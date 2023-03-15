Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. KCB Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCB   KE0000000315

KCB GROUP PLC

(KCB)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
37.05 KES   +0.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kenyan lender KCB Group's post-tax profit jumps 19.5% in 2022

03/15/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An ATM is seen in the banking hall at the KCB Kencom branch in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan lender KCB Group on Wednesday posted a 19.5% rise in 2022 after-tax profit to 40.8 billion shillings ($314.57 million), driven by a similar revenue increase.

The bank, which also operates in neighboring Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, said income from transactions surged 39.8%, driven by trade finance and other commissions.

Costs rose by almost a quarter, KCB said, mainly due to increased undertakings within the business and the integration of acquisitions like Trust Merchant Bank of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which was completed in December.

The lender, one of the two largest in Kenya, said it was "bullish" about prospects for this year, citing its regional subsidiaries whose contribution to group profit grew faster in 2022 than a year earlier.

It cut its annual dividend by a third to 2.00 shillings per share, on earnings of 12.71 shillings per share.

($1 = 129.7000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 933 M 933 M
Net income 2022 35 960 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 8,77%
Capitalization 119 B 918 M 918 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 8 538
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart KCB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
KCB Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,05 KES
Average target price 67,75 KES
Spread / Average Target 82,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Russo Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence Kimathi Kiambi Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Wambari Kairu Director
Joachim Steuerwald Group Chief Technology Officer
Samuel Makome Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KCB GROUP PLC-2.89%917
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%150 801
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.63%66 775
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.25%49 879
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.62%46 055
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.50%39 954