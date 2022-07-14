Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  KCE Electronics Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    KCE   TH0122C10Z04

KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KCE)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
54.75 THB   -0.45%
07:14aKCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/12KCE Electronics Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/12KCE Electronics Public Company Limited Announces CFO Changes
CI
KCE Electronics Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

07/14/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

BBL41C2207A, BCH41C2207A, BH41C2207A, CBG41C2207A, COM741C2207A, DOHO41C2207A, EA41C2207A, GPSC41C2207A, GUNK41C2207A, HANA41C2207A,

Security Symbol: INTU41C2207A, IRPC41C2207A, JMT41C2207A, KBAN41C2207A, KBAN41C2207B, KBAN41P2207A, KCE41C2207A, MEGA41C2207A, MTC41C2207A, PTG41C2207A, PTTE41C2207A, PTTG41C2207A, RBF41C2207A, SAWA41C2207A, SCGP41C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL41C2207A

0

BCH41C2207A

0

BH41C2207A

0

CBG41C2207A

0

COM741C2207A

0

DOHO41C2207A

0

EA41C2207A

0

GPSC41C2207A

0

GUNK41C2207A

0

HANA41C2207A

0

INTU41C2207A

0

IRPC41C2207A

0

JMT41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207B

0

KBAN41P2207A

0

KCE41C2207A

0

MEGA41C2207A

0

MTC41C2207A

0

PTG41C2207A

0

PTTE41C2207A

0

PTTG41C2207A

0

RBF41C2207A

0

SAWA41C2207A

0

SCGP41C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)

Assistant Director of Delta One

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

KCE Electronics pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 793 M 492 M 492 M
Net income 2022 2 881 M 79,7 M 79,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 282 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 64 705 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KCE Electronics Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 54,75 THB
Average target price 71,17 THB
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bancha Ongkosit Chairman & Chairman-Executive Board
Pitharn Ongkosit President, CEO & Executive Director
Tanyarat Tessalee Secretary, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Athasidh Ongkosit Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Fredrick Gharapet Ohanian Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KCE ELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-37.78%1 790
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-23.50%409 459
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.44%379 709
BROADCOM INC.-27.60%194 531
INTEL CORPORATION-27.75%152 139
QUALCOMM, INC.-25.83%151 917