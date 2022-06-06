KCB : 51st Annual General Meeting Polling Results

KCB GROUP PLC

(Incorporated in Kenya under the Companies Act, 2015, Laws of Kenya)

(Registration Number C 9/88)

51STANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

POLLING RESULTS

The Board of Directors of KCB GROUP PLC is pleased to announce the results of voting for the resolutions that were put forward for determination by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on Friday 3 June 2022.

The Poll was conducted by Image Registrars and scrutineered by PWC Kenya.

RESOLUTION

FOR AGAINST VOTES % VOTES % That the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with the reports of the Directors, the Group 1,194,540,470 99.9982% 21,160 0.0017% Chairman, the Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director and the Auditor thereon be and are hereby adopted. To confirm the interim dividend of KShs. 1.00 per ordinary share paid on 5 January 2022 and approve a final dividend of KShs. 2.00 per ordinary share, 1,193,417,262 99.8997% 1,197,581 0.1002% payable, net of withholding tax, on or about 7 July 2022 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 25 April 2022. That in accordance with Articles 94, 95 and 96 of the Company's Articles of Association, the following Directors retire by rotation, and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election are hereby elected: (i) Mr. Lawrence Njiru 1,163,131,725 97.3894% 31,178,060 2.6105% (ii) Mr. Andrew W. Kairu 1,193,952,240 99.9819% 215,425 0.0180% That in accordance with Article 101 of the Company's Articles of Association, having been appointed by the Board to fill in a casual vacancy, the following directors retire from the Board and being eligible offer themselves for 1,163,202,553 97.3852% 31,231,556 2.6147% re-election be and are hereby elected: (i) Mrs. Alice Kirenge That in accordance with the provisions of Section 769 of the Companies Act, 2015, the following directors, being members of the Board Audit & Risk Committee be and are hereby elected to continue to serve as members of the said Committee: 1,164,793,544 97.5187% 29,636,545 2.4812% (i) Mrs. Anne Eriksson (ii) Dr. Obuya Bagaka (iii) Mrs. Alice Kirenge That the Directors' Remuneration Report is adopted and that the Board is 1,192,401,182 99.8612% 1,656,481 0.1387% hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of Directors. That Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers, Certified Public Accountants, are re-appointed as the Auditors of the Company until conclusion of the next 1,164,989,338 97.5188% 29,640,514 2.4811% Annual General Meeting and the Directors are hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.

DECISION

The resolutions as presented to the shareholders were approved having garnered a majority of the votes cast.

The Board of Directors wish to thank all our shareholders who registered and participated in the virtual Annual General Meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

BONNIE OKUMU

COMPANY SECRETARY