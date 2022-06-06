KCB : 51st Annual General Meeting Polling Results

(Incorporated in Kenya under the Companies Act, 2015, Laws of Kenya)
(Registration Number C 9/88)
51STANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
POLLING RESULTS
The Board of Directors of KCB GROUP PLC is pleased to announce the results of voting for the resolutions that were put forward for determination by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on Friday 3 June 2022.
The Poll was conducted by Image Registrars and scrutineered by PWC Kenya.
RESOLUTION
FOR
AGAINST
VOTES
%
VOTES
%
That the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31
December 2021 together with the reports of the Directors, the Group
1,194,540,470
99.9982%
21,160
0.0017%
Chairman, the Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director and the
Auditor thereon be and are hereby adopted.
To confirm the interim dividend of KShs. 1.00 per ordinary share paid on 5
January 2022 and approve a final dividend of KShs. 2.00 per ordinary share,
1,193,417,262
99.8997%
1,197,581
0.1002%
payable, net of withholding tax, on or about 7 July 2022 to shareholders on the
Register of Members at the close of business on 25 April 2022.
That in accordance with Articles 94, 95 and 96 of the Company's Articles of
Association, the following Directors retire by rotation, and being eligible, offer
themselves for re-election are hereby elected:
(i) Mr. Lawrence Njiru
1,163,131,725
97.3894%
31,178,060
2.6105%
(ii) Mr. Andrew W. Kairu
1,193,952,240
99.9819%
215,425
0.0180%
That in accordance with Article 101 of the Company's Articles of Association,
having been appointed by the Board to fill in a casual vacancy, the following
directors retire from the Board and being eligible offer themselves for
1,163,202,553
97.3852%
31,231,556
2.6147%
re-election be and are hereby elected:
(i) Mrs. Alice Kirenge
That in accordance with the provisions of Section 769 of the Companies Act,
2015, the following directors, being members of the Board Audit & Risk
Committee be and are hereby elected to continue to serve as members of the
said Committee:
1,164,793,544
97.5187%
29,636,545
2.4812%
(i) Mrs. Anne Eriksson
(ii) Dr. Obuya Bagaka
(iii) Mrs. Alice Kirenge
That the Directors' Remuneration Report is adopted and that the Board is
1,192,401,182
99.8612%
1,656,481
0.1387%
hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of Directors.
That Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers, Certified Public Accountants, are
re-appointed as the Auditors of the Company until conclusion of the next
1,164,989,338
97.5188%
29,640,514
2.4811%
Annual General Meeting and the Directors are hereby authorized to fix the
remuneration of the Auditors.
DECISION
The resolutions as presented to the shareholders were approved having garnered a majority of the votes cast.
The Board of Directors wish to thank all our shareholders who registered and participated in the virtual Annual General Meeting.