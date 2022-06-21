KCE Electronics Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

Headline: Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS Security Symbol: ACE06C2206A, BCH06C2206K, BDMS06C2206A, CPN06C2206A, CRC06C2206K, GLOB06C2206A, IVL06C2206A, KCE06C2206A, SCGP06C2206A, STGT06C2206A Announcement Details Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Date 21-Jun-2022 Maturity date 17-Jun-2022 DW symbol Number of subscribed DW (unit) ACE06C2206A 0 BCH06C2206K 0 BDMS06C2206A 0 CPN06C2206A 0 CRC06C2206K 0 GLOB06C2206A 0 IVL06C2206A 0 KCE06C2206A 0 SCGP06C2206A 0 STGT06C2206A 0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.