    KCB   KE0000000315

KCB GROUP PLC

(KCB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
37.65 KES   +1.62%
01:19aKcb : Q3 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements & Other Disclosures
PU
11/10KCB Boss Zico Fires Warning Shot to Rivals Ahead of League Resumption
AQ
10/28KCB Bank Commits Sh250 Billion for Women Entrepreneurs
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KCB : Q3 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements & Other Disclosures

11/16/2022 | 01:19am EST

11/16/2022 | 01:19am EST
KCB GROUP PLC

UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

KCB KENYA BANK

NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA

KCB GROUP PLC COMPANY

KCB GROUP PLC CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-21

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-2130-Sep-21

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-2130-Sep-21

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-22

31-Mar-22

31-Dec-21

30-Sep-21

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

I FINANCIAL POSITION

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

A ASSETS

1

Cash ( both Local &

7,459,197

6,737,958

8,528,043

9,372,477

7,078,761

1,472,320

1,025,598

1,091,995

1,250,983

1,007,756

-

-

-

-

-

16,345,347

15,355,954

18,647,891

17,834,897

14,927,202

Foreign)

2

Balances due from Central

Bank of Kenya

52,551,406

31,537,378

22,427,593

27,674,664

49,406,305

4,239,958

3,854,871

3,378,494

7,722,963

3,757,987

-

-

-

-

-

56,791,364

35,392,249

25,806,087

35,397,627

53,164,292

3 Kenya Government and other securities held for

dealing purposes

98,115

2,146,352

2,577,572

2,583,083

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,221,689

7,130,112

7,365,423

5,462,059

-

4

Financial Assets at fair

value through profit

and loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Investment securities:

5

a) Held at armotized cost:

a. Kenya Government

securities

111,265,537

111,436,114

99,784,029

88,570,009

81,997,542

25,840,186

25,983,415

33,126,102

33,049,950

33,234,414

-

-

-

-

-

137,587,495

137,921,025

133,408,701

122,014,917

115,605,489

b.Other securities

-

-

-

-

-

303,928

294,984

303,831

295,081

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,875,283

9,326,884

9,484,978

9,111,638

25,501,520

  1. Fair value through OCI: a. Kenya Government

securities

78,335,701

88,107,155

91,405,803

94,334,482

83,231,000

20,354,561

19,563,681

18,193,460

20,024,351

20,783,253

-

-

-

-

-

99,261,479

108,330,195

110,237,643

114,969,878

104,699,014

b. Other securities

2,126,796

2,064,375

2,126,118

2,065,054

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

23,163,183

22,265,848

21,311,556

24,733,874

6,639,793

6

Deposits and balances

due from local banking

institutions

15,005,195

2,181,428

2,645,218

4,046,727

4,309,114

2,852,761

4,053,430

1,352,457

1,852,529

6,955,814

-

-

-

-

-

15,561,444

5,763,232

3,997,675

1,852,529

11,264,928

7

Deposits and balances due

from banking institutions

abroad

10,544,530

13,547,574

7,404,906

4,317,828

12,033,538

947,000

975,532

946,746

496,359

1,021,973

-

-

-

-

-

46,802,304

44,828,200

36,724,170

43,169,681

48,792,234

8

Tax recoverable

2,102,568

194,730

-

-

-

218,841

-

-

-

78,984

105,345

102,106

92,517

93,053

-

2,048,681

107,218

-

-

-

9

Loans and advances to

customers (net)

