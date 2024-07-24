Success is a Shared Mission: Australia's strategic ambitions in defence and security

Share

By: Nic Maan, vice president of government solutions, APAC at KBR

Australia's strategic ambitions in defence and security are a deliberate and thoughtful framework to align with the evolving environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

Therefore, it's timely that the region is the focus of attention at the Indian Ocean Defence & Security conference being held on the west coast of Australia in Perth this week.

With the fastest growing economies in the world, our region is home to two-thirds of the world's population and accounts for 60 percent of global GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Seven of the world's largest militaries operate in the Indo-Pacific and every day over 2000 ships, laden with goods, crisscross the sea roads of the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea to reach global markets. This is some of the story that demonstrates why we must not lose focus on the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific.

As a nation, we must focus on all elements of national security and keep in mind that our strategic ambition is not simply about Defence. Alongside geo-politics, the increasing volatility of the region has many underlying drivers, including rapid population growth giving rise to social issues such as access to employment, housing, education, health and technology.

Australia and other nations face similar challenges as we seek to strike a balance between achieving energy security and satiating the demand for greater environmental sustainability.

The complex dynamic of rapid economic growth, challenges to the rules-based global order, growing divides in wealth and poverty, finite budgets and the imperative for stability in the region reinforces the importance of relationships including many bi-laterals, some tri-laterals, AUKUS, The Quad, the Pacific Defence Initiative to name a few. If the Indo-Pacific region is not "open for maritime passage", the ramifications will ripple around the world.

In this uncertain and evolving environment, naval operations and border patrols are enabling peace keeping and stability in our region. The Royal Australian Navy's Capability Life Cycle Management (CLCM) model is critical to ensuring that the navy can deploy as required and navigate the seas with confidence as they ensure the security and defence of Australia.

As the Amphibious Combat and Sealift CLCM capability steward, KBR and our partners are focused on fleet availability and long-term asset management - an essential enabler to the readiness and responsiveness of any naval force.

Our approach focuses on best practice capability stewardship of the platforms. This is aligned to the Naval Shipbuilding and Sustainment Group and navy needs, fostering a high level of collaboration across the enterprise to ensure the RAN remains at the forefront of Australian naval capability.

Uniquely, this is the first capability life cycle management program to include multiple asset classes. Sealift capabilities include platforms supporting deployed naval task groups, amphibious combat and large-scale deployment of ground forces.

Within this model, the CLCM plays a crucial role in providing naval capability and the longevity of the ships. Critically, the skills required to sustain warships contribute enormously to the nation's defence and security.

A well-managed capability life cycle ensures that naval assets are not only cutting-edge at the time of introduction into the fleet but that they maintain their relevance and effectiveness throughout their operational lives.

There is an extensive local ecosystem that can be better used to meet the challenges we face and develop the leading-edge technologies and solutions that we need to strengthen the nation's industrial resilience and economic prosperity.

As the defence industry delivers major Defence projects, we must broaden our engagement with industry, academia, the community and all governments to bolster Australia's self-reliance, sovereignty and security.

The stakes are high and we have a lot to do if we are to achieve the Australian Government's defence and security ambitions. I am confident that we will succeed if the focus is on an enterprise that delivers with integrity and strives to collaborate.