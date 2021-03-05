KBR : and Mura's Plastics Recycling Technology Driving Environmental Sustainability

KBR has been making waves with the recent announcement of an alliance agreement with Mura Technology Limited, to offer an innovative and advanced Plastics Recycling Technology (PRT). This technology is an exciting addition to KBR's broad portfolio of green technologies.

PRT is a sustainability-focused technology that recycles end-of-life plastic, such as thin plastic packaging (think plastic shopping bags and food wrap), which would otherwise be combusted, sent to landfills, or leaked into the environment. PRT converts these mixed plastics into oil and gas, that can be further refined to produce virgin polymers and chemicals.

'We are extremely excited to announce that KBR will offer this technology for license to clients so they can efficiently recycle end-of-life waste plastic and convert it into a reusable feedstock for plastics or other valuable chemicals production,' said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. 'This technology aligns with KBR's commitment to sustainability by reducing life cycle greenhouse gas emissions and the volume of waste that enters landfills and the environment, while contributing to the growth of the plastic circular economy,' he added.

Dr. Steve Mahon, CEO, Mura Technology said: 'PRT offers an innovative advanced recycling solution to one of the largest global pollution issues we face today, and we look forward to the commercial rollout of our game-changing technology with KBR.'

KBR has been a leader in petrochemical plant design, construction and technology development for more than 50 years. Mura's technology is at the center of their global goal, which is 1,000,000 annual tons of plastic recycling in operation or development by 2025.

To know more, join KBR's Francis Tsang's panel discussion on 'Process Technologies Driving Environmental Sustainability Forward' at WPC 2021 on Mar 8, 9:00 am, CT.