Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. KCB Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCB   KE0000000315

KCB GROUP PLC

(KCB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
43.35 KES   -0.34%
10:36aKenya's KCB Group eyes regional expansion as profit jumps
RE
10:20aKCB : Press Release – H1 2022
PU
10:20aKCB : H1 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements & Other Disclosures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kenya's KCB Group eyes regional expansion as profit jumps

08/24/2022 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenyan bank KCB Group laid out plans for further regional expansion on Wednesday after the country's second-biggest lender by assets reported a 29% jump in first-half pre-tax profit.

KCB reported pre-tax profit of 28.2 billion shillings ($235 million) for the first six months of this year. Net interest income rose 12% to 40.59 billion shillings, while provisions for bad loans fell by about a third year-on-year, according to group chief financial officer Lawrence Kiambi.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Burundi, said subsidiaries outside of Kenya also helped raise its earnings and it was aiming to expand further. Kiambi told investors that contribution to pre-tax profit increased 17% compared with last year.

KCB said it expected its acquisition of a 85% stake in Trust Merchant Bank, a lender based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, announced earlier this month, to close by the fourth quarter of this year.

The bank said it was also was closely tracking potential opportunities in Ethiopia, which is expected KCB was closely watching regulations in Ethiopia which are set to XX to soon open up its banking sector.

"It is a market that we shall look at very, very closely. We think that it's the last frontier we want to be in before we start consolidating our business," said group chairman Andrew Wambari Kairu.

($1 = 119.7500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Tomasz Janowski)

By Ayenat Mersie


© Reuters 2022
All news about KCB GROUP PLC
10:36aKenya's KCB Group eyes regional expansion as profit jumps
RE
10:20aKCB : Press Release – H1 2022
PU
10:20aKCB : H1 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements & Other Disclosures
PU
10:20aKCB : H1 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
05:06aMost Kenyans Had Negative Digital Experience With Banks
AQ
08/23KCB : 51 AGM Questions and Responses
PU
08/03KCB : Cautionary Notice
PU
08/03KCB : Press Release – DRC Acquisition – 2nd August 2022
PU
08/02KCB Group PLC entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 85% stake in Trust Merchan..
CI
07/20KCB : Shareholder Profile June 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 122 B 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net income 2022 39 058 M 326 M 326 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,68x
Yield 2022 8,25%
Capitalization 138 B 1 152 M 1 152 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 8 538
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart KCB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
KCB Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 43,35 KES
Average target price 64,23 KES
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Russo Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence Kimathi Kiambi Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Wambari Kairu Director
Joachim Steuerwald Group Chief Technology Officer
Samuel Makome Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KCB GROUP PLC-4.62%1 162
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.22%141 676
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%66 433
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.09%58 308
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.50%54 041
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.51%53 528