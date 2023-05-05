Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. KCB Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCB   KE0000000315

KCB GROUP PLC

(KCB)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
31.95 KES   -0.31%
03:39aKcb : Shareholder Profile March 2023
PU
02:29aKcb : 2022 Integrated Report and Financial Statements
PU
05/03Kcb : FY 2022 Audited Financial Results Investor Presentation
PU
KCB : Shareholder Profile March 2023

05/05/2023 | 03:39am EDT
Disclaimer

KCB Group Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 886 M 886 M
Net income 2022 35 960 M 264 M 264 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,88x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 103 B 752 M 752 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 8 538
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart KCB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
KCB Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,95 KES
Average target price 65,21 KES
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Russo Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence Kimathi Kiambi Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Wambari Kairu Director
Joachim Steuerwald Group Chief Technology Officer
Samuel Makome Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KCB GROUP PLC-16.14%752
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED17.54%177 709
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.26%75 382
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.72%50 379
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.85%46 911
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.78%43 030
