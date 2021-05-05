KCB : Full Year 2020 Abridged Financials

KCB GROUP PLC UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER KCB GROUP PLC ABRIDGED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Audited Audited Revenue

Share Share and other

31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019

capital premium reserves Total

Kes M Kes M

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Kes M Kes M Kes M Kes M

Assets At 1 January 2020 3,213 27,690 98,838 129,741

Cash and balances with Central Banks 64,608 83,235 Profit for the year - - 19,604 19,604

Loans and advances to banks 23,706 25,174 Other comprehensive income net of tax - - 1,111 1,111

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 94,284 66,238 Dividend paid in the year - - (8,033) (8,033)

Investment in equity 600 600 At 31 December 2020 3,213 27,690 111,520 142,423

Other assets and prepayments 43,162 39,142 Revenue

Loans and advances to customers (Net) 595,255 539,747

Share Share and other

Financial assets at amortised cost 111,357 96,977 capital premium reserves Total

Kes M Kes M Kes M Kes M

Current income tax 426 552 At 1 January 2019 3,066 21,647 88,948 113,661

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 5,143 1,651

Adjustment of initial application of IFRS 16, net of taxes - - (651) (651)

Property and equipment 14,629 13,132 Shares issued on NBK Transaction 147 6,043 - 6,190

Investment property 6,035 5,642 Profit for the year - - 25,165 25,165

Right of-use-asset 5,459 7,284 Other comprehensive income net of tax - - (3,893) (3,893)

Intangible assets 5,499 6,337 Dividend paid in the year - - (10,731) (10,731)

Deferred income tax asset 17,647 12,861 At 31 December 2019 3,213 27,690 98,838 129,741

Total assets 987,810 898,572 SUMMARY OF DIRECTORS REMUNERATION REPORT

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

During the year, the Group paid Kes 296m (2019: Kes 456m) as Directors' emoluments.

Liabilities Independent Auditor's Report on the Summary Financial Statements to the Shareholders of KCB Group PLC

Deposits from banks 19,668 20,371 Opinion

Deposits from customers 767,224 686,583 We have audited the summary financial statements of KCB Group Plc, which comprise the summary consolidated

statement of financial position at 31 December 2020 and the summary consolidated income statement, summary

Lease liabilities 6,858 6,108 consolidated statements of other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended

Payables and accrued expenses 14,428 33,956 which are derived from the audited financial statements of KCB Group Plc and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group")

for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Group's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International

Retirement benefits obligation 177 - Financial Reporting Standards and the Companies Act, 2015.

Borrowings 37,032 21,813 In our opinion the accompanying summary financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the

audited financial statements of the Group which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting

Total liabilities 845,387 768,831

Standards (IFRS) and the Companies Act, 2015.

Equity The summary directors' remuneration report is derived from the directors' remuneration report for the year ended

Share capital 3,213 3,213 31 December 2020.

Share premium 27,690 27,690 Summary financial statements and summary directors' remuneration report

The summary financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting

Revenue and other reserves 111,520 98,838

Standards and in the manner required by the Companies Act, 2015. In addition, the summary directors' remuneration

Total Equity 142,423 129,741 report does not contain all the disclosures required by the Companies (General) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations,

2017.

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 987,810 898,572

Reading the summary financial statements, the summary directors' remuneration report and the auditor's report

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited financial statements, the directors' remuneration report

Net interest income 72,144 61,424 and the auditor's report thereon. The summary financial statements, the summary directors' remuneration report

and the audited financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our

Non- interest revenue 23,852 22,877 report on the audited financial statements.

Total income 95,996 84,301 The audited financial statements and our report thereon

Credit impairment losses (27,509) (8,889) We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited financial statements in our audit report dated 17 March 2021

and also confirmed that the auditable part of the directors' remuneration report was prepared in accordance with the

Net fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 393 - Companies Act, 2015. That audit report also includes the communication of key audit matters. Key audit matters are

Income after impairment charges 68,880 75,412 those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements

of the current period.

Total operating expenses (43,291) (38,679) Directors' responsibility for the summary financial statements

Profit before tax and loss on monetary position 25,589 36,733 The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary financial statements and the summary directors'

Gain on monetary position 130 164 remuneration report in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and Companies Act, 2015.

Auditor's responsibility

Profit before income tax 25,719 36,897

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary financial statements and the summary directors'

Income tax expense (6,115) (11,732) remuneration report are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements based on our

Profit for the year 19,604 25,165 procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 810 (Revised),

Engagements to report on summary financial statements.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019

Kes M Kes M

Profit for the year 19,604 25,165

Re-measurement of post employment benefit obligation (117) (503) FCPA Michael Mugasa, Practicing Certificate Number 1478

Engagement partner responsible for the audit

Hyperinflation translation (1,539) 443

For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 584 (780)

Certified Public Accountants

Finacial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,183 (3,053)

Nairobi

Other comprehensive income net of tax 1,111 (3,893) 4 May 2021

Total comprehensive income 20,715 21,272 Proposed Dividend

Basic earnings per share (in Kes) 6.10 7.83

The Directors of KCB Group Plc. (the "Group") have recommended a first and final dividend of Kes. 1.00 on the issued

Diluted earnings per share (in Kes) 6.10 7.83 and paid up share capital of the company subject to shareholder approval. The final dividend will be payable to the

members of the company on the share register at the close of business on Monday, 26 April 2021.

Dividend per share (in Kes) 1.00 3.50

If approved, the full dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be Kes. 1.00 for each ordinary share.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Message from the Directors

31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019

The above summary consolidated financial statements are derived from the Group's financial statements which

Kes M Kes M have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and received an unqualified opinion. The complete set of audited

Cashflows generated from operating activities 2,167 40,362 financial statements, statutory and qualitative disclosures can be accessed on the institution's website www.

Cashflows used in investing activities (4,651) (14,926) kcbgroup.com. They may also be accessed from the institutions Head Office located at Kencom House, Moi Avenue,

Nairobi.

Cash flows generated from/(used in) financing activities 4,456 (12,863) The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 and were signed on

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,972 12,573 its behalf by:

Cash and cash equivalents at start of year 63,202 50,629 Andrew W. Kairu - Group Chairman | Joshua N. Oigara - Group Chief Executive Off icer and Managing Director