581,042,662

563,188,212

551,160,564

529,280,381

511,324,174

69,876,593

68,958,047

67,470,096

67,045,738

64,953,499

-

-

-

-

-

758,815,986

730,335,492

704,366,078

675,480,444

651,816,465

10

Balances due from group

companies

6,823,459

5,412,330

4,834,579

4,303,501

4,999,839

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,404,799

3,508,306

2,316,966

5,115,682

-

-

-

-

-

11

Investments in associates

421,889

400,253

400,253

401,675

600,000

529,297

570,008

682,051

649,876

657,458

-

-

-

-

-

421,889

400,253

400,254

401,675

1,257,458

12

Investments in subsidiary

companies

-

-

-

-

-

24,963

24,963

24,963

24,963

24,963

89,158,501

89,158,501

87,963,501

87,963,501

84,540,431

-

-

-

-

-

13

Investments in joint

ventures

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Investment properties

12,600,607

10,227,387

10,227,387

10,227,387

11,137,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,039,641

10,666,421

10,666,255

10,666,255

11,137,000

15

Property and equipment

9,920,318

9,705,182

9,815,944

9,806,117

8,794,134

2,599,615

3,977,222

3,967,622

4,119,087

4,274,938

821,620

819,446

822,035

614,434

822,916

20,262,705

21,631,098

21,705,496

21,733,983

20,734,739

16

Prepaid lease rentals

117,651

118,275

118,899

119,523

122,020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

122,946

123,579

124,215

121,389

120,015

17

Intangible assets

3,593,161

3,965,277

4,160,335

3,771,158

4,037,880

434,941

485,284

555,525

612,378

568,933

4,052

4,558

5,065

5,571

6,078

6,132,306

7,112,689

7,366,736

7,010,170

5,088,394

18

Deferred tax asset

19,127,279

19,882,401

19,237,528

18,473,135

16,477,428

4,077,300

3,841,789

3,384,397

3,317,439

3,007,004

46,417

81,690

44,703

-

-

23,727,314

24,254,069

22,982,095

22,381,701

20,193,416

19

Retirement benefit asset

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

Other assets

26,462,554

16,987,987

21,625,181

17,047,723

23,264,556

6,166,549

5,397,800

6,021,806

6,081,608

5,924,482

51,000

43,507

60,764

3,703

33,325

39,101,632

29,163,018

32,313,157

27,329,848

31,522,284

21

TOTAL ASSETS

939,598,625

887,840,368

858,479,952

826,394,924

818,813,291

139,938,813

139,006,624

140,499,545

146,543,305

146,251,458

90,186,935

91,614,607

92,496,891

90,997,228

90,518,432

1,276,282,688

1,210,107,536

1,166,908,410

1,139,672,565

1,122,464,243

B

LIABILITIES

22

Balances due to Central

Bank of Kenya

24,947,348

-

7,994,240

-

-

3,950,662

-

6,995,020

3,496,740

-

-

-

-

-

-

28,898,010

-

14,989,260

3,496,740

-

23

Customer deposits

681,968,942

674,828,828

631,128,521

624,480,440

631,255,026

108,438,035

112,456,059

98,656,380

106,103,099

115,424,152

-

-

-

-

-

922,303,721

908,573,107

845,817,474

837,141,376

859,103,392

24

Deposits and balances

due to local banking

institutions

6,473,878

5,240,432

9,474,922

3,717,079

2,919,930

4,980,883

2,341,580

9,905,645

10,554,365

3,310,433

-

-

-

-

-

10,254,550

6,287,472

19,211,284

10,032,709

4,200,212

25

Deposits and balances

due to foreign banking

institutions

6,918,706

11,668,798

8,826,476

6,060,540

1,365,110

3,918,580

4,769,203

5,462,230

7,455,621

7,532,793

-

-

-

-

-

