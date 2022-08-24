Kenya's KCB Group eyes regional expansion as profit jumps

KCB reported pre-tax profit of 28.2 billion shillings ($235 million) for the first six months of this year. Net interest income rose 12% to 40.59 billion shillings, while provisions for bad loans fell by about a third year-on-year, according to group chief financial officer Lawrence Kiambi.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Burundi, said subsidiaries outside of Kenya also helped raise its earnings and it was aiming to expand further. Kiambi told investors that contribution to pre-tax profit increased 17% compared with last year.

KCB said it expected its acquisition of a 85% stake in Trust Merchant Bank, a lender based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, announced earlier this month, to close by the fourth quarter of this year.

The bank said it was also was closely tracking potential opportunities in Ethiopia, which is expected KCB was closely watching regulations in Ethiopia which are set to XX to soon open up its banking sector.

"It is a market that we shall look at very, very closely. We think that it's the last frontier we want to be in before we start consolidating our business," said group chairman Andrew Wambari Kairu.

($1 = 119.7500 Kenyan shillings)

