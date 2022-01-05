Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. KCC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A002380   KR7002380004

KCC CORPORATION

(A002380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rare winter wildfire to cost insurers about $1 billion - KCC

01/05/2022 | 12:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aftermath of the Marshall Fire

(Reuters) - Catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Company (KCC) said on Wednesday it expects insured losses of about $1 billion from the rare winter wildfire that roared through two towns in Boulder County, Colorado, and destroyed a 1,000 homes.

In Colorado, the wildfire season does not typically extend into the winter thanks to snow cover and cold temperatures, but the Marshall Fire is part of a general trend of longer fire seasons and drier kindling in the Western U.S. as global temperatures rise, KCC said.

"The Marshall Fire became the most destructive fire in Colorado's history partially due to its location in the wildland-urban interface -- the region where unmanaged (or natural) vegetation meets urban expansion," Jeff Amthor, assistant vice president of research at risk modelling firm AIR, said.

There are 1,725 homes within the Marshall burn area, with a total value of $825 million, AIR said, citing local officials.

The Marshall fire burned about 6,000 acres, with nearly 1,000 structures destroyed and over 100 damaged as of Tuesday, KCC said. It follows the Pine Gulch Fire in 2020, Colorado's largest.

In 2018, the Colorado State Forest Service reported data indicating nearly half of the state's population now lives in areas at risk from wildfires, an almost 50% jump in just five years, Amthor said.

Climate change has been driving more so-called "secondary peril" weather events that are smaller than hurricanes, for instance, but less predictable. Other secondary perils include small- to mid-size localized events like wildfires, winter storms and hail storms.

"We do see this (Marshall Fire) as part of a broader trend of more acute, 'secondary' perils," said David Flandro, head of analytics at broker Howden.

These events create risk management challenges for insurers and ultimately inflate premiums, according to insurance experts.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Carolyn Cohn


© Reuters 2022
All news about KCC CORPORATION
12:51pRare winter wildfire to cost insurers about $1 billion - KCC
RE
11:40aKCC Estimates The Insured Losses From The Marshall Fire To Be Around $1 Billion
RE
11:40aKcc- estimates the insured losses from the marshall fire to be around $1 billion
RE
02:15aKlaveness Signs Freight Contract With Australia's South32
MT
2021KCC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021U.S. tornadoes push insurers 2021 bill over $105 billion as climate change impact grows
RE
2021Klaveness Combination Carriers to Commence Trading on Oslo Børs
MT
2021Klaveness Combination Carriers Seeks to Transfer Listing to Oslo Børs
MT
2021Kincora Copper Jumps 9% as Says Porphyry System Extended to Surface and Depth at Trundl..
MT
2021Kincora Copper Says Porphyry System Extended to Surface and Depth at Trundle Park Prosp..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 698 B 3,09 B 3,09 B
Net income 2021 163 B 0,14 B 0,14 B
Net Debt 2021 1 531 B 1,28 B 1,28 B
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 2 979 B 2 488 M 2 490 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 3 298
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart KCC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KCC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 389 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Mong-Jin Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mong-Ik Chung President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oh-Seung Kwon Independent Director
Tae-Nam Song Independent Director
Jong-Soon Jeong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KCC CORPORATION23.49%2 479
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.21%93 782
AIR LIQUIDE2.71%84 357
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.94%49 294
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.13%32 040
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-5.33%28 797