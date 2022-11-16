KCB : Q3 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements & Other Disclosures
KCB GROUP PLC
UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
KCB KENYA BANK
NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA
KCB GROUP PLC COMPANY
KCB GROUP PLC CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-2130-Sep-21
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-2130-Sep-21
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
I FINANCIAL POSITION
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
A ASSETS
1
Cash ( both Local &
7,459,197
6,737,958
8,528,043
9,372,477
7,078,761
1,472,320
1,025,598
1,091,995
1,250,983
1,007,756
-
-
-
-
-
16,345,347
15,355,954
18,647,891
17,834,897
14,927,202
Foreign)
2
Balances due from Central
Bank of Kenya
52,551,406
31,537,378
22,427,593
27,674,664
49,406,305
4,239,958
3,854,871
3,378,494
7,722,963
3,757,987
-
-
-
-
-
56,791,364
35,392,249
25,806,087
35,397,627
53,164,292
3 Kenya Government and other securities held for
dealing purposes
98,115
2,146,352
2,577,572
2,583,083
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,221,689
7,130,112
7,365,423
5,462,059
-
4
Financial Assets at fair
value through profit
and loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Investment securities:
5
a) Held at armotized cost:
a. Kenya Government
securities
111,265,537
111,436,114
99,784,029
88,570,009
81,997,542
25,840,186
25,983,415
33,126,102
33,049,950
33,234,414
-
-
-
-
-
137,587,495
137,921,025
133,408,701
122,014,917
115,605,489
b.Other securities
-
-
-
-
-
303,928
294,984
303,831
295,081
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,875,283
9,326,884
9,484,978
9,111,638
25,501,520
Fair value through OCI: a. Kenya Government
securities
78,335,701
88,107,155
91,405,803
94,334,482
83,231,000
20,354,561
19,563,681
18,193,460
20,024,351
20,783,253
-
-
-
-
-
99,261,479
108,330,195
110,237,643
114,969,878
104,699,014
b. Other securities
2,126,796
2,064,375
2,126,118
2,065,054
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
23,163,183
22,265,848
21,311,556
24,733,874
6,639,793
6
Deposits and balances
due from local banking
institutions
15,005,195
2,181,428
2,645,218
4,046,727
4,309,114
2,852,761
4,053,430
1,352,457
1,852,529
6,955,814
-
-
-
-
-
15,561,444
5,763,232
3,997,675
1,852,529
11,264,928
7
Deposits and balances due
from banking institutions
abroad
10,544,530
13,547,574
7,404,906
4,317,828
12,033,538
947,000
975,532
946,746
496,359
1,021,973
-
-
-
-
-
46,802,304
44,828,200
36,724,170
43,169,681
48,792,234
8
Tax recoverable
2,102,568
194,730
-
-
-
218,841
-
-
-
78,984
105,345
102,106
92,517
93,053
-
2,048,681
107,218
-
-
-
9
Loans and advances to
customers (net)
581,042,662
563,188,212
551,160,564
529,280,381
511,324,174
69,876,593
68,958,047
67,470,096
67,045,738
64,953,499
-
-
-
-
-
758,815,986
730,335,492
704,366,078
675,480,444
651,816,465
10
Balances due from group
companies
6,823,459
5,412,330
4,834,579
4,303,501
4,999,839
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,404,799
3,508,306
2,316,966
5,115,682
-
-
-
-
-
11