22,467,062

29,484,193

26,081,695

34,287,432

22,360,486

26

Other money market

deposits

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27

Borrowed funds

53,905,837

35,656,075

33,314,599

33,621,640

33,137,116

608,655

-

-

-

3,315,000

-

-

-

-

-

62,687,703

40,244,123

37,843,109

37,561,033

35,273,095

28

Balances due to group

companies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,573,273

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

29

Tax payable

-

-

9,094,891

5,287,663

3,630,072

-

178,799

284,351

215,227

-

-

-

-

-

58,681

-

-

9,415,579

5,644,087

4,126,046

30

Dividends payable

-

3,588,745

4,858,749

5,938,471

-

274

274

274

274

5,681

-

5,156,922

-

-

-

-

5,156,922

-

-

-

31

Deferred tax liability

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,007

6,354

655,000

655,000

655,000

655,000

394,504

32

Retirement benefit liability

458,000

458,000

458,000

458,000

177,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

458,000

458,000

458,000

458,000

177,000

33

Other liabilities

22,729,340

23,213,938

27,534,923

23,007,626

22,976,568

2,987,442

3,028,624

2,812,303

2,353,257

3,637,747

447,762

309,325

617,866

605,261

118,070

38,340,141

37,498,979

28,713,957

36,888,581

32,446,326

34

TOTAL LIABILITIES

797,402,051

754,654,816

732,685,321

702,571,459

695,460,822

124,884,531

122,774,539

124,116,203

130,178,583

133,225,806

4,021,035

5,466,247

617,866

612,268

183,105

1,086,064,187

1,028,357,796

983,185,358

966,164,958

958,081,061

C

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

35

Paid up /Assigned capital

53,986,100

53,986,100

53,986,100

53,986,100

53,986,100

12,683,038

12,683,038

12,683,038

12,683,038

12,368,906

3,213,463

3,213,463

3,213,463

3,213,463

3,213,463

3,213,463

3,213,463

3,213,463

3,213,463

3,213,463

36

Share premium/(discount)

-

-

-

-

-

3,141,319

3,141,319

3,141,319

3,141,319

-

27,690,149

27,690,149

27,690,149

27,690,149

27,690,149

27,690,149

27,690,149

27,690,149

27,690,149

27,690,149

37

Revaluation reserves

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,200,558

1,200,558

1,200,558

1,225,905

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,200,558

1,200,558

1,200,558

1,225,905

38

Retained earnings/

Accumulated losses

63,692,045

71,187,666

69,859,150

60,677,534

63,661,584

(4,911,670)

(5,192,523)

(5,121,889)

(5,190,271)

(5,503,011)

52,048,825

55,244,748

54,548,487

49,840,959

56,218,252

136,463,912

143,548,168

146,104,167

131,577,505

132,948,260

39

Statutory loan loss reserve

25,407,241

11,352,378

4,435,113

5,346,700

-

5,033,545

5,184,560

4,789,033

4,520,549

4,781,842

-

-

-

-

-

28,100,132

14,570,306

7,372,172

7,958,694

3,858,151

Other Reserves/

Re-measurement of

defined benefit asset/

40

liability

(4,102,275)

(3,340,592)

(2,485,732)

(1,045,618)

(233,686)

(891,950)

(784,867)

(308,717)

9,529

152,010

-

-

-

-

-

(10,909,538)

(11,109,399)

(10,174,046)

(9,567,560)

(9,158,550)

41

Proposed dividends

3,213,463

-

-

4,858,749

5,938,471

-

-

-

-

-

3,213,463

-

6,426,926

9,640,389

3,213,463

3,213,463

-

6,426,926

9,640,389

3,213,463

42

Capital grants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS'

