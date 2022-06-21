Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. KCE Electronics Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCE   TH0122C10Z04

KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KCE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
62.00 THB   +0.40%
02:24aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/16KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 15 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
06/15KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : New shares of KCE to be traded on June 17, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KCE Electronics Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

Security Symbol:

ACE06C2206A, BCH06C2206K, BDMS06C2206A, CPN06C2206A, CRC06C2206K,

GLOB06C2206A, IVL06C2206A, KCE06C2206A, SCGP06C2206A, STGT06C2206A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 21-Jun-2022

Maturity date

17-Jun-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

ACE06C2206A

0

BCH06C2206K

0

BDMS06C2206A

0

CPN06C2206A

0

CRC06C2206K

0

GLOB06C2206A

0

IVL06C2206A

0

KCE06C2206A

0

SCGP06C2206A

0

STGT06C2206A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

KCE Electronics pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 622 M 499 M 499 M
Net income 2022 2 936 M 83,1 M 83,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 509 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 73 273 M 2 073 M 2 073 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KCE Electronics Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 62,00 THB
Average target price 71,94 THB
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bancha Ongkosit Chairman & Chairman-Executive Board
Pitharn Ongkosit President, CEO & Executive Director
Tanyarat Tessalee Secretary, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Athasidh Ongkosit Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Fredrick Gharapet Ohanian Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-29.55%2 073
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.02%435 827
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.01%397 637
BROADCOM INC.-25.06%201 364
INTEL CORPORATION-28.21%151 158
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-20.31%138 505