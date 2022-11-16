KCB : Q3 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements & Other Disclosures

The Directors have approved an interim dividend of KShs. 1.00 for every ordinary share of KShs. 1:00 held. The dividend will be paid on or about Friday, 13th January 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Thursday, 8th December 2022.

The above financial statements are extracts from the books of the institution. The complete set of quarterly financial statements, statutory and qualitative disclosures can be accessed on the institution's website www.kcbgroup.com; they may also be accessed at the institutions Head Office located at Kencom House, Moi Avenue, Nairobi, Kenya. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on Tuesday, 15th November 2022, and signed on its behalf by: Andrew W. Kairu - Group Chairman | Paul Russo - Group Chief Executive Officer.

Regulated by Central Bank of Kenya.

www.kcbgroup.com