142,196,574

133,185,552

125,794,631

123,823,465

123,352,469

15,054,282

16,232,085

16,383,342

16,364,722

13,025,652

86,165,900

86,148,360

91,879,025

90,384,960

90,335,327

187,771,581

179,113,245

181,833,389

171,713,198

162,990,841

FUNDS

44

Minority Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,446,920

2,636,495

1,889,663

1,794,409

1,392,341

45

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

939,598,625

887,840,368

858,479,952

826,394,924

818,813,291

139,938,813

139,006,624

140,499,545

146,543,305

146,251,458

90,186,935

91,614,607

92,496,891

90,997,228

90,518,432

1,276,282,688

1,210,107,536

1,166,908,410

1,139,672,565

1,122,464,243

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

II STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1

INTEREST INCOME

1.1

Loans and advances

43,624,870

28,576,896

14,283,620

59,273,049

43,261,764

5,614,591

3,865,030

1,702,206

6,301,436

4,529,734

-

-

-

140,487

95,936

58,855,307

38,377,127

18,799,438

73,973,640

53,414,856

1.2

Government securities

17,291,940

11,215,286

5,264,090

17,896,923

12,806,884

4,225,991

2,881,276

1,496,467

5,761,130

4,194,319

-

-

-

-

-

24,266,974

15,866,735

7,658,863

26,535,032

18,933,872

1.3

Deposits and placements

with banking institutions

110,261

72,414

50,364

1,194,727

866,047

35,966

31,249

22,174

170,981

129,007

13,180

7,977

1,788

16,662

13,378

418,381

295,079

169,340

1,648,557

1,182,110

1.4

Other Interest Income

-

-

-

-

-

26,553

17,610

8,749

6,221

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.5

Total interest income

61,027,071

39,864,596

19,598,074

78,364,699

56,934,695

9,903,101

6,795,165

3,229,596

12,239,768

8,853,060

13,180

7,977

1,788

157,149

109,314

83,540,662

54,538,941

26,627,641

102,157,229

73,530,838

2

INTEREST EXPENSE

2.1

Customer deposits

12,559,222

8,066,785

4,005,233

14,665,787

10,565,729

2,282,313

1,506,859

739,857

2,941,403

2,109,132

-

-

-

-

-

17,840,487

11,545,418

5,734,751

20,495,296

14,660,750

2.2

Deposits and placement

from banking institutions

2,402,172

1,303,699

570,879

1,819,184

1,348,145

622,577

420,945

261,740

687,169

485,123

-

-

-

-

-

3,741,741

2,136,625

1,045,933

3,448,141

2,433,401

2.3

Other interest expenses

256,575

172,858

85,794

373,643

-

122,179

78,190

43,220

347,976

203,111

-

-

-

-

-

364,440

265,368

107,141

519,776

-

2.4

Total interest expenses

15,217,969

9,543,342

4,661,906

16,858,614

11,913,874

3,027,069

2,005,994

1,044,817

3,976,548

2,797,366

-

-

-

-

-

21,946,668

13,947,411

6,887,825

24,463,213

17,094,151

3

NET INTEREST INCOME/

45,809,102

30,321,254

14,936,168

61,506,085

45,020,821

6,876,032

4,789,171

2,184,779

8,263,220

6,055,694

13,180

7,977

1,788

157,149

109,314

61,593,994

40,591,530

19,739,816

77,694,016

56,436,687

(LOSS)

