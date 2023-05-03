Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kenya
  Nairobi Stock Exchange
  KCB Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    KCB   KE0000000315

KCB GROUP PLC

(KCB)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
32.05 KES   -2.29%
12:56pKcb : FY 2022 Audited Financial Results Investor Presentation
PU
12:56pKcb : AGM-Notice
PU
12:36pKcb : 52nd AGM Proxy Form
PU
KCB : FY 2022 Audited Financial Results Investor Presentation

05/03/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

FY 2022 Performance

Nairobi, 16 March 2023

For People.

For Better.

FY 2022 Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

The information contained herein has been prepared by KCB Group Plc ("KCB"). This presentation has been prepared for information purposes only and is not and does not form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase or sell any securities nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Forward looking statements

Some of the information in this presentation may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of KCB. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Although KCB believes that the expectations and opinions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations and opinions will prove to have been correct.

KCB or any other entity within the Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or publicly revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except to the extent legally required. Nothing in this document should be construed as a profit forecast.

Rounding differences

Please note that rounding differences may appear within the presentation.

Navigation icons

Read more

Web link

2 For People.

For Better.

Group

Overview

For People.

For Better.

FY 2022 Investor Presentation

Group Overview | Operating Environment | Financial Performance | Appendices

Our wide regional footprint enables us to facilitate seamless service, intra-regional trade and investment flows for our stakeholders.

4 For People.

For Better.

Customers

Branches

Employees

ATMs

Agents &

Merchants

Appendices

32.4M

603

11,098

1,270

28,834

FY 2022 Investor Presentation

Group Overview | Operating Environment | Financial Performance | Appendices

We create value supported by a clearly defined governance structure which provides for oversight, delegation and clear lines of authority.

Shareholders

Accountable to BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Accountable

to the Board

shareholders

11 Directors*

9 Non-executive and 2 Executive

Delegated

authority

Reporting to

the Board

Group

delegation of

GROUP CHIEF

authority

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Board Committees

Executive

Committee

Audit and Risk

Human Resources

and Governance

Nomination

Strategy and IT

Oversight

General Management

Committee

Assets & Liabilities

Management Committee

Group Operational Risk & Compliance Committee

Management Credit

Risk Committee

5 For People.

For Better.

*One vacant NED position

Disclaimer

KCB Group Ltd. published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 16:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
12:56pKcb : FY 2022 Audited Financial Results Investor Presentation
PU
12:56pKcb : AGM-Notice
PU
12:36pKcb : 52nd AGM Proxy Form
PU
12:06pKcb : Integrated Report 2022
PU
04/11KCB GROUP PLC : Final dividend
FA
04/10Who Will Stop Kenya Pipeline's Unbeaten Run in Women's Volleyball?
AQ
04/04Pain for Borrowers as Banks Raise Cost of Getting Loans
AQ
03/15Kcb : Full Year 2022 Abridged Financials
PU
03/15Kenyan lender KCB Group's post-tax profit jumps 19.5% in 2022
RE
03/15Kenyan lender KCB Group's post-tax profit jumps 19.5% in 2022
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 888 M 888 M
Net income 2022 35 960 M 264 M 264 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,89x
Yield 2022 10,1%
Capitalization 103 B 756 M 756 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 8 538
Free-Float 77,6%
KCB Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KCB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,05 KES
Average target price 65,21 KES
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Russo Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence Kimathi Kiambi Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Wambari Kairu Director
Joachim Steuerwald Group Chief Technology Officer
Samuel Makome Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KCB GROUP PLC-15.88%775
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.06%169 847
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.60%76 054
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.10%51 763
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.21%48 607
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.24.28%40 180
