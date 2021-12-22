Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. KCE Electronics Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCE   TH0122C10Z04

KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KCE)
  Report
KCE Electronics Public : Notification of the company's holiday for the year 2022

12/22/2021
Date/Time
22 Dec 2021 13:16:53
Headline
Notification of the company's holiday for the year 2022
Symbol
KCE
Source
KCE
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

KCE Electronics pcl published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 079 M 446 M 446 M
Net income 2021 2 436 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net Debt 2021 777 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,1x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 105 B 3 110 M 3 103 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,01x
EV / Sales 2022 5,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KCE Electronics Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 88,75 THB
Average target price 105,56 THB
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bancha Ongkosit Chairman & Chairman-Executive Board
Pitharn Ongkosit President, CEO & Executive Director
Tanyarat Tessalee Secretary, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Athasidh Ongkosit Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Fredrick Gharapet Ohanian Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED113.86%3 110
NVIDIA CORPORATION112.32%692 975
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.64%555 923
BROADCOM INC.47.32%266 316
INTEL CORPORATION-0.44%201 723
QUALCOMM, INC.15.97%197 870