Investments in associates
421,889
400,253
400,253
401,675
600,000
529,297
570,008
682,051
649,876
657,458
-
-
-
-
-
421,889
400,253
400,254
401,675
1,257,458
12
Investments in subsidiary
companies
-
-
-
-
-
24,963
24,963
24,963
24,963
24,963
89,158,501
89,158,501
87,963,501
87,963,501
84,540,431
-
-
-
-
-
13
Investments in joint
ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
Investment properties
12,600,607
10,227,387
10,227,387
10,227,387
11,137,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
13,039,641
10,666,421
10,666,255
10,666,255
11,137,000
15
Property and equipment
9,920,318
9,705,182
9,815,944
9,806,117
8,794,134
2,599,615
3,977,222
3,967,622
4,119,087
4,274,938
821,620
819,446
822,035
614,434
822,916
20,262,705
21,631,098
21,705,496
21,733,983
20,734,739
16
Prepaid lease rentals
117,651
118,275
118,899
119,523
122,020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
122,946
123,579
124,215
121,389
120,015
17
Intangible assets
3,593,161
3,965,277
4,160,335
3,771,158
4,037,880
434,941
485,284
555,525
612,378
568,933
4,052
4,558
5,065
5,571
6,078
6,132,306
7,112,689
7,366,736
7,010,170
5,088,394
18
Deferred tax asset
19,127,279
19,882,401
19,237,528
18,473,135
16,477,428
4,077,300
3,841,789
3,384,397
3,317,439
3,007,004
46,417
81,690
44,703
-
-
23,727,314
24,254,069
22,982,095
22,381,701
20,193,416
19
Retirement benefit asset
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20
Other assets
26,462,554
16,987,987
21,625,181
17,047,723
23,264,556
6,166,549
5,397,800
6,021,806
6,081,608
5,924,482
51,000
43,507
60,764
3,703
33,325
39,101,632
29,163,018
32,313,157
27,329,848
31,522,284
21
TOTAL ASSETS
939,598,625
887,840,368
858,479,952
826,394,924
818,813,291
139,938,813
139,006,624
140,499,545
146,543,305
146,251,458
90,186,935
91,614,607
92,496,891
90,997,228
90,518,432
1,276,282,688
1,210,107,536
1,166,908,410
1,139,672,565
1,122,464,243
B
LIABILITIES
22
Balances due to Central
Bank of Kenya
24,947,348
-
7,994,240
-
-
3,950,662
-
6,995,020
3,496,740
-
-
-
-
-
-
28,898,010
-
14,989,260
3,496,740
-
23
Customer deposits
681,968,942
674,828,828
631,128,521
624,480,440
631,255,026
108,438,035
112,456,059
98,656,380
106,103,099
115,424,152
-
-
-
-
-
922,303,721
908,573,107
845,817,474
837,141,376
859,103,392
24
Deposits and balances
due to local banking
institutions
6,473,878
5,240,432
9,474,922
3,717,079
2,919,930
4,980,883
2,341,580
9,905,645
10,554,365
3,310,433
-
-
-
-
-
10,254,550
6,287,472
19,211,284
10,032,709
4,200,212
25
Deposits and balances
due to foreign banking
institutions
6,918,706
11,668,798
8,826,476
6,060,540
1,365,110
3,918,580
4,769,203
5,462,230
7,455,621
7,532,793
-
-
-
-
-
22,467,062
29,484,193
26,081,695
34,287,432
22,360,486
26
Other money market
deposits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
27
Borrowed funds
53,905,837
35,656,075
33,314,599
33,621,640
33,137,116
608,655
-
-
-
3,315,000
-
-
-
-
-
62,687,703
40,244,123
37,843,109
37,561,033
35,273,095
28
Balances due to group
companies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,573,273
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
29
Tax payable
-
-
9,094,891
5,287,663
3,630,072
-
178,799
284,351
