Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KBR, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBR   US48242W1062

KBR, INC.

(KBR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:38:55 2023-05-30 am EDT
58.78 USD   +0.69%
11:21aThinking about buying stock in Comfort Systems, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Limbach, KBR, or Arcosa?
PR
09:34aStifel Adjusts Price Target on KBR to $72 From $70, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06:01aKBR Recognized on America's Climate Leaders List 2023 by USA Today
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thinking about buying stock in Comfort Systems, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Limbach, KBR, or Arcosa?

05/30/2023 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for FIX, MLTX, LMB, KBR, and ACA.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-comfort-systems-moonlake-immunotherapeutics-limbach-kbr-or-arcosa-301837330.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about KBR, INC.
11:21aThinking about buying stock in Comfort Systems, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Limbach, K..
PR
09:34aStifel Adjusts Price Target on KBR to $72 From $70, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06:01aKBR Recognized on America's Climate Leaders List 2023 by USA Today
PR
05/23KBR Wins $24 Million Contract to Support Two Army Air, Missile Defense Command Sites in..
MT
05/23KBR Expands Base Operations Support in the Indo-Pacific Region
PR
05/18KBR Receives Coveted AAA Sustainability Rating by MSCI
PR
05/17KBR Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.135/Share, Payable July 14 to Stockholders of Record..
MT
05/17KBR Dividend Declaration
PR
05/17KBR, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on July 14, 2023
CI
05/16KBR Awarded Prestigious Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence in Small Business Uti..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KBR, INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer