KCB : Shareholder Profile March 2023
|Sales 2022
121 B
886 M
886 M
|Net income 2022
35 960 M
264 M
264 M
|Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|2,88x
|Yield 2022
|10,2%
|Capitalization
|
103 B
752 M
752 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|0,85x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,78x
|Nbr of Employees
|8 538
|Free-Float
|77,6%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends KCB GROUP PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|31,95 KES
|Average target price
|65,21 KES
|Spread / Average Target
|104%