215,227
-
-
-
-
-
58,681
-
-
9,415,579
5,644,087
4,126,046
30
Dividends payable
-
3,588,745
4,858,749
5,938,471
-
274
274
274
274
5,681
-
5,156,922
-
-
-
-
5,156,922
-
-
-
31
Deferred tax liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,007
6,354
655,000
655,000
655,000
655,000
394,504
32
Retirement benefit liability
458,000
458,000
458,000
458,000
177,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
458,000
458,000
458,000
458,000
177,000
33
Other liabilities
22,729,340
23,213,938
27,534,923
23,007,626
22,976,568
2,987,442
3,028,624
2,812,303
2,353,257
3,637,747
447,762
309,325
617,866
605,261
118,070
38,340,141
37,498,979
28,713,957
36,888,581
32,446,326
34
TOTAL LIABILITIES
797,402,051
754,654,816
732,685,321
702,571,459
695,460,822
124,884,531
122,774,539
124,116,203
130,178,583
133,225,806
4,021,035
5,466,247
617,866
612,268
183,105
1,086,064,187
1,028,357,796
983,185,358
966,164,958
958,081,061
C
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
35
Paid up /Assigned capital
53,986,100
53,986,100
53,986,100
53,986,100
53,986,100
12,683,038
12,683,038
12,683,038
12,683,038
12,368,906
3,213,463
3,213,463
3,213,463
3,213,463
3,213,463
3,213,463
3,213,463
3,213,463
3,213,463
3,213,463
36
Share premium/(discount)
-
-
-
-
-
3,141,319
3,141,319
3,141,319
3,141,319
-
27,690,149
27,690,149
27,690,149
27,690,149
27,690,149
27,690,149
27,690,149
27,690,149
27,690,149
27,690,149
37
Revaluation reserves
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,200,558
1,200,558
1,200,558
1,225,905
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,200,558
1,200,558
1,200,558
1,225,905
38
Retained earnings/
Accumulated losses
63,692,045
71,187,666
69,859,150
60,677,534
63,661,584
(4,911,670)
(5,192,523)
(5,121,889)
(5,190,271)
(5,503,011)
52,048,825
55,244,748
54,548,487
49,840,959
56,218,252
136,463,912
143,548,168
146,104,167
131,577,505
132,948,260
39
Statutory loan loss reserve
25,407,241
11,352,378
4,435,113
5,346,700
-
5,033,545
5,184,560
4,789,033
4,520,549
4,781,842
-
-
-
-
-
28,100,132
14,570,306
7,372,172
7,958,694
3,858,151
Other Reserves/
Re-measurement of
defined benefit asset/
40
liability
(4,102,275)
(3,340,592)
(2,485,732)
(1,045,618)
(233,686)
(891,950)
(784,867)
(308,717)
9,529
152,010
-
-
-
-
-
(10,909,538)
(11,109,399)
(10,174,046)
(9,567,560)
(9,158,550)
41
Proposed dividends
3,213,463
-
-
4,858,749
5,938,471
-
-
-
-
-
3,213,463
-
6,426,926
9,640,389
3,213,463
3,213,463
-
6,426,926
9,640,389
3,213,463
42
Capital grants
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
43
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS'
142,196,574
133,185,552
125,794,631
123,823,465
123,352,469
15,054,282
16,232,085
16,383,342
16,364,722
13,025,652
86,165,900
86,148,360
91,879,025
90,384,960
90,335,327
187,771,581
179,113,245
181,833,389
171,713,198
162,990,841
FUNDS
44
Minority Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,446,920
2,636,495
1,889,663
1,794,409
1,392,341
45
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
939,598,625
887,840,368
858,479,952
826,394,924
818,813,291
139,938,813
139,006,624
140,499,545
146,543,305
146,251,458
90,186,935
91,614,607
92,496,891
90,997,228
90,518,432
1,276,282,688
1,210,107,536
1,166,908,410
1,139,672,565
1,122,464,243
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
II STATEMENT OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1
INTEREST INCOME
1.1
Loans and advances
43,624,870
28,576,896
14,283,620
59,273,049
43,261,764
5,614,591
3,865,030
1,702,206
6,301,436
4,529,734
-
-
-
140,487
95,936
58,855,307
38,377,127
18,799,438
73,973,640
53,414,856
1.2
Government securities
17,291,940
11,215,286
5,264,090
17,896,923
12,806,884
4,225,991
2,881,276
1,496,467
5,761,130
4,194,319
-
-
-
-
-
24,266,974
15,866,735
7,658,863
26,535,032
18,933,872
1.3
Deposits and placements
with banking institutions
110,261
72,414
50,364
1,194,727
866,047
35,966
31,249
22,174
170,981
129,007
13,180
7,977
1,788
16,662
13,378
418,381
295,079
169,340
1,648,557
1,182,110
1.4
Other Interest Income
-
-
-
-
-
26,553
17,610
8,749
6,221
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.5
Total interest income
61,027,071
39,864,596
19,598,074
78,364,699
56,934,695
9,903,101
6,795,165
3,229,596
12,239,768
8,853,060
13,180
7,977
1,788
157,149
109,314
83,540,662
54,538,941
26,627,641
102,157,229
73,530,838
2
INTEREST EXPENSE
2.1
Customer deposits
12,559,222
8,066,785
4,005,233
14,665,787
10,565,729
2,282,313
1,506,859
739,857
2,941,403
2,109,132
-
-
-
-
-
17,840,487
11,545,418
5,734,751
20,495,296
14,660,750
2.2
Deposits and placement
from banking institutions
2,402,172
1,303,699
570,879
1,819,184
1,348,145
622,577
420,945
261,740
687,169
485,123
-
-
-
-
-
3,741,741
2,136,625
1,045,933
3,448,141
2,433,401
2.3
Other interest expenses
256,575
172,858
85,794
373,643
-
122,179
78,190
43,220
347,976
203,111
-
-
-
-
-
364,440
265,368
107,141
519,776
-
2.4
Total interest expenses
15,217,969
9,543,342
4,661,906
16,858,614
11,913,874
3,027,069
2,005,994
1,044,817
3,976,548
2,797,366
-
-
-
-
-
21,946,668
13,947,411
6,887,825
24,463,213
17,094,151
3
NET INTEREST INCOME/
45,809,102
30,321,254
14,936,168
61,506,085
45,020,821
6,876,032
4,789,171
2,184,779
8,263,220
6,055,694
13,180
7,977
1,788
157,149
109,314
61,593,994
40,591,530
19,739,816
77,694,016
56,436,687
(LOSS)
4 OTHER OPERATING INCOME
4.1
Fees and commissions on
loans and advances
7,013,727
4,740,198
2,319,803
8,278,303
6,139,315
121,480
157,736
68,572
84,686
64,820
-
-
-
32,385
2,259
7,833,454
5,305,574
2,573,801
8,820,394
6,600,347
4.2
Other fees and
5,556,918
3,707,715
2,053,377
6,648,903
4,901,360
551,215
316,902
182,497
691,150
775,497
-
-
-
-
-
9,135,994
6,119,235
3,349,111
10,564,740
7,871,383
commissions
4.3
Foreign exchange trading
income
6,264,924
3,615,605
1,184,287
3,951,977
2,526,890
696,645
401,436
120,605
666,907
457,085
9,985
6,339
2,333
51,613
29,230
8,395,739
4,932,635
1,739,501
6,546,206
4,504,869
4.4
Dividend Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
100,021
30,021
5,716,749
5,716,749
4,858,749
15,688,218
15,688,218
-
-
-
-
-
4.5
Other income
3,507,740
2,055,787
1,234,746
3,399,876
3,061,743
121,825
98,234
110,731
305,043
232,488
1,029,527
333,866
128,495
1,154,508
514,894
5,185,472
2,858,172
1,629,160
5,009,251
4,492,378
4.6
Total other operating
22,343,309
14,119,305
6,792,213
22,279,059
16,629,308
1,491,165
974,308
482,405
1,847,807
1,559,911
6,756,261
6,056,954
4,989,577
16,926,724
16,234,601
30,550,659
19,215,616
9,291,573
30,940,591
23,468,977
income
5
TOTAL OPERATING INCOME
68,152,411
44,440,559
21,728,381
83,785,144
61,650,129
8,367,197
5,763,479
2,667,184
10,111,027
7,615,605
6,769,441
6,064,931
4,991,365
17,083,873
16,343,915
92,144,653
59,807,146
29,031,389
108,634,607
79,905,664
www.kcbgroup.com
KCB GROUP PLC
UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
KCB KENYA BANK
NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA
KCB GROUP PLC COMPANY
KCB GROUP PLC CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF
30-Sep-2230-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-2130-Sep-2130-Sep-22
30-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-2130-Sep-21
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-2130-Sep-21
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-21
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
FINANCIAL POSITION
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
6
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
6.1
Loan loss provision
5,481,222
3,287,594
1,701,574
10,702,886
7,955,045
870,907
563,400
221,107
1,014,004
412,544
-
-
-
-
-
7,267,757
4,318,678
2,075,384
12,988,101
9,327,810
6.2
Staff costs
13,263,814
8,818,995
4,310,870
16,915,986
12,347,852
3,551,230
2,424,784
1,095,477
4,266,885
3,237,275
911,038
504,346
237,970
1,044,027
450,981
21,287,766
14,091,423
6,786,780
24,729,046
18,413,106
6.3
Directors' emoluments
430,629
289,618
143,362
542,156
406,617
23,403
13,788
6,469
26,719
18,995
55,553
42,290
17,202
46,920
35,669
547,949
371,659
171,112
597,594
448,195
6.4
Rental charges
133,980
104,014
69,035
159,150
165,405
147,320
111,023
34,682
141,700
78,294
-
-
-
-
-
406,648
299,018
197,835
351,110
327,265
6.5
Depreciation charge on
property and equipment
1,625,207
1,082,785
537,866
2,145,492
1,597,022
461,801
316,822
166,332
762,341
528,377
11,434
7,491
3,715
13,669
10,153
2,920,335
1,967,867
955,847
3,856,739
2,734,261
6.6
Amortisation charges
1,134,646
760,219
375,466
1,630,771
1,266,271
235,087
162,542
82,337
364,429
280,389
1,519
1,013
506
2,026
1,519
2,124,309
1,067,820
513,868
2,170,842
1,666,328
6.7
Other operating expenses
8,998,767
6,254,926
2,776,811
11,185,470
7,433,409
1,996,695
1,206,971
581,308
2,147,992
1,644,634
407,717
193,430
71,310
447,212
303,696
14,285,942
9,512,285
4,298,485
16,126,871
11,179,051
6.8
Total other operating
31,068,265
20,598,151
9,914,984
43,281,911
31,171,621
7,286,443
4,799,330
2,187,712
8,724,070
6,200,508
1,387,261
748,570
330,703
1,553,854
802,018
48,840,706
31,628,750
14,999,311
60,820,303
44,096,016
expenses
7
Profit/(loss) before tax and
37,084,146
23,842,408
11,813,397
40,503,233
30,478,508
1,080,754
964,149
479,472
1,386,957
1,415,097
5,382,180
5,316,361
4,660,662
15,530,019
15,541,897
43,303,947
28,178,396
14,032,078
47,814,304
35,809,648
exceptional items
8
Exceptional items
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9
Profit/(loss) after
37,084,146
23,842,408
11,813,397
40,503,233
30,478,508
1,080,754
964,149
479,472
1,386,957
1,415,097
5,382,180
5,316,361
4,660,662
15,530,019
15,541,897
43,303,947
28,178,396
14,032,078
47,814,304
35,809,648
exceptional items
10
Current tax
(10,533,591)
(8,082,910)
(3,807,407)
(16,203,222)
(11,798,501)
(305,352)
(487,812)
(73,174)
(531,628)
(233,015)
(14,273)
(1,220)
(4,792)
(22,289)
(84,453)
(12,624,996)
(9,600,361)
(4,439,490)
(18,416,884)
(13,139,129)
11
Deferred tax
(258,974)
757,837
264,040
4,289,120
2,687,724
31,661
185,420
(69,433)
162,261
(105,129)
53,423
88,697
51,710
3,145
3,798
(84,123)
1,068,596
263,814
4,775,023
2,536,366
12 Profit/(loss) after tax and
exceptional items
26,291,581
16,517,335
8,270,030
28,589,131
21,367,731
807,063
661,757
336,865
1,017,590
1,076,953
5,421,330
5,403,838
4,707,580
15,510,875
15,461,242
30,594,828
19,646,631
9,856,402
34,172,443
25,206,885
13 Minority Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
135,847
124,848
67,508
81,394
34,101
14 Profit/(loss) after tax and exceptional items and
Minority Interest
26,291,581
16,517,335
8,270,030
28,589,131
21,367,731
807,063
661,757
336,865
1,017,590
1,076,953
5,421,330
5,403,838
4,707,580 15,510,875
15,461,242
30,458,981
19,521,783
9,788,894
34,091,049
25,172,784
15 Other Comprehensive income:
15.1
Gains/(Losses) from
translating the financial
statements of foreign
operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,845,551
2,622,412
340,296
(638,000)
(1,504,370)
15.2
Fair value changes in
available-for-sale financial
assets
(4,363,799)
(3,275,679)
(1,667,844)
(896,372)
(154,471)
(1,286,398)
(1,129,767)
(454,637)
(62,663)
98,617
-
-
-
-
-
(7,155,977)
(2,860,519)
(1,352,546)
(898,571)
335,957
15.3
Re-measurement of
defined benefit pension
fund
-
-
-
(418,000)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(418,000)
-
15.4
Share of other
comprehensive income of
associates
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15.5
Income tax relating to
components of other
16
comprehensive income
1,309,140
982,704
500,353
394,312
46,341
385,919
337,372
136,391
18,799
(29,585)
-
-
-
-
-
2,146,793
858,156
405,764
394,571
(100,787)
Other comprehensive
income for the year net
of tax
(3,054,659)
(2,292,975)
(1,167,491)
(920,060)
(108,130)
(900,479)
(792,395)
(318,246)
(43,864)
69,032
-
-
-
-
-
(2,163,633)
620,049
(606,486)
(1,560,000)
(1,269,200)
17
Total comprehensive
income for the year
23,236,922
14,224,360
7,102,539
27,669,071
21,259,601
(93,416)
(130,638)
18,619
973,726
1,145,985
5,421,330
5,403,838
4,707,580
15,510,875
15,461,242
28,431,195
20,266,680
9,249,916
32,612,443
23,903,584
18
EARNINGS PER SHARE-
0.65
0.61
0.61
0.53
0.40
0.13
0.10
0.11
0.08
0.12
2.25
3.36
5.86
4.83
6.42
12.64
12.15
12.18
10.61
10.44
DILUTED & BASIC KSHS
19
DIVIDEND PER SHARE -
0.06
-
-
0.20
0.11
-
-
-
-
-
1.00
-
-
3.00
1.00
DECLARED KSHS
III OTHER DISCLOSURES
1 NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND ADVANCES
a) Gross Non-performing
loans and advances
123,921,892
141,106,429
98,913,323
92,193,441
66,118,828
20,801,105
28,127,214
27,716,118
26,541,854
27,976,034
b) Less Interest in
10,627,752
9,617,156
8,561,371
7,693,505
7,103,779
2,534,832
4,301,810
4,545,759
4,391,263
4,892,192
Suspense
c) Total Non-Performing
Loans and Advances (a-b)
113,294,140
