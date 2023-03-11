Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. KCB Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCB   KE0000000315

KCB GROUP PLC

(KCB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
37.45 KES   -0.13%
03/03Co-Op Bank Named Best in Customer Satisfaction
AQ
02/13Kenya's president picks banker for deputy cenbank governor - senate document
RE
02/02Kenya's Best Volleyballer, Pamela Adhiambo, Not Yet Ready to Go Pro
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kenya's Ruto appoints second central bank deputy governor

03/11/2023 | 01:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Central Bank of Kenya headquarters building along Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's President William Ruto has appointed Susan Koech, a career banker who has also worked in top government posts, to be the second deputy governor of the central bank, his spokesperson said.

The post had been unoccupied for more than five years after Ruto's predecessor failed to fill it when its previous occupant left. The bank has been led by Governor Patrick Njoroge and one deputy, Sheila M'mbijiwe.

Hussein Mohamed, Ruto's spokesperson, said on Twitter late on Friday Ruto had made the appointment, using a legal notice.

Njoroge's and M'mbijiwe's terms are to end in June, meaning Koech could serve as acting governor if their replacements are not be appointed by then, legal experts have told Reuters.

The law requires the bank to have two deputies. Neither the central bank nor the previous government had ever commented on the vacancy for the second deputy.

Ruto made the appointment after Koech's nomination was approved by the parliament, where his Kenya Kwanza political alliance has a majority.

Koech holds a doctorate in business from Kenya's Moi University. She previously worked in various positions with local top lender KCB Group for nearly two decades, before joining government in 2018, where she worked as a senior official in two ministries.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 934 M 934 M
Net income 2022 35 960 M 278 M 278 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,38x
Yield 2022 8,68%
Capitalization 120 B 930 M 930 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 8 538
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart KCB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
KCB Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,45 KES
Average target price 67,75 KES
Spread / Average Target 80,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Russo Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence Kimathi Kiambi Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Wambari Kairu Director
Joachim Steuerwald Group Chief Technology Officer
Samuel Makome Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KCB GROUP PLC-1.71%930
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.85%148 990
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.17%68 371
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.63%50 206
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.51%48 555
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.17%41 939