Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KBR, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBR   US48242W1062

KBR, INC.

(KBR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-10 pm EDT
55.77 USD   +1.94%
04:31pKBR to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
PR
04/05Kbr Announces Appointment as Primary Integrated Project Management Contractor for Bp's Global Hydrogen Projects
CI
04/05KBR Project Management Expertise to Drive BP Global Hydrogen Projects
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KBR to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/10/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1.866.813.9403, passcode: 187403.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 30,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-to-hold-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-301793245.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about KBR, INC.
04:31pKBR to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
PR
04/05Kbr Announces Appointment as Primary Integrated Project Management Contractor for Bp's ..
CI
04/05KBR Project Management Expertise to Drive BP Global Hydrogen Projects
PR
04/04KBR Wins Contract From Avina Clean Hydrogen for Green Ammonia Project
MT
04/04KBR Technology Selected for Green Ammonia Project in the U.S.
PR
04/03KBR's Canadian Entity Receives Engineering Design Contract From Equinor Canada
MT
04/03KBR Awarded Front End Engineering Design Contract for Equinor Bay du Nord FPSO Project
PR
03/23KBR Buys Acetica
MT
03/23KBR Acquires Acetica℠ - a Carbon Utilization Technology
PR
03/22KBR Launches SCOREKlean℠ - a Zero Emissions Olefins Technology
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KBR, INC.
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer