Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KBR, Inc.    KBR

KBR, INC.

(KBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KBR : and Mura's Plastics Recycling Technology Driving Environmental Sustainability

03/05/2021 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KBR has been making waves with the recent announcement of an alliance agreement with Mura Technology Limited, to offer an innovative and advanced Plastics Recycling Technology (PRT). This technology is an exciting addition to KBR's broad portfolio of green technologies.

PRT is a sustainability-focused technology that recycles end-of-life plastic, such as thin plastic packaging (think plastic shopping bags and food wrap), which would otherwise be combusted, sent to landfills, or leaked into the environment. PRT converts these mixed plastics into oil and gas, that can be further refined to produce virgin polymers and chemicals.

'We are extremely excited to announce that KBR will offer this technology for license to clients so they can efficiently recycle end-of-life waste plastic and convert it into a reusable feedstock for plastics or other valuable chemicals production,' said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. 'This technology aligns with KBR's commitment to sustainability by reducing life cycle greenhouse gas emissions and the volume of waste that enters landfills and the environment, while contributing to the growth of the plastic circular economy,' he added.

Dr. Steve Mahon, CEO, Mura Technology said: 'PRT offers an innovative advanced recycling solution to one of the largest global pollution issues we face today, and we look forward to the commercial rollout of our game-changing technology with KBR.'

KBR has been a leader in petrochemical plant design, construction and technology development for more than 50 years. Mura's technology is at the center of their global goal, which is 1,000,000 annual tons of plastic recycling in operation or development by 2025.

To know more, join KBR's Francis Tsang's panel discussion on 'Process Technologies Driving Environmental Sustainability Forward' at WPC 2021 on Mar 8, 9:00 am, CT.

Disclaimer

KBR Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 20:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KBR, INC.
03:27pKBR  : and Mura's Plastics Recycling Technology Driving Environmental Sustainabi..
PU
03:21pKBR  : Sustainable Technology Solutions to make Oil and Natural Gas Greener
PU
03/04KBR  : And The Serious Fraud Office – Should Offshore Companies And Corpor..
AQ
03/02KBR  : Sends Sisters to National Youth Science Forum
PU
03/01KBR  : Wins Contract to Deliver Unmanned Air Systems for British Defense Forces
MT
03/01KBR  : Expanding Delivery Capabilities of Unmanned Air Systems with UK Ministry ..
PR
02/25KBR  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/23KBR Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021..
AQ
02/23KBR  : Credit Suisse Raises KBR's Price Target to $38 from $36, Keeps Outperform..
MT
02/22KBR  : SEC Filing (3/A)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 956 M - -
Net income 2021 218 M - -
Net Debt 2021 879 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 4 315 M 4 315 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart KBR, INC.
Duration : Period :
KBR, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 35,89 $
Last Close Price 30,64 $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stuart J. B. Bradie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Sopp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Les L. Lyles Non-Executive Chairman
John T. Derbyshire President-Technology
Jack B. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBR, INC.-0.94%4 315
ACCENTURE PLC-5.44%156 656
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.53%155 072
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.80%107 330
INFOSYS LIMITED5.94%77 604
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.97%73 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