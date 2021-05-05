|
KCB : Full Year 2020 Abridged Financials
KCB GROUP PLC UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER KCB GROUP PLC ABRIDGED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2017
|
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
Share
|
and other
|
|
|
31 Dec 2020
|
31 Dec 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
premium
|
reserves
|
Total
|
|
Kes M
|
Kes M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
|
Kes M
|
Kes M
|
Kes M
|
Kes M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2020
|
|
3,213
|
27,690
|
98,838
|
129,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and balances with Central Banks
|
64,608
|
83,235
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
|
-
|
-
|
19,604
|
19,604
|
Loans and advances to banks
|
23,706
|
25,174
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income net of tax
|
|
-
|
-
|
1,111
|
1,111
|
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
94,284
|
66,238
|
|
|
|
Dividend paid in the year
|
|
-
|
-
|
(8,033)
|
(8,033)
|
Investment in equity
|
600
|
600
|
|
|
|
At 31 December 2020
|
|
3,213
|
27,690
|
111,520
|
142,423
|
Other assets and prepayments
|
43,162
|
39,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Loans and advances to customers (Net)
|
595,255
|
539,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
Share
|
and other
|
|
Financial assets at amortised cost
|
111,357
|
96,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
premium
|
reserves
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kes M
|
Kes M
|
Kes M
|
Kes M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current income tax
|
426
|
552
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2019
|
3,066
|
21,647
|
88,948
|
113,661
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
5,143
|
1,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment of initial application of IFRS 16, net of taxes
|
-
|
-
|
(651)
|
(651)
|
Property and equipment
|
14,629
|
13,132
|
|
|
|
Shares issued on NBK Transaction
|
147
|
6,043
|
-
|
6,190
|
Investment property
|
6,035
|
5,642
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
-
|
-
|
25,165
|
25,165
|
Right of-use-asset
|
5,459
|
7,284
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
(3,893)
|
(3,893)
|
Intangible assets
|
5,499
|
6,337
|
|
|
|
Dividend paid in the year
|
-
|
-
|
(10,731)
|
(10,731)
|
Deferred income tax asset
|
17,647
|
12,861
|
|
|
|
At 31 December 2019
|
3,213
|
27,690
|
98,838
|
129,741
|
Total assets
|
987,810
|
898,572
|
|
|
|
SUMMARY OF DIRECTORS REMUNERATION REPORT
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
During the year, the Group paid Kes 296m (2019: Kes 456m) as Directors' emoluments.
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent Auditor's Report on the Summary Financial Statements to the Shareholders of KCB Group PLC
|
|
Deposits from banks
|
19,668
|
20,371
|
|
|
|
Opinion
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits from customers
|
767,224
|
686,583
|
|
|
|
We have audited the summary financial statements of KCB Group Plc, which comprise the summary consolidated
|
|
|
|
statement of financial position at 31 December 2020 and the summary consolidated income statement, summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
6,858
|
6,108
|
|
|
|
consolidated statements of other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended
|
Payables and accrued expenses
|
14,428
|
33,956
|
|
|
|
which are derived from the audited financial statements of KCB Group Plc and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group")
|
|
|
|
for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Group's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International
|
Retirement benefits obligation
|
177
|
-
|
|
|
|
Financial Reporting Standards and the Companies Act, 2015.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
37,032
|
21,813
|
|
|
|
In our opinion the accompanying summary financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the
|
|
|
|
audited financial statements of the Group which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting
|
Total liabilities
|
845,387
|
768,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standards (IFRS) and the Companies Act, 2015.
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
The summary directors' remuneration report is derived from the directors' remuneration report for the year ended
|
Share capital
|
3,213
|
3,213
|
|
|
|
31 December 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share premium
|
27,690
|
27,690
|
|
|
|
Summary financial statements and summary directors' remuneration report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The summary financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting
|
Revenue and other reserves
|
111,520
|
98,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standards and in the manner required by the Companies Act, 2015. In addition, the summary directors' remuneration
|
Total Equity
|
142,423
|
129,741
|
|
|
|
report does not contain all the disclosures required by the Companies (General) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations,
|
|
2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
987,810
|
898,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reading the summary financial statements, the summary directors' remuneration report and the auditor's report
|
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited financial statements, the directors' remuneration report
|
Net interest income
|
72,144
|
61,424
|
|
|
|
and the auditor's report thereon. The summary financial statements, the summary directors' remuneration report
|
|
|
|
and the audited financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non- interest revenue
|
23,852
|
22,877
|
|
|
|
report on the audited financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
Total income
|
95,996
|
84,301
|
|
|
|
The audited financial statements and our report thereon
|
|
|
|
|
Credit impairment losses
|
(27,509)
|
(8,889)
|
|
|
|
We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited financial statements in our audit report dated 17 March 2021
|
|
|
|
and also confirmed that the auditable part of the directors' remuneration report was prepared in accordance with the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
393
|
-
|
|
|
|
Companies Act, 2015. That audit report also includes the communication of key audit matters. Key audit matters are
|
Income after impairment charges
|
68,880
|
75,412
|
|
|
|
those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements
|
|
|
|
of the current period.
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
(43,291)
|
(38,679)
|
|
|
|
Directors' responsibility for the summary financial statements
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax and loss on monetary position
|
25,589
|
36,733
|
|
|
|
The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary financial statements and the summary directors'
|
Gain on monetary position
|
130
|
164
|
|
|
|
remuneration report in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and Companies Act, 2015.
|
|
|
|
Auditor's responsibility
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income tax
|
25,719
|
36,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary financial statements and the summary directors'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(6,115)
|
(11,732)
|
|
|
|
remuneration report are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements based on our
|
Profit for the year
|
19,604
|
25,165
|
|
|
|
procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 810 (Revised),
|
|
|
|
Engagements to report on summary financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Dec 2020
|
31 Dec 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kes M
|
Kes M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
19,604
|
25,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-measurement of post employment benefit obligation
|
(117)
|
(503)
|
|
|
|
FCPA Michael Mugasa, Practicing Certificate Number 1478
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engagement partner responsible for the audit
|
|
|
|
|
Hyperinflation translation
|
(1,539)
|
443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
584
|
(780)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certified Public Accountants
|
|
|
|
|
Finacial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
2,183
|
(3,053)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nairobi
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income net of tax
|
1,111
|
(3,893)
|
|
|
|
4 May 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
20,715
|
21,272
|
|
|
|
Proposed Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (in Kes)
|
6.10
|
7.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Directors of KCB Group Plc. (the "Group") have recommended a first and final dividend of Kes. 1.00 on the issued
|
Diluted earnings per share (in Kes)
|
6.10
|
7.83
|
|
|
|
and paid up share capital of the company subject to shareholder approval. The final dividend will be payable to the
|
|
|
|
members of the company on the share register at the close of business on Monday, 26 April 2021.
|
|
Dividend per share (in Kes)
|
1.00
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If approved, the full dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be Kes. 1.00 for each ordinary share.
|
|
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Message from the Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Dec 2020
|
31 Dec 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above summary consolidated financial statements are derived from the Group's financial statements which
|
|
Kes M
|
Kes M
|
|
|
have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and received an unqualified opinion. The complete set of audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cashflows generated from operating activities
|
2,167
|
40,362
|
|
|
|
financial statements, statutory and qualitative disclosures can be accessed on the institution's website www.
|
Cashflows used in investing activities
|
(4,651)
|
(14,926)
|
|
|
|
kcbgroup.com. They may also be accessed from the institutions Head Office located at Kencom House, Moi Avenue,
|
|
|
|
Nairobi.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows generated from/(used in) financing activities
|
4,456
|
(12,863)
|
|
|
|
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 and were signed on
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
1,972
|
12,573
|
|
|
|
its behalf by:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at start of year
|
63,202
|
50,629
|
|
|
|
Andrew W. Kairu - Group Chairman | Joshua N. Oigara - Group Chief Executive Off icer and Managing Director
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
65,174
|
63,202
|
|
|
|
Anne Eriksson - Director | Bonnie Okumu - Group Company Secretary
|
Regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
www.kcbgroup.com www.kcbgroup.com
|