4 OTHER OPERATING INCOME

4.1

Fees and commissions on

loans and advances

7,013,727

4,740,198

2,319,803

8,278,303

6,139,315

121,480

157,736

68,572

84,686

64,820

-

-

-

32,385

2,259

7,833,454

5,305,574

2,573,801

8,820,394

6,600,347

4.2

Other fees and

5,556,918

3,707,715

2,053,377

6,648,903

4,901,360

551,215

316,902

182,497

691,150

775,497

-

-

-

-

-

9,135,994

6,119,235

3,349,111

10,564,740

7,871,383

commissions

4.3

Foreign exchange trading

income

6,264,924

3,615,605

1,184,287

3,951,977

2,526,890

696,645

401,436

120,605

666,907

457,085

9,985

6,339

2,333

51,613

29,230

8,395,739

4,932,635

1,739,501

6,546,206

4,504,869

4.4

Dividend Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

100,021

30,021

5,716,749

5,716,749

4,858,749

15,688,218

15,688,218

-

-

-

-

-

4.5

Other income

3,507,740

2,055,787

1,234,746

3,399,876

3,061,743

121,825

98,234

110,731

305,043

232,488

1,029,527

333,866

128,495

1,154,508

514,894

5,185,472

2,858,172

1,629,160

5,009,251

4,492,378

4.6

Total other operating

22,343,309

14,119,305

6,792,213

22,279,059

16,629,308

1,491,165

974,308

482,405

1,847,807

1,559,911

6,756,261

6,056,954

4,989,577

16,926,724

16,234,601

30,550,659

19,215,616

9,291,573

30,940,591

23,468,977

income

5

TOTAL OPERATING INCOME

68,152,411

44,440,559

21,728,381

83,785,144

61,650,129

8,367,197

5,763,479

2,667,184

10,111,027

7,615,605

6,769,441

6,064,931

4,991,365

17,083,873

16,343,915

92,144,653

59,807,146

29,031,389

108,634,607

79,905,664

www.kcbgroup.com

KCB GROUP PLC

UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

KCB KENYA BANK

NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA

KCB GROUP PLC COMPANY

KCB GROUP PLC CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF

30-Sep-2230-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-2130-Sep-2130-Sep-22

30-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-2130-Sep-21

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-2231-Mar-2231-Dec-2130-Sep-21

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-22

31-Mar-22

31-Dec-21

30-Sep-21

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

FINANCIAL POSITION

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

6

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

6.1

Loan loss provision

5,481,222

3,287,594

1,701,574

10,702,886

7,955,045

870,907

563,400

221,107

1,014,004

412,544

-

-

-

-

-

7,267,757

4,318,678

2,075,384

12,988,101

9,327,810

6.2

Staff costs

13,263,814

8,818,995

4,310,870

16,915,986

12,347,852

3,551,230

2,424,784

1,095,477

4,266,885

3,237,275

911,038

504,346

237,970

1,044,027

450,981

21,287,766

14,091,423

6,786,780

24,729,046

18,413,106

6.3

Directors' emoluments

430,629

289,618

143,362

542,156

406,617

23,403

13,788

6,469

26,719

18,995

55,553

42,290

17,202

46,920

35,669

547,949

371,659

171,112

597,594

448,195

6.4

Rental charges

133,980

104,014

69,035

159,150

165,405

147,320

111,023

34,682

141,700

78,294

-

-

-

-

-

406,648

299,018

197,835

351,110

327,265

6.5

Depreciation charge on

property and equipment

1,625,207

1,082,785

537,866

2,145,492

1,597,022

461,801

316,822

166,332

762,341

528,377

11,434

7,491

3,715

13,669

10,153

2,920,335

1,967,867

955,847

3,856,739

2,734,261

6.6

Amortisation charges

1,134,646

760,219

375,466

1,630,771

1,266,271

235,087

162,542

82,337

364,429

280,389

1,519

1,013

506

2,026

1,519

2,124,309

1,067,820

513,868

2,170,842

1,666,328

6.7

Other operating expenses

8,998,767

6,254,926

2,776,811

11,185,470

7,433,409

1,996,695

1,206,971

581,308

2,147,992

1,644,634

407,717

193,430

71,310

447,212

303,696

14,285,942

9,512,285

4,298,485

16,126,871

11,179,051

6.8

Total other operating

31,068,265

20,598,151

9,914,984

43,281,911

31,171,621

7,286,443

4,799,330

2,187,712

8,724,070

6,200,508

1,387,261

748,570

330,703

1,553,854

802,018

48,840,706

31,628,750

14,999,311

60,820,303

44,096,016

expenses

7

Profit/(loss) before tax and

37,084,146

23,842,408

11,813,397

40,503,233

30,478,508

1,080,754

964,149

479,472

1,386,957

1,415,097

5,382,180

5,316,361

4,660,662

15,530,019

15,541,897

43,303,947

28,178,396

14,032,078

47,814,304

35,809,648

exceptional items

8

Exceptional items

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

Profit/(loss) after

37,084,146

23,842,408

11,813,397

40,503,233

30,478,508

1,080,754

964,149

479,472

1,386,957

1,415,097

5,382,180

5,316,361

4,660,662

15,530,019

15,541,897

43,303,947

28,178,396

14,032,078

47,814,304

35,809,648

exceptional items

10

Current tax

(10,533,591)

(8,082,910)

(3,807,407)

(16,203,222)

(11,798,501)

