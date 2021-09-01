Insurers may take $18 billion hit from Hurricane Ida - industry experts

Log in
    A002380   KR7002380004

KCC CORPORATION

(A002380)
09/01/2021
(Reuters) - Insurers are bracing for a hit of about $18 billion from Hurricane Ida in the United States and the Caribbean, catastrophe modeling company Karen Clark & Co (KCC) said on Wednesday.

KCC said $40 million worth of the insured loss will be in the Caribbean and the rest from wind and storm surge losses in the United States.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in the United States on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, after sweeping ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding wide areas under heavy surf and torrential rains.

The forecast includes privately insured damage to residential, commercial, and industrial properties and automobiles and does not include boats, offshore properties or losses that come under the U.S. National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


Financials
Sales 2021 3 698 B 3,19 B 3,19 B
Net income 2021 163 B 0,14 B 0,14 B
Net Debt 2021 1 531 B 1,32 B 1,32 B
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 2 757 B 2 381 M 2 379 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 3 316
Free-Float 46,7%
Managers and Directors
Mong-Jin Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mong-Ik Chung President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oh-Seung Kwon Independent Director
Tae-Nam Song Independent Director
Jong-Soon Jeong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KCC CORPORATION82.28%2 381
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.30%98 379
AIR LIQUIDE13.09%84 596
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.20%51 854
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.117.39%45 775
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.9.48%33 569