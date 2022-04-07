Log in
    BMMCF   CA48667Y1088

KBRIDGE ENERGY CORP.

(BMMCF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02/23 10:27:34 am EST
0.000600 USD   +20.00%
02:54pKBRIDGE ENERGY : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (Form NT 20-F)
PU
2021Kbridge Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Kbridge Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kbridge Energy : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (Form NT 20-F)

04/07/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
12b-25

SEC FILE NUMBER

333-102931

CUSIP NUMBER

48667Y108

______________________________________________________________________________________

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

______________________________________________________________________________________

FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

(Check one):

☐ Form 10-K ☒ Form 20-F ☐ Form 11-K ☐ Form 10-Q

☐ Form 10-D ☐ Form N-SAR ☐ Form N-CSR

For Period Ended: December 31, 2021

☐ Transition Report on Form 10-K

☐ Transition Report on Form 20-F

☐ Transition Report on Form 11-K

☐ Transition Report on Form 10-Q

☐ Transition Report on Form N-SAR

For the Transition Period Ended:

Read Instruction (on back page) Before Preparing Form. Please Print or Type.

Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:

______________________________________________________________________________________

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

Kbridge Energy Corp.

Full Name of Registrant

Suite 300 - 1055 West Hastings Street

Address of Principal Executive Office

Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9

City, State and Zip Code

______________________________________________________________________________________

PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

(a)

The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense

(b)

The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-SAR or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and

(c)

The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

______________________________________________________________________________________

PART III - NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q, 10-D, N-SAR, N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The company actively incurs essential operating cost to be carried out in Korea. There is difficulty working with different languages, with different time zones, and with different cultures. These factors invariably require time to assimilate their records into our records. We hope to resolve some of the issues by reporting to management monthly and quarterly as to the Korean activity which is essential to our business.

______________________________________________________________________________________

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

(1)

Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification

Stella Lee

778

331-3816

(Name)

(Area Code)

(Telephone Number)

(2)

Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s).

Yes ☒ No ☐

(3)

Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof?

Yes ☐ No ☒

If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

KBRIDGE ENERGY CORP.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date

April 7, 2022

By:

/s/ Piers VanZiffle

Name:

Piers VanZiffle

Title:

Director

Disclaimer

KBridge Energy Corp. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 18:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