(305,352)

(487,812)

(73,174)

(531,628)

(233,015)

(14,273)

(1,220)

(4,792)

(22,289)

(84,453)

(12,624,996)

(9,600,361)

(4,439,490)

(18,416,884)

(13,139,129)

11

Deferred tax

(258,974)

757,837

264,040

4,289,120

2,687,724

31,661

185,420

(69,433)

162,261

(105,129)

53,423

88,697

51,710

3,145

3,798

(84,123)

1,068,596

263,814

4,775,023

2,536,366

12 Profit/(loss) after tax and

exceptional items

26,291,581

16,517,335

8,270,030

28,589,131

21,367,731

807,063

661,757

336,865

1,017,590

1,076,953

5,421,330

5,403,838

4,707,580

15,510,875

15,461,242

30,594,828

19,646,631

9,856,402

34,172,443

25,206,885

13 Minority Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

135,847

124,848

67,508

81,394

34,101

14 Profit/(loss) after tax and exceptional items and

Minority Interest

26,291,581

16,517,335

8,270,030

28,589,131

21,367,731

807,063

661,757

336,865

1,017,590

1,076,953

5,421,330

5,403,838

4,707,580 15,510,875

15,461,242

30,458,981

19,521,783

9,788,894

34,091,049

25,172,784

15 Other Comprehensive income:

15.1

Gains/(Losses) from

translating the financial

statements of foreign

operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,845,551

2,622,412

340,296

(638,000)

(1,504,370)

15.2

Fair value changes in

available-for-sale financial

assets

(4,363,799)

(3,275,679)

(1,667,844)

(896,372)

(154,471)

(1,286,398)

(1,129,767)

(454,637)

(62,663)

98,617

-

-

-

-

-

(7,155,977)

(2,860,519)

(1,352,546)

(898,571)

335,957

15.3

Re-measurement of

defined benefit pension

fund

-

-

-

(418,000)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(418,000)

-

15.4

Share of other

comprehensive income of

associates

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15.5

Income tax relating to

components of other

16

comprehensive income

1,309,140

982,704

500,353

394,312

46,341

385,919

337,372

136,391

18,799

(29,585)

-

-

-

-

-

2,146,793

858,156

405,764

394,571

(100,787)

Other comprehensive

income for the year net

of tax

(3,054,659)

(2,292,975)

(1,167,491)

(920,060)

(108,130)

(900,479)

(792,395)

(318,246)

(43,864)

69,032

-

-

-

-

-

(2,163,633)

620,049

(606,486)

(1,560,000)

(1,269,200)

17

Total comprehensive

income for the year

23,236,922

14,224,360

7,102,539

27,669,071

21,259,601

(93,416)

(130,638)

18,619

973,726

1,145,985

5,421,330

5,403,838

4,707,580

15,510,875

15,461,242

28,431,195

20,266,680

9,249,916

32,612,443

23,903,584

18

EARNINGS PER SHARE-

0.65

0.61

0.61

0.53

0.40

0.13

0.10

0.11

0.08

0.12

2.25

3.36

5.86

4.83

6.42

12.64

12.15

12.18

10.61

10.44

DILUTED & BASIC KSHS

19

DIVIDEND PER SHARE -

0.06

-

-

0.20

0.11

-

-

-

-

-

1.00

-

-

3.00

1.00

DECLARED KSHS

III OTHER DISCLOSURES

1 NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND ADVANCES

a) Gross Non-performing

loans and advances

123,921,892

141,106,429

98,913,323

92,193,441

66,118,828

20,801,105

28,127,214

27,716,118

26,541,854

27,976,034

b) Less Interest in

10,627,752

9,617,156

8,561,371

7,693,505

7,103,779

2,534,832

4,301,810

4,545,759

4,391,263

4,892,192

Suspense

c) Total Non-Performing

Loans and Advances (a-b)

