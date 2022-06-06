Log in
KCB : 51st Annual General Meeting Polling Results

06/06/2022
KCB GROUP PLC

(Incorporated in Kenya under the Companies Act, 2015, Laws of Kenya)

(Registration Number C 9/88)

51STANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

POLLING RESULTS

The Board of Directors of KCB GROUP PLC is pleased to announce the results of voting for the resolutions that were put forward for determination by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on Friday 3 June 2022.

The Poll was conducted by Image Registrars and scrutineered by PWC Kenya.

RESOLUTION

FOR

AGAINST

VOTES

%

VOTES

%

That the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31

December 2021 together with the reports of the Directors, the Group

1,194,540,470

99.9982%

21,160

0.0017%

Chairman, the Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director and the

Auditor thereon be and are hereby adopted.

To confirm the interim dividend of KShs. 1.00 per ordinary share paid on 5

January 2022 and approve a final dividend of KShs. 2.00 per ordinary share,

1,193,417,262

99.8997%

1,197,581

0.1002%

payable, net of withholding tax, on or about 7 July 2022 to shareholders on the

Register of Members at the close of business on 25 April 2022.

That in accordance with Articles 94, 95 and 96 of the Company's Articles of

Association, the following Directors retire by rotation, and being eligible, offer

themselves for re-election are hereby elected:

(i) Mr. Lawrence Njiru

1,163,131,725

97.3894%

31,178,060

2.6105%

(ii) Mr. Andrew W. Kairu

1,193,952,240

99.9819%

215,425

0.0180%

That in accordance with Article 101 of the Company's Articles of Association,

having been appointed by the Board to fill in a casual vacancy, the following

directors retire from the Board and being eligible offer themselves for

1,163,202,553

97.3852%

31,231,556

2.6147%

re-election be and are hereby elected:

(i) Mrs. Alice Kirenge

That in accordance with the provisions of Section 769 of the Companies Act,

2015, the following directors, being members of the Board Audit & Risk

Committee be and are hereby elected to continue to serve as members of the

said Committee:

1,164,793,544

97.5187%

29,636,545

2.4812%

(i) Mrs. Anne Eriksson

(ii) Dr. Obuya Bagaka

(iii) Mrs. Alice Kirenge

That the Directors' Remuneration Report is adopted and that the Board is

1,192,401,182

99.8612%

1,656,481

0.1387%

hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of Directors.

That Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers, Certified Public Accountants, are

re-appointed as the Auditors of the Company until conclusion of the next

1,164,989,338

97.5188%

29,640,514

2.4811%

Annual General Meeting and the Directors are hereby authorized to fix the

remuneration of the Auditors.

DECISION

The resolutions as presented to the shareholders were approved having garnered a majority of the votes cast.

The Board of Directors wish to thank all our shareholders who registered and participated in the virtual Annual General Meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

BONNIE OKUMU

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

KCB Group Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 10:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