131,489,273
90,351,952
84,499,936
59,015,049
18,266,273
23,825,404
23,170,359
22,150,591
23,083,842
d) Less Loan Loss
53,112,468
49,794,507
41,315,519
38,766,900
35,956,793
9,928,036
12,747,318
12,260,564
11,782,093
12,228,074
Provision
e) Net Non-Performing Loans
60,181,672
81,694,766
49,036,433
45,733,036
23,058,256
8,338,237
11,078,086
10,909,795
10,368,498
10,855,768
and Advances(c-d)
149,294,098 173,428,079 130,947,239 122,850,349 98,141,803
13,495,316 14,396,370 13,506,617 12,720,069 12,162,583
135,798,782 159,031,709 117,440,622 110,130,280 85,979,220
65,374,411 65,076,186 55,439,476 52,307,984 50,059,098
70,424,371 93,955,523 62,001,146 57,822,296 35,920,122
f) Discounted Value of
52,124,826
66,859,940
44,761,576
40,764,309
21,242,336
8,168,334
10,863,989
10,733,780
10,239,577
10,675,730
62,161,275
78,243,620
59,586,869
61,440,544
40,862,183
Securities
g) Net NPLs Exposure (e-f)
8,056,846
14,834,826
4,274,857
4,968,727
1,815,920
169,903
214,097
176,015
128,921
180,038
8,263,096
15,711,903
2,414,277
(3,618,248)
(4,942,061)
2 INSIDER LOANS AND
ADVANCES
a) Directors, Shareholders
and Associates
11,042,202
1,749,235
1,717,455
1,635,949
1,632,645
45
26
19
18
18
1,196,078
1,228,982
1,194,696
1,209,693
1,315,780
b) Employees
14,764,935
14,684,613
14,605,949
14,660,678
14,593,973
5,713,443
5,690,401
5,798,601
5,845,656
5,867,903
22,795,846
22,467,161
22,456,920
22,751,338
22,469,345
c) Total Insider Loans and
Advances and other
facilities
25,807,137
16,433,848
16,323,404
16,296,627
16,226,618
5,713,488
5,690,427
5,798,620
5,845,674
5,867,921
23,991,924
23,696,143
23,651,616
23,961,031
23,785,125
3 OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
a)Letters of credit,
guarantees, acceptances
114,016,500
112,856,455
112,478,087
74,967,657
63,203,276
6,632,984
2,919,316
3,888,837
4,514,574
4,549,513
141,516,539
132,251,287
130,246,242
91,241,390
78,012,535
b) Forwards, swaps and
options
17,975,280
8,674,370
14,005,698
20,040,940
33,991,844
6,087,075
5,335,040
6,939,528
5,204,900
5,359,250
25,278,481
16,230,554
22,703,205
26,997,359
41,207,411
c) Other contingent
liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
d)Total Contingent
131,991,780
121,530,825
126,483,785
95,008,597
97,195,120
12,720,059
8,254,356
10,828,365
9,719,474
9,908,763
166,795,020
148,481,841
152,949,447
118,238,749
119,219,946
Liabilities
4 CAPITAL STRENGTH
a)Core capital
95,858,311
108,724,207
112,443,731
107,656,861
101,182,772
10,078,042
9,893,394
10,172,212
10,288,488
6,155,346
143,624,523
156,905,908
166,342,570
156,347,528
146,198,611
b) Minimum Statutory
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
Capital
c) Excess (a-b)
94,858,311
107,724,207
111,443,731
106,656,861
100,182,772
9,078,042
8,893,394
9,172,212
9,288,488
5,155,346
d) Supplementary Capital
33,342,189
32,788,397
28,010,113
28,966,763
23,481,250
1,097,738
1,349,885
1,322,539
1,316,500
4,396,344
e) Total Capital (a+d)
129,200,500
141,512,604
140,453,844
136,623,624
124,664,022
11,175,780
11,243,279
11,494,751
11,604,988
10,551,690
f) Total risk weighted assets
759,525,124
724,881,775
717,209,325
676,510,775
664,016,358
87,819,078
83,979,672
81,791,952
81,308,855