113,294,140

131,489,273

90,351,952

84,499,936

59,015,049

18,266,273

23,825,404

23,170,359

22,150,591

23,083,842

d) Less Loan Loss

53,112,468

49,794,507

41,315,519

38,766,900

35,956,793

9,928,036

12,747,318

12,260,564

11,782,093

12,228,074

Provision

e) Net Non-Performing Loans

60,181,672

81,694,766

49,036,433

45,733,036

23,058,256

8,338,237

11,078,086

10,909,795

10,368,498

10,855,768

and Advances(c-d)

149,294,098 173,428,079 130,947,239 122,850,349 98,141,803

13,495,316 14,396,370 13,506,617 12,720,069 12,162,583

135,798,782 159,031,709 117,440,622 110,130,280 85,979,220

65,374,411 65,076,186 55,439,476 52,307,984 50,059,098

70,424,371 93,955,523 62,001,146 57,822,296 35,920,122

f) Discounted Value of

52,124,826

66,859,940

44,761,576

40,764,309

21,242,336

8,168,334

10,863,989

10,733,780

10,239,577

10,675,730

62,161,275

78,243,620

59,586,869

61,440,544

40,862,183

Securities

g) Net NPLs Exposure (e-f)

8,056,846

14,834,826

4,274,857

4,968,727

1,815,920

169,903

214,097

176,015

128,921

180,038

8,263,096

15,711,903

2,414,277

(3,618,248)

(4,942,061)

2 INSIDER LOANS AND

ADVANCES

a) Directors, Shareholders

and Associates

11,042,202

1,749,235

1,717,455

1,635,949

1,632,645

45

26

19

18

18

1,196,078

1,228,982

1,194,696

1,209,693

1,315,780

b) Employees

14,764,935

14,684,613

14,605,949

14,660,678

14,593,973

5,713,443

5,690,401

5,798,601

5,845,656

5,867,903

22,795,846

22,467,161

22,456,920

22,751,338

22,469,345

c) Total Insider Loans and

Advances and other

facilities

25,807,137

16,433,848

16,323,404

16,296,627

16,226,618

5,713,488

5,690,427

5,798,620

5,845,674

5,867,921

23,991,924

23,696,143

23,651,616

23,961,031

23,785,125

3 OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

a)Letters of credit,

guarantees, acceptances

114,016,500

112,856,455

112,478,087

74,967,657

63,203,276

6,632,984

2,919,316

3,888,837

4,514,574

4,549,513

141,516,539

132,251,287

130,246,242

91,241,390

78,012,535

b) Forwards, swaps and

options

17,975,280

8,674,370

14,005,698

20,040,940

33,991,844

6,087,075

5,335,040

6,939,528

5,204,900

5,359,250

25,278,481

16,230,554

22,703,205

26,997,359

41,207,411

c) Other contingent

liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

d)Total Contingent

131,991,780

121,530,825

126,483,785

95,008,597

97,195,120

12,720,059

8,254,356

10,828,365

9,719,474

9,908,763

166,795,020

148,481,841

152,949,447

118,238,749

119,219,946

Liabilities

4 CAPITAL STRENGTH

a)Core capital

95,858,311

108,724,207

112,443,731

107,656,861

101,182,772

10,078,042

9,893,394

10,172,212

10,288,488

6,155,346

143,624,523

156,905,908

166,342,570

156,347,528

146,198,611

b) Minimum Statutory

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

Capital

c) Excess (a-b)

94,858,311

107,724,207

111,443,731

106,656,861

100,182,772

9,078,042

8,893,394

9,172,212

9,288,488

5,155,346

d) Supplementary Capital

33,342,189

32,788,397

28,010,113

28,966,763

23,481,250

1,097,738

1,349,885

1,322,539

1,316,500

4,396,344

e) Total Capital (a+d)

