KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III : Stockholder Proposals and Director Nominations for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 13, 2023

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

Stockholder Proposals and Director Nominations for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III, Inc. (the "Company") expects to hold its annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") in July 2023. The exact date, time and location of the Annual Meeting will be specified in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting. Because the date of the Annual Meeting will be more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the Company's last annual meeting of stockholders, in accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) and Rule 14a-8(e) ("Rule 14a-8") under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), the Company is providing the deadline for the receipt of any stockholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 to be eligible for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials relating to the Annual Meeting. In order to be timely and to be eligible for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials relating to the Annual Meeting, director nominations and other stockholder proposals must be received by Jeffrey K. Waldvogel, the Company's Secretary, at the Company's principal offices by the close of business on April 26, 2023, which date the Company has determined to be reasonable. Such proposals must also comply with the Company's bylaws and the rules of the SEC regarding the inclusion of stockholder proposals in proxy materials, including Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act, and any such proposal may be omitted if not in compliance with applicable requirements.

Stockholders interested in nominating a person as a director or presenting any other business for consideration at the Annual Meeting must submit timely notice thereof by following the procedures prescribed in Section 2.12 of the Company's bylaws and in Rules 14a-8 and 14a-19. The date of mailing the notice for the Annual Meeting will be more than 30 days from the first anniversary of the date of mailing the notice for the Company's last annual meeting of stockholders. Thus, to be timely and to be eligible for presentation to and action by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting, director nominations and other stockholder proposals must be received by Mr. Waldvogel at the Company's principal offices by the close of business on the 10th day following the day the Company files its definitive proxy statement disclosing the date of mailing of the notice for the Annual Meeting. Such proposals must also comply with the Company's bylaws and other applicable laws.

Proposals should be directed to the attention of the Company's Secretary, Mr. Jeffrey K. Waldvogel, KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III, Inc., 800 Newport Center Drive, Suite 700, Newport Beach, California 92660.