80,975,578
g) Core Capital/Total
13.9%
15.8%
17.5%
17.1%
16.0%
9.0%
8.4%
9.8%
9.1%
5.0%
deposits Liabilities
h) Minimum statutory Ratio
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
I) Excess
5.9%
7.8%
9.5%
9.1%
8.0%
1.0%
0.4%
1.8%
1.1%
(3.0%)
j) Core Capital / total risk
12.6%
15.0%
15.7%
15.9%
15.2%
11.5%
11.8%
12.4%
12.7%
7.6%
weighted assets
142,624,523
155,905,908
165,342,570
155,347,528
145,198,611
36,249,184
34,796,121
30,947,172
31,578,757
27,339,401
179,873,707
191,702,029
197,289,742
187,926,285
173,538,012
992,084,739
885,499,650
864,249,585
866,573,168
843,457,347
15.6%
17.3%
19.7%
18.7%
17.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
7.6%
9.3%
11.7%
10.7%
9.0%
14.5%
17.7%
19.2%
18.0%
17.3%
k) Minimum Statutory Ratio
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
l) Excess (j-k)
2.1%
4.5%
5.2%
5.4%
4.7%
1.0%
1.3%
1.9%
2.2%
(2.9%)
m) Total Capital/total risk
17.0%
19.5%
19.6%
20.2%
18.8%
12.7%
13.4%
14.1%
14.3%
13.0%
weighted assets
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
4.0%
7.2%
8.7%
7.5%
6.8%
18.1%
21.6%
22.8%
21.7%
20.6%
n) Minimum statutory Ratio
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
o) Excess (m-n)
2.5%
5.0%
5.1%
5.7%
4.3%
(1.8%)
(1.1%)
(0.4%)
(0.2%)
(1.5%)
3.6%
7.1%
8.3%
7.2%
6.1%
(p) Adjusted Core Capital/
Total Deposit Liabilities*
13.9%
15.9%
17.6%
17.2%
16.1%
9.1%
8.6%
9.9%
9.2%
5.2%
15.6%
17.3%
19.7%
18.8%
17.1%
Adjusted Core Capital/ Total Risk Weighted
Assets*
12.7%
15.1%
15.8%
16.0%
15.3%
11.7%
12.0%
12.6%
12.9%
7.8%
14.5%
17.8%
19.3%
18.1%
17.4%
Adjusted Total Capital/ Total Risk Weighted
Assets*
17.1%
19.6%
19.7%
20.3%
18.9%
12.9%
13.6%
14.3%
14.5%
13.4%
18.2%
21.7%
22.9%
21.8%
20.7%
5 LIQUIDITY
a) Liquidity Ratio
34.6%
35.0%
33.1%
35.0%
36.8%
43.2%
47.3%
35.4%
41.7%
49.6%
b) Minimum Statutory Ratio
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
c) Excess (a-b)
14.6%
15.0%
13.1%
15.0%
16.8%
23.2%
27.3%
15.4%
21.7%
29.6%
MESSAGE FROM THE DIRECTORS
38.5%
39.0%
36.9%
39.1%
41.3%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
18.5%
19.0%
16.9%
19.1%
21.3%
The Directors have approved an interim dividend of KShs. 1.00 for every ordinary share of KShs. 1:00 held. The dividend will be paid on or about Friday, 13th January 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Thursday, 8th December 2022.
The above financial statements are extracts from the books of the institution. The complete set of quarterly financial statements, statutory and qualitative disclosures can be accessed on the institution's website www.kcbgroup.com; they may also be accessed at the institutions Head Office located at Kencom House, Moi Avenue, Nairobi, Kenya. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on Tuesday, 15th November 2022, and signed on its behalf by: Andrew W. Kairu - Group Chairman | Paul Russo - Group Chief Executive Officer.
th November 2022, and signed on its behalf by: Andrew W. Kairu - Group Chairman | Paul Russo - Group Chief Executive Officer.
Regulated by Central Bank of Kenya.
www.kcbgroup.com
Disclaimer
KCB Group Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:18:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