129,200,500

141,512,604

140,453,844

136,623,624

124,664,022

11,175,780

11,243,279

11,494,751

11,604,988

10,551,690

f) Total risk weighted assets

759,525,124

724,881,775

717,209,325

676,510,775

664,016,358

87,819,078

83,979,672

81,791,952

81,308,855

80,975,578

g) Core Capital/Total

13.9%

15.8%

17.5%

17.1%

16.0%

9.0%

8.4%

9.8%

9.1%

5.0%

deposits Liabilities

h) Minimum statutory Ratio

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

I) Excess

5.9%

7.8%

9.5%

9.1%

8.0%

1.0%

0.4%

1.8%

1.1%

(3.0%)

j) Core Capital / total risk

12.6%

15.0%

15.7%

15.9%

15.2%

11.5%

11.8%

12.4%

12.7%

7.6%

weighted assets

142,624,523

155,905,908

165,342,570

155,347,528

145,198,611

36,249,184

34,796,121

30,947,172

31,578,757

27,339,401

179,873,707

191,702,029

197,289,742

187,926,285

173,538,012

992,084,739

885,499,650

864,249,585

866,573,168

843,457,347

15.6%

17.3%

19.7%

18.7%

17.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

7.6%

9.3%

11.7%

10.7%

9.0%

14.5%

17.7%

19.2%

18.0%

17.3%

k) Minimum Statutory Ratio

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

l) Excess (j-k)

2.1%

4.5%

5.2%

5.4%

4.7%

1.0%

1.3%

1.9%

2.2%

(2.9%)

m) Total Capital/total risk

17.0%

19.5%

19.6%

20.2%

18.8%

12.7%

13.4%

14.1%

14.3%

13.0%

weighted assets

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

4.0%

7.2%

8.7%

7.5%

6.8%

18.1%

21.6%

22.8%

21.7%

20.6%

n) Minimum statutory Ratio

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

o) Excess (m-n)

2.5%

5.0%

5.1%

5.7%

4.3%

(1.8%)

(1.1%)

(0.4%)

(0.2%)

(1.5%)

3.6%

7.1%

8.3%

7.2%

6.1%

(p) Adjusted Core Capital/

Total Deposit Liabilities*

13.9%

15.9%

17.6%

17.2%

16.1%

9.1%

8.6%

9.9%

9.2%

5.2%

15.6%

17.3%

19.7%

18.8%

17.1%

  1. Adjusted Core Capital/ Total Risk Weighted

Assets*

12.7%

15.1%

15.8%

16.0%

15.3%

11.7%

12.0%

12.6%

12.9%

7.8%

14.5%

17.8%

19.3%

18.1%

17.4%

  1. Adjusted Total Capital/ Total Risk Weighted

Assets*

17.1%

19.6%

19.7%

20.3%

18.9%

12.9%

13.6%

14.3%

14.5%

13.4%

18.2%

21.7%

22.9%

21.8%

20.7%

5 LIQUIDITY

a) Liquidity Ratio

34.6%

35.0%

33.1%

35.0%

36.8%

43.2%

47.3%

35.4%

41.7%

49.6%

b) Minimum Statutory Ratio

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

c) Excess (a-b)

14.6%

15.0%

13.1%

15.0%

16.8%

23.2%

27.3%

15.4%

21.7%

29.6%

MESSAGE FROM THE DIRECTORS

38.5%

39.0%

36.9%

39.1%

41.3%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

18.5%

19.0%

16.9%

19.1%

21.3%

The Directors have approved an interim dividend of KShs. 1.00 for every ordinary share of KShs. 1:00 held. The dividend will be paid on or about Friday, 13th January 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Thursday, 8th December 2022.

The above financial statements are extracts from the books of the institution. The complete set of quarterly financial statements, statutory and qualitative disclosures can be accessed on the institution's website www.kcbgroup.com; they may also be accessed at the institutions Head Office located at Kencom House, Moi Avenue, Nairobi, Kenya. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on Tuesday, 15th November 2022, and signed on its behalf by: Andrew W. Kairu - Group Chairman | Paul Russo - Group Chief Executive Officer.

Regulated by Central Bank of Kenya.

www.kcbgroup.com

Disclaimer

KCB Group Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
