safety of others, the environment and our planet, and their dedication to furthering that commitment, despite the challenges of 2020, is a testament to our progress.'

Congratulations also to our nominees for this year's award: