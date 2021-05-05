Log in
    KCB   KE0000000315

KCB GROUP PLC

(KCB)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange - 05/05
40.4 KES   +0.87%
12:29pKCB  : Full Year 2020 Abridged Financials
12:23pKCB  : AGM Notice
12:19pKCB  : 2020 Integrated Report and Financial Statements
KCB : Full Year 2020 Abridged Financials

05/05/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
KCB GROUP PLC UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER KCB GROUP PLC ABRIDGED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Audited

Audited

Revenue

Share

Share

and other

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

capital

premium

reserves

Total

Kes M

Kes M

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Kes M

Kes M

Kes M

Kes M

Assets

At 1 January 2020

3,213

27,690

98,838

129,741

Cash and balances with Central Banks

64,608

83,235

Profit for the year

-

-

19,604

19,604

Loans and advances to banks

23,706

25,174

Other comprehensive income net of tax

-

-

1,111

1,111

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

94,284

66,238

Dividend paid in the year

-

-

(8,033)

(8,033)

Investment in equity

600

600

At 31 December 2020

3,213

27,690

111,520

142,423

Other assets and prepayments

43,162

39,142

Revenue

Loans and advances to customers (Net)

595,255

539,747

Share

Share

and other

Financial assets at amortised cost

111,357

96,977

capital

premium

reserves

Total

Kes M

Kes M

Kes M

Kes M

Current income tax

426

552

At 1 January 2019

3,066

21,647

88,948

113,661

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

5,143

1,651

Adjustment of initial application of IFRS 16, net of taxes

-

-

(651)

(651)

Property and equipment

14,629

13,132

Shares issued on NBK Transaction

147

6,043

-

6,190

Investment property

6,035

5,642

Profit for the year

-

-

25,165

25,165

Right of-use-asset

5,459

7,284

Other comprehensive income net of tax

-

-

(3,893)

(3,893)

Intangible assets

5,499

6,337

Dividend paid in the year

-

-

(10,731)

(10,731)

Deferred income tax asset

17,647

12,861

At 31 December 2019

3,213

27,690

98,838

129,741

Total assets

987,810

898,572

SUMMARY OF DIRECTORS REMUNERATION REPORT

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

During the year, the Group paid Kes 296m (2019: Kes 456m) as Directors' emoluments.

Liabilities

Independent Auditor's Report on the Summary Financial Statements to the Shareholders of KCB Group PLC

Deposits from banks

19,668

20,371

Opinion

Deposits from customers

767,224

686,583

We have audited the summary financial statements of KCB Group Plc, which comprise the summary consolidated

statement of financial position at 31 December 2020 and the summary consolidated income statement, summary

Lease liabilities

6,858

6,108

consolidated statements of other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended

Payables and accrued expenses

14,428

33,956

which are derived from the audited financial statements of KCB Group Plc and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group")

for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Group's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International

Retirement benefits obligation

177

-

Financial Reporting Standards and the Companies Act, 2015.

Borrowings

37,032

21,813

In our opinion the accompanying summary financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the

audited financial statements of the Group which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting

Total liabilities

845,387

768,831

Standards (IFRS) and the Companies Act, 2015.

Equity

The summary directors' remuneration report is derived from the directors' remuneration report for the year ended

Share capital

3,213

3,213

31 December 2020.

Share premium

27,690

27,690

Summary financial statements and summary directors' remuneration report

The summary financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting

Revenue and other reserves

111,520

98,838

Standards and in the manner required by the Companies Act, 2015. In addition, the summary directors' remuneration

Total Equity

142,423

129,741

report does not contain all the disclosures required by the Companies (General) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations,

2017.

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

987,810

898,572

Reading the summary financial statements, the summary directors' remuneration report and the auditor's report

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited financial statements, the directors' remuneration report

Net interest income

72,144

61,424

and the auditor's report thereon. The summary financial statements, the summary directors' remuneration report

and the audited financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our

Non- interest revenue

23,852

22,877

report on the audited financial statements.

Total income

95,996

84,301

The audited financial statements and our report thereon

Credit impairment losses

(27,509)

(8,889)

We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited financial statements in our audit report dated 17 March 2021

and also confirmed that the auditable part of the directors' remuneration report was prepared in accordance with the

Net fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

393

-

Companies Act, 2015. That audit report also includes the communication of key audit matters. Key audit matters are

Income after impairment charges

68,880

75,412

those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements

of the current period.

Total operating expenses

(43,291)

(38,679)

Directors' responsibility for the summary financial statements

Profit before tax and loss on monetary position

25,589

36,733

The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary financial statements and the summary directors'

Gain on monetary position

130

164

remuneration report in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and Companies Act, 2015.

Auditor's responsibility

Profit before income tax

25,719

36,897

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary financial statements and the summary directors'

Income tax expense

(6,115)

(11,732)

remuneration report are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements based on our

Profit for the year

19,604

25,165

procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 810 (Revised),

Engagements to report on summary financial statements.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

Kes M

Kes M

Profit for the year

19,604

25,165

Re-measurement of post employment benefit obligation

(117)

(503)

FCPA Michael Mugasa, Practicing Certificate Number 1478

Engagement partner responsible for the audit

Hyperinflation translation

(1,539)

443

For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

584

(780)

Certified Public Accountants

Finacial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

2,183

(3,053)

Nairobi

Other comprehensive income net of tax

1,111

(3,893)

4 May 2021

Total comprehensive income

20,715

21,272

Proposed Dividend

Basic earnings per share (in Kes)

6.10

7.83

The Directors of KCB Group Plc. (the "Group") have recommended a first and final dividend of Kes. 1.00 on the issued

Diluted earnings per share (in Kes)

6.10

7.83

and paid up share capital of the company subject to shareholder approval. The final dividend will be payable to the

members of the company on the share register at the close of business on Monday, 26 April 2021.

Dividend per share (in Kes)

1.00

3.50

If approved, the full dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be Kes. 1.00 for each ordinary share.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Message from the Directors

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

The above summary consolidated financial statements are derived from the Group's financial statements which

Kes M

Kes M

have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and received an unqualified opinion. The complete set of audited

Cashflows generated from operating activities

2,167

40,362

financial statements, statutory and qualitative disclosures can be accessed on the institution's website www.

Cashflows used in investing activities

(4,651)

(14,926)

kcbgroup.com. They may also be accessed from the institutions Head Office located at Kencom House, Moi Avenue,

Nairobi.

Cash flows generated from/(used in) financing activities

4,456

(12,863)

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 and were signed on

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,972

12,573

its behalf by:

Cash and cash equivalents at start of year

63,202

50,629

Andrew W. Kairu - Group Chairman | Joshua N. Oigara - Group Chief Executive Off icer and Managing Director

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

65,174

63,202

Anne Eriksson - Director | Bonnie Okumu - Group Company Secretary

Regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya

www.kcbgroup.com www.kcbgroup.com

Disclaimer

KCB Group Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
