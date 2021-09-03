KBS Fashion : Announces First Half of 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)

KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces First Half of 2021 Financial Results

SHISHI, China, September 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBS Fashion Group Limited ('KBS' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: KBSF ), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China and through the brand of Luxventure, engaging in cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism business, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the first half of 2021 were $12.7 million compared to $4.5 million for the same periods in 2020. It is an increase of 183% from the same period in 2020 and exceeded the full year revenue of 2020 by 17%.

Total revenue from tourism, airfare and cross-border merchandize business segments for the first half of 2021 were $10.2 million compared to 0 million for the same periods in 2020.

Gross margin for the first half of 2021 were 6% compared to 26% for the same periods in 2020.

GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for the first half year of 2021 were $5.0 million and $1.21, respectively, compared to net loss and diluted loss per share of $3.1 million and $1.21, respectively, for the same period in 2020.

Working capital was $13.3 million as of June 30, 2021. Cash and restricted cash totaled $14.1 million as of June 30, 2021.

Ms. Sun Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, 'Our revenue for this period exceeds revenue of the same period in 2020 by 183% and exceeds the revenue of entire year of 2020 by 17%. The increase in revenue is due to the acquisition of Flower Crown, which added three business segments to our business through the Luxventure brand. Flower Crown has been in full business operation for less than a year and it has generated almost $12 million revenue. We are more than pleased with the accelerated growth of Flower Crown. We look forward to Flower Crown continuing its revenue contribution, while our clothing business recovers from the impact of COVID-19.'

December 31, 2021 2020 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 2,778,426 2,837,609 Investment property, net 8,091,037 8,274,195 Prepayments and premiums under operating leases 2,828,252 2,339,406 Land use rights 603,830 604,970 Deferred tax assets 18,270,070 16,960,839 32,571,615 31,017,019 Current assets Inventories 2,199,904 1,854,997 Trade receivables 9,279,256 11,352,617 Other receivables and prepayments 784,833 1,549,002 Related party receivables 298,218 - Prepayments and premiums under operating leases 87,837 80,494 Cash and cash equivalents 14,104,354 16,621,290 26,754,402 31,458,400 Total assets 59,326,017 62,475,419 Current liabilities Short term bank loans 1,160,973 1,148,959 Trade and other payables 2,027,930 5,356,542 Dividend Payable 7,149,996 - Due to related parties - 1,132,811 Contract liabilities 186,627 257,529 Income tax payable 2,958,083 47,916 13,483,609 7,943,757 Total liabilities 13,483,609 7,943,757 Equity Share capital 575 341 Share premium 14,160,013 11,312,643 Revaluation reserve 184,272 184,272 Statutory surplus reserve 6,084,836 6,084,836 Retained profits 28,305,558 40,406,391 Foreign currency translation reserve (2,892,845 ) (3,456,821 ) 45,842,409 54,531,662 Total liabilities and equity 59,326,018 62,475,419

2020 Revenue 12,709,722 4,488,527 Cost of sales (11,956,851 ) (3,334,862 ) Gross profit 752,871 1,153,665 Other income 24,159 195,703 Other losses (2,983,494 ) (535,192 ) Distribution and selling expenses (1,213,768 ) (3,280,598 ) Administrative expenses (2,622,510 ) (1,593,570 ) Loss from operations (6,042,742 ) (4,059,992 ) Finance costs (33,275 ) (31,138 ) Loss before tax (6,076,017 ) (4,091,130 ) Income tax income 1,125,176 958,516 Loss for the period (4,950,841 ) (3,132,614 ) Other comprehensive loss - currency translation differences 563,976 (1,848,413 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period (4,386,865 ) (4,981,027 ) Loss per share of common stock attributable to the Company - Basic (1.21 ) (1.21 ) - Diluted (1.21 ) (1.21 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: - Basic 4,100,257 2,591,299 - Diluted 4,100,257 2,591,299

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the period (4,950,840 ) (3,132,614 ) Adjustments for: Share-based payment 708,053 - Finance cost 33,275 31,138 Interest income (22,591 ) (29,293 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment & investment property 586,235 349,161 Amortization of prepayments and premiums under operating leases 50,512 42,825 Provision/ (reversal) of inventory obsolescence 1,779 (14,827 ) Bad debt provision of trade receivables 2,981,680 777,847 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 6,900 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (611,897 ) (1,968,863 ) Increase in trade and other receivables (486,463 ) (572,964 ) Increase in inventories (326,883 ) (595,369 ) Increase in other current assets (260,330 ) - Increase in deferred tax assets (1,130,469 ) (958,516 ) Decrease in trade and other payables (416,675 ) (194,502 ) Decrease in other current liabilities (73,503 ) - Decrease in income tax payable (44,515 ) - CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (3,350,735 ) (4,290,214 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (3,350,735 ) (4,290,214 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Interest received 22,591 29,293 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 31,829 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (14,141 ) - NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 8,450 61,122 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares 1,500,000 - Interest paid (33,275 ) (31,138 ) New bank loans raised 1,159,525 1,065,152 Repayment of borrowings (1,159,525 ) (1,065,152 ) Advance from related party 2,826 249,485 NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,469,551 218,347 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,872,734 ) (4,010,745 ) Effects of foreign currency translation (644,202 ) (234,788 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 16,621,290 20,620,478 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 14,104,354 16,374,945

About KBS Fashion Group Limited

Headquartered in Shishi, China, KBS Fashion Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of i) designing, manufacturing, selling and distributing its own casual menswear brand, KBS, through a network of 30 KBS branded stores (as of Dec 31, 2019) and over a number of multi-brand stores. Through the brand of Luxventure, it also engages in cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism business. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at www.kbsfashion.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain 'forward-looking statements' relating to the business of KBS Fashion Group Limited, and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are 'forward-looking statements' in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believes,' 'expects' or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

