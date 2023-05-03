KCB : AGM-Notice

(Incorporated in Kenya under the Companies Act, 2015, Laws of Kenya)
AGENDA
5.
Shareholders wishing to raise any questions or clariﬁcations regarding the AGM may do so by:
1.
Constitution of the Meeting
a. sending their written questions by email to kcbshares@image.co.ke; or
To read the notice convening the meeting and determine if a quorum is present.
b. shareholders who will have registered to participate in the meeting shall be able to
ask questions via sms by dialling the USSD code above and selecting the option
2.
Ordinary Business
(Ask Question) on the prompts; or
a) Report and Financial Statements for the Year ending 31 December 2022.
c. to the extent possible, physically delivering their written questions with a return
To receive, consider and, if thought ﬁt, adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
physical,postal or email address to the registered ofﬁce of the Company at Kencom
for the year ending 31 December 2022 together with the reports of the Directors, the Group
House, P. O. Box 48400 - 00100, Nairobi, or to Image Registrars ofﬁces at 5th ﬂoor, Absa
Chairman, the Group Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and the Auditor thereon.
Towers (formerly Barclays Plaza), Loita Street.
b) Dividend
Shareholders must provide their full details (full name, National ID/Passport Number/CDSC
To conﬁrm the interim dividend of KShs. 1.00 per ordinary share paid on 13 January 2023 and to
Account Number) when submitting their questions and clariﬁcations.
declare a ﬁnal dividend of KShs. 1.00 per ordinary share, payable, net of withholding tax, on or
All questions and clariﬁcations received by the Company by Tuesday, 23 May 2023 at 5:00 pm
about 26 May 2023 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 6
|
will be responded to by the directors of the company by 25 May 2023. A full list of all questions
April 2023.
|
received and the answers thereto will be published on the Company's website before the
c) Election of Directors
|
commencement of the General Meeting. Some of the questions will also be answered during
a)
|
In accordance with Articles 94, 95 and 96 of the Company's Articles of Association, the
the meeting. Shareholders will also have the opportunity of submitting their questions and
following Directors retire by rotation, and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election:
clariﬁcations during the General Meeting.
i)
|
Mr. Ahmed Mahmoud
6.
|
In accordance with Section 298(1) of the Companies Act, shareholders entitled to attend and
ii)
|
Dr. Obuya Bagaka
vote at the AGM are entitled to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf. A proxy need not be a
iii) C. S. National Treasury
|
member of the Company. A proxy form is attached to this Notice and is available on the
b)
|
In accordance with Article 101 of the Company's Articles of Association, the following
|
Company's website via this link: www.kcbgroup.com. Physical copies of the proxy form are also
director, having been appointed by the Board to ﬁll in a casual vacancy, retires from the
available at the following address: Image Registrars Limited ofﬁces, 5th Floor Absa Towers
Board and being eligible offers herself for re-election.
|
(formerly Barclays Plaza), Loita Street P. O. Box 9287 - 00100. Shareholders who do not propose
i)
|
Ms. Anuja Pandit
|
to be at the Annual General Meeting are requested to complete and return the proxy form to
c)
|
In accordance with Article 101 of the Company's Articles of Association, the following
|
Image Registrars Limited, or alternatively to the Registered Ofﬁce of the Company to arrive not
director, having been appointed by the Board to ﬁll in a casual vacancy, and further, having
later than 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 23 May 2023.
attained the age of 70, retires from the Board and being eligible and having expressed his
Duly signed proxy forms may also be emailed to kcbshares@image.co.kein PDF format. A proxy
willingness to continue serving as a director, offers himself for re-election.
ii)
|
Dr. Joseph Kinyua
form must be signed by the appointor, or his attorney duly authorized in writing. If the
appointer is a body corporate, the instrument appointing the proxy shall be given under the
d)
|
In accordance with the provisions of Section 769 of the Companies Act, 2015, the following
Company's common seal or under the hand of an ofﬁcer or duly authorized attorney of such
directors, being members of the Board Audit Committee be elected to continue to serve as
body corporate.
members of the said Committee:
7.
|
The AGM will be streamed live via a link which shall be provided to all shareholders who will
i)
|
Mr. Lawrence Njiru
have registered to participate in the AGM. Duly registered shareholders and proxies will
ii)
|
Ahmed Mahmoud
receive a short message service (SMS/USSD) prompt on their registered mobile numbers, 24
iii)
|
Dr. Obuya Bagaka
hours prior to the AGM acting as a reminder of the AGM. A second SMS/USSD prompt shall be
iv)
|
Mrs. Alice Kirenge
sent one hour before the AGM, reminding duly registered shareholders and proxies that the
v)
|
Ms. Anuja Pandit
AGM will begin in an hour's time and providing a link to the live stream.
d) Remuneration of Directors
8.
|
Duly registered shareholders and proxies may follow the proceedings of the AGM using the live
To receive, consider and, if thought ﬁt, approve the Directors' Remuneration Report and to
stream platform and may access the agenda. Duly registered shareholders and proxies may
authorize the Board to ﬁx the remuneration of Directors.
vote (when prompted) via the USSD prompts.
e)
|
Appointment of Auditors
9.
|
Results of the AGM shall be published on the Company's website within 24 hours following
To re-appoint Messrs. PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Certiﬁed Public Accountants, as the
conclusion of the AGM.
Auditors of the Company until conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.
Shareholders are encouraged to continuously monitor the Company's website www.kcbgroup.com
f) Remuneration of the Auditors
for updates relating to the AGM.
To authorize Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the Auditors.
To complete the registration process, shareholders will need to have their ID/Passport Numbers which were used to purchase their shares and/or their CDSC Account Number at hand. For assistance shareholders should dial the following helpline number: (+254) 709 170 037/ 709 170 034 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Any shareholder outside Kenya should dial the helpline number to be assisted